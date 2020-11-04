 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Construction Training in a Pandemic

Details
Hits: 1009
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Steve Sugden

Along with pretty much every other sector, COVID required construction training to adapt quickly and innovatively. Seven months on from lockdown and four from its easing, seems a good time to look at what happened. To help prepare this I have spoken to a number of colleagues, both in private training centres and colleges, with many years’ experience in delivering trade-based courses.

As usual these are my own views and not necessarily those of my current employer.

Before COVID

Put simply, there are three main routes into construction, each with differing training requirements. You have entry level roles, labourers, plant operators etc., not saying these are unskilled roles but, in terms of training, learners can be site ready after one or two short courses. Next are the trades, more often than not gained by completing an apprenticeship or gaining an NVQ. Lastly the professional roles, your project managers, quantity surveyors or structural engineers, accessed through higher level apprenticeships or degrees.

Training is delivered both with a provider and in the workplace. The provider would focus on the knowledge and an introduction to skills. While, if a learner is following an apprenticeship, their skills, and evidence of competence would be generated in the workplace. You also have two types of learner, those employed, or those on a study programme, learning a trade without related employment.

In relation to apprenticeships, we are now have standards where attainment requires the successful completion of an end point assessment, with very few Level 2 or 3 apprenticeships having any form of qualification.  Instead apprentices reach a gateway, where the employer and training provider agree they are meeting the required standard, and take an end-point-test. For most construction trades this consists of a multiple-choice knowledge test, practical tasks and interview.

Lockdown

On March 23rd the UK went into lockdown and, although it had been clear this was coming, to quote one colleague, ‘everything stopped, we were shell-shocked’. There would never be a good time for this but many learners, especially those on a study programme, were approaching completion of their courses. This put the brakes on all end-of-year assessment and centres had to act quickly to identify how they could continue to engage and assess learners so they could complete their studies. 

Ofqual suggested three main options for assessment. Firstly assessment could be based on work completed to date. Secondly providers could adapt assessment to enable remote completion, or thirdly they could defer the award until centres could resume delivery. For the lucky few, those who had already produced sufficient evidence, this was fairly straightforward, and fortunately not impacted by the GCSE debacle. That said, there were still significant numbers who required additional evidence.

Streamed your way through lockdown? This is what binge-watching can teach us about closing Britainâ€™s skills gap
Featured Article
Do you remember your first campfire experience? The sunâ€™s gone down,
Failing to plug skills gaps will set us back on the road to recovery
Featured Article
As we reach the end of the eighth month of the pandemic, peopleâ€™s at
Facing the major challenges of rapid demographic change, technological revolution and social inequality
Featured Article
When I joined the #CollegeoftheFuture Commission last year, our societ

Where there was still a need for teaching this could only be carried out remotely, an option for knowledge delivery but very limiting in relation to skills instruction and assessment. Speaking with colleagues on the front line this has been a steep learning curve. It was quickly apparent that, for knowledge teaching at least, centres could use live or recorded online delivery. While the means for this have been available for some time it is not how vocational qualifications have been traditionally delivered, meaning centres had to get staff up to speed quickly. Construction tutors are very practical, they understand their trade and can deliver brilliant instruction for the practical skills. That said, and speaking from experience, IT is often not in their comfort zone, just try getting them to write a lesson plan! 

On the positive side, one colleague said that what had really impressed him was how quickly his trainers had developed the skills needed to deliver teaching remotely, to paraphrase Kotter, the pandemic created an urgency for change. In addition to the streamed training sessions, centres developed online learning resources such as narrated presentations, videos and tests.  In many ways this reaction is unsurprising; if there is one thing that those in the industry do well is react quickly to a crisis, consider the Nightingale Hospitals. 

One major obstacle was learners’ ability to engage with this method as it required the means to access online content.  While most of us take it for granted, there are still many homes that do not have an internet service, either due to not having the financial security to be able to afford it, or, especially in more rural areas, having limited or no service to their home. In addition, not every young person has access to computers and impressive as phones are today, they are not an ideal tool to complete all your work on.

The government did acknowledge this and announced that they would ensure that every learner without access to the internet would be provided with a laptop and dongle. Sadly, this has only ever really materialised in very limited numbers, and it has just been announced that they are cutting this commitment by 80%. Additionally, and this is can be the case in the more rural areas, a laptop and dongle will only work if you have a 4G signal of sufficient strength. I am only 10 miles from Bristol and there are still areas around here with weak or no signal.

These issues aside, digital delivery worked well for teaching and assessing knowledge. One tutor I spoke to said they felt that learners were more engaged using this method. The downside is that it was less useful for teaching skills. Centres could produce, and some have, videos and presentations that show learners how a task is carried out but, unless learners have a full workshop at home, they are not able to demonstrate their skills for assessment. 

This is different for those on apprenticeships. People I spoke to said how they have used video calling to observe an apprentice carrying out a task in the workplace and been able to question them about it in real time. This has had its own issues, on many sites phones are banned and so permission is required. Also, the employer needs to release someone to hold the phone and be able to follow the assessor’s instructions on what they want to view. This method is only really relevant for those apprentices still following the old framework apprenticeships, or one of the few apprenticeship standards that currently retain an NVQ.  

While many centres have been creative in adapting and adopting new methods there have also been issues, especially where centres have had to furlough staff, in the worst cases leaving learners in limbo. One colleague sounded a word of caution, and I should stress this is third hand, that he was aware of tutors being told to ‘find’ evidence. This presents a problem for awarding bodies who, having worked hard to adapt assessment methods while ensuring they remained valid, need to be extra vigilant when quality assuring work.

The New Normal

As we move into a socially distanced norm, learners have been able to return centres, albeit in smaller groups. The feedback I had suggests that the delivery of knowledge training though online methods has worked well. It was also suggested that some will retain this method as opposed to bringing students in for classroom sessions. Some centres have also added additional practical sessions to support learners who still need to complete work. 

The ability to return to centres has meant that those following an apprenticeship standard can complete their end-point assessment. While those on a framework could have completed through a mixture of online learning and