 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Bringing business, schools and colleges together is making a difference for young people

Details
Hits: 500

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
John Yarham, Interim Chief Executive of The Careers & Enterprise Company

Employer engagement with schools and colleges is critical to the delivery of world-class careers education. In recent years, the number of employer encounters and workplace experiences that young people receive has increased significantly, aided by a system of national support and coordination.

But there is more to do – and we know what it will take to finish the job, enabling all young people to engage meaningfully with employers, so that they can be inspired by and better prepared for the world of work.

Employer engagement matters

The Government’s Careers Strategy places employers at the centre of careers education for young people. This is because of the compelling evidence that exposure to business has multiple impacts, including a positive effect on young people’s aspirations, awareness, skills as well as their attitude to studying.

Young people are now experiencing, and needing to adapt to, a fast-changing labour market. And we know that fewer young people are undertaking part-time employment in addition to their studies. This makes the need for high quality workplace experiences and links to employers even greater during their education. Aside from the positive effects on young people there are benefits to business and to the employers that take part – by raising the skills of staff involved and by developing talent pipelines.

The Careers Strategy sets out an ambitious goal of providing at least one encounter with an employer per year for the seven years that young people spend in secondary and further education (a minimum of seven encounters), as well as at least two experiences of the workplace before they leave full-time education.

We are seeing progress

We track the volume of student engagement with employers through detailed data from 4,000 schools and colleges in England. Our analysis shows that more young people are now accessing employers during their time in secondary education than in recent years.

Four out of five young people now meet employers every year to learn about the world of work and two out of three leave school and college having had experiences of the workplace. In the last 18 months the number of young people who don’t regularly meet employers has fallen rapidly.

Thanks to the efforts of employers this gap has reduced by nearly half in the past 18 months - from 1.2 million to 700,000 out of a total student population of 4 million.

Closing the Gap

Despite the significant improvement we are seeing, there is still a way to go. The final stretch of any journey can sometimes be the most difficult – but we also know there is a determination from both employers and educators to continue to close this gap and ensure every young person receives their minimum entitlement.

Advertisement

Â£2bn Levy Underspend: Has the demise of the levy been much exaggerated?
Featured Article
#Apprenticeships 2020: Expiring #Levy Funding and Premature Success Ra
5 Reasons Dyslexic People are Brilliant Learners
Featured Article
#Dyslexic People are Brilliant LearnersDyslexia is a common neurologic
Giving a voice to all supports the inclusion of marginalised students
Featured Article
Promoting #Diversity and #InclusionA diverse and inclusive classroom i

We will continue to support partnerships between employers and education to make this happen, Closing the Gap highlights what we need to do to achieve this.

Increasing the number of opportunities available to young people

Over 200 larger companies have become ‘Cornerstone Employers’ in local areas, taking responsibility for delivering enduring business engagement. In recent months we’ve seen Small and Medium Enterprises step up in increasing numbers, with 1500 engaging through our Give an Hour campaign - delivered in partnership with Local Enterprise Partnerships. Many more employers are also supporting schools and colleges both directly and through some brilliant local and national programmes.

Increasing targeted efforts through coordination

We know local variations in coverage exist, for example:

  • Only 1% of young people in Worcestershire miss out on employer encounters compared to 25% in the North Hampshire and South West Surrey area.
  • 23% of young people in Hertfordshire don’t get workplace experience compared to 49% in nearby Berkshire.

Our partnership with all 38 Local Enterprise Partnerships in England provides a structure to make connections at a local level and address imbalances.

Addressing the variation in experiences of different age groups

Young people aged 11 to 14 are most likely to miss out on employer encounters, whilst young people below the age of 16 are less likely to benefit from experiences of workplaces than those aged 17 to 18.

Closing the Gap enables us to pin-point gaps, by local area and by year group.

Continuing to apply a focus on the quality of impactful experiences

Our work in supporting Careers Leaders in schools and colleges to identify and support individual students is an important foundation for this work.

The growth and maintenance of the Enterprise Adviser Network, including the role of Enterprise Coordinators, is critical to achieving powerful connections between schools, colleges and business.

These dynamic partnerships between schools, colleges, business and local agencies in communities across the country, and the considerable collective effort that underpins them, are fundamental to ensuring continuing progress towards our shared goal of improving the opportunities and life chances of all young people by preparing them for the world of work.

John Yarham, Interim Chief Executive, The Careers & Enterprise Company

You may also be interested in these articles:

£2bn Levy Underspend: Has the demise of the levy been much exaggerated?
Featured Article
#Apprenticeships 2020: Expiring #Levy Funding and Premature Success Ra
5 Reasons Dyslexic People are Brilliant Learners
Featured Article
#Dyslexic People are Brilliant LearnersDyslexia is a common neurologic
Giving a voice to all supports the inclusion of marginalised students
Featured Article
Promoting #Diversity and #InclusionA diverse and inclusive classroom i
Tackling falling adult student numbers in the UK is a priority
Featured Article
If Further Education is considered the overlooked middle child of the
Conflicts of Interest in End-point Assessment #EPA
Featured Article
Managing and mitigating conflicts of interest is a critical part of th
Skills shortages in nuclear sector point the way to dealing with wider challenge for UK industry
Featured Article
Closing the nuclear #skills gapAs it takes shape on the Somerset coast
Highways and byways: Pathways to becoming teacher educators
Featured Article
Further Education Teacher EducatorsThis series of three articles on fu
Defining the Future of Further Education
Featured Article
Dilemmas, dualisms and dialectics - Professor Martin Doel asks, what's
Apprenticeship funding might well be in need of reform – but let’s not make access harder
Featured Article
With the target of three million #apprenticeship starts by April 2020
Delivering change in disadvantaged places must start with skills policy
Featured Article
Five things to watch in 2020 that could help break the low-skilled equ
Runaway Training: Pretending that various forms of training are all #apprenticeships is grossly misleading
Featured Article
“Today we bundle a number of different activities into the apprentic
Collaboration with employers proving important part of #TLevel preparations
Featured Article
As the detail of T Levels has been announced, a considerable amount of

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page