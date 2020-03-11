 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Employers want to support apprenticeships and make the levy work

Details
Hits: 639

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Chris Stoker-Jones is Director of Vocational Training at Catch22

#Budget2020 - People, Place and Purpose at the Heart of Politics

Back in 2015, the Government pledged to create £3 million more apprenticeship starts by 2020.

Despite falling short of this target – and the number of starts declining – there is a strong sense that employers want to support apprenticeships and make the levy work.

At Catch22, we’ve made policy asks that we believe would support improving the system for both business and apprentices, including:

  • Apprenticeship levy payers should dedicate at least half of their levy expenditure to under-30s.
  • Any unspent apprenticeship levies should be ring-fenced to youth employment services.
  • The apprenticeship minimum wage should be increased to the living wage to improve take up.
  • There should be clear incentives for employers to take on underserved groups.

These, alongside increased flexibility, greater awareness of apprenticeships within schools and improved education for employers are vital if we’re to get the system right.

With today's (11 Mar) impending budget, there may well be announcements from Government on changes to current apprenticeship policy – and the sector is waiting with bated breath.

Common Apprenticeship Myths

  • ‘Apprenticeships are for young people…’
  • ‘Apprenticeships are only for trades...’
  • ‘There’s no advantage to businesses in taking on an apprentice...’

These are just some of the common myths you hear from employers, students and employees when talk about apprenticeships.

The result is a massive untapped resource. Thousands of young people are missing out on opportunities to embark on meaningful careers, and thousands of employers are missing out on nurturing talent that is directly suited to their business needs.

The apprenticeship levy: use it or lose it

All UK businesses with a payroll of £3 million or more are obliged to make monthly deposits of 0.5 per cent of their annual pay bill into the apprenticeship levy pot. These businesses are then given a rolling 24-month deadline to spend it.

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping fact about apprenticeships in the UK is that half of businesses who are paying into the levy pot are failing to use it.

In other words, they’ve already paid into a fund that is specifically designed to train new apprentices and existing staff, but they’re not using it. If unused, that money goes back into the Treasury coffers.

To put that into perspective, if your business has an annual payroll of £10 million, you will be paying £4,166 a month into your levy pot. If you fail to use it to train existing staff or new hires, you’ll be losing £50,000 a year.

There’s no shortage of information on the levy, who is eligible, how smaller business can access levy transfer funds, and the incentives on offer for employers hiring apprentices from particular groups.

Why hire an apprentice?

It’s not just the loss of money that should encourage businesses to sit up and take notice of apprenticeships. More importantly, apprentices are, time and again, proving to be hugely valuable assets.

  • Boosting productivity: Research shows each apprentice brings a gain in productivity of more than £10,000 per year for their employer, with figures for some sectors being even higher.
  • Filling skills gaps: As the needs of the workplace evolve and the impact of Brexit becomes clear, there will be skills gaps to fill. Taking on apprentices can help fill those gaps.
  • Competing in the modern marketplace: You can train apprentices in the skills that your business needs now and in the future. In industry research, 77% of employers agreed that taking on apprentices helped to make their organisations more competitive.
  • Building staff loyalty: Staff typically feel loyal to employers who have invested in their training and are therefore more engaged and motivated to stay.
  • Cost-effective training: Apprenticeships are particularly cost-effective as a form of training because, while employers pay apprentices’ wages, funding is available to cover many other training costs.
  • Supporting social mobility: ‘Earn and learn’ training opportunities, such as apprenticeships, are key to helping people from disadvantaged backgrounds enter the workplace and progress into fulfilling careers.

Beyond the trades

Apprenticeship are available at a range of levels (from those at the classic entry level 2, all the way to degree level 6 and 7 apprenticeships) and in a wide range of subjects and sectors. You can do apprenticeships in everything from accounting, banking and booking, marketing, social media marketing, pharmacy, policing, hospitality, beauty therapy, plumbing, rail engineering – and hundreds more. In fact, there are over 530 different apprenticeship standards available, so there really is something for everyone.

Advertisement

Levelling up through management apprenticeships
Featured Article
Despite some criticism, the evidence is that management degree apprent
Lack of focus on further education could cripple the UK labour market if we donâ€™t act now
Featured Article
#UntappedPotential The UKâ€™s labour market is amidst a transformation
Why women are better for business: The economic and environmental impact of gender balance in the workforce
Featured Article
As we recognise and celebrate achievements in addressing gender equali

The beauty of apprenticeships is that they can be tailored to the needs of both the business and the apprentice. The best training providers won’t just deliver ‘off the shelf’ apprenticeships but will add bespoke modules to the three required elements of an apprenticeship (knowledge, skills and behaviours), to make sure it covers the skills required by the company.

Changing the conversation

Despite the clear benefits of hiring apprentices – both for employer and apprentice – the number of people embarking on apprenticeships is declining.

According to a House of Commons briefing paper on Apprenticeship Statistics, in 2018/19 there were 742,400 people participating in an apprenticeship in England, and 72,400 fewer people were participating in an apprenticeship in the last year than the year before.

We’re also seeing fewer new starters in apprenticeships – and more companies spending the levy on training existing employees at higher levels.

So why the falling numbers?

  • Poor careers advice in schools: In general, apprenticeships are not given as much attention as other avenues (such as staying onto Sixth Form). There needs to be an onus on schools to give apprenticeships the platform they deserve, so pupils have a real choice at the age of 16.
  • Negative perceptions: Parents, teachers, employers – and young people themselves – sometimes see apprenticeships as second best to getting a degree. Nothing could be further from the truth. The status of apprenticeships needs to be raised through good education and strong examples of how apprenticeships can lead to fulfilling long-term careers.
  • Confusion about the levy: Some large employers aren’t aware of the rules about the apprenticeship levy or just how much money they’ve paid in. Equally, smaller business are often unaware that they’re eligible to benefit from levy transfers.
  • Concerns about the training element: We often hear businesses raise concerns about the apprentice being out of the office training for one day a week, which they feel will affect their ability to deliver work effectively. The reality is, guidance states that 20% of an apprentice’s time should be spent on training and development. As well as the training delivered onsite by apprenticeship providers, this training can be completed online, or in the form of Continual Professional Development events. And crucially, it is training that develops skills relevant to the job.
  • Lack of levy flexibility: Despite the government increasing the amount of levy that can be transferred from a large organisation to a smaller one (from 10% to 25%), there is still a huge levy underspend. There needs to be more flexibility to spend the levy further down the supply chain – for example on pre-apprenticeship training – and reduced bureaucracy when it comes to levy transfers.

Filling the skills gaps

It’s no secret that a number of sectors are facing concerning vacancies, including technology, construction, health and social care and hospitality. Hospitality is under particular strain, accounting for nearly 12% of all vacancies. There are shortages in key operational roles including chefs, and there is major problem with retention and supply and demand due to the often-seasonal nature of the work.

For this, and other industries facing skills shortages, the recently proposed points-based immigration system, plus the likely decrease in immigration from skilled EU workers as a result of Brexit, is only set to exacerbate the problem.

Employers will therefore need to adapt quickly to fill the gaps and make sure they have an appropriately skilled workforce.

Apprenticeships are an ideal way to address this, hiring an apprentice can transform your business too!

Chris Stoker-Jones, Director of Vocational Training, Catch22

You may also be interested in these articles:

Levelling up through management apprenticeships
Featured Article
Despite some criticism, the evidence is that management degree apprent
Lack of focus on further education could cripple the UK labour market if we don’t act now
Featured Article
#UntappedPotential The UK’s labour market is amidst a transformation
Why women are better for business: The economic and environmental impact of gender balance in the workforce
Featured Article
As we recognise and celebrate achievements in addressing gender equali
The progressing attitudes towards female empowerment within the workplace…
Featured Article
On #InternationalWomansDay #IWD2020 let’s consider what it really me
Apprenticeships Post 2020 Vision: Will the forthcoming budget help bring clarity over the core questions?
Featured Article
We are due a budget next week and it will outline the new Governments
Bridging the gap: helping parents and educators navigate a changing careers landscape
Featured Article
Ending today #NationalCareersWeek ran from 2 to 6 March 2020. To mark
Why I Think National Apprenticeship Week is Seven Days Wasted
Featured Article
The first week of February was #NationalApprenticeshipWeek in England,
What is the single biggest challenge facing the labour market across Britain?
Featured Article
Tackling the biggest labour market challenge of all: The Great British
Land-based training sector begins sowing leadership seeds
Featured Article
Every provider institution in further education is different. You only
Reasons to be cheerful about careers education?
Featured Article
#NationalCareersWeek - A good time to have that debate about the state
Central to great learning experiences are great educators - Developing a cadre of world-class technical educators across the UK
Featured Article
David Gallagher @NCFE discusses the new @WorldSkillsUK Centre of Excel
We’re about to see the first ‘Levelling Up’ Budget – Will adult skills play the starring role it deserves?
Featured Article
This week, the new Chancellor will deliver the first Budget from a gov

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Gabbi Naylor
Gabbi Naylor has a new avatar. 1 hour 14 minutes ago
Gabbi Naylor
Jane Allardice
Jane Allardice has published a new article: The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups 1 hour 41 minutes ago
Coventry College
Coventry College has published a new article: Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants 2 hours 40 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page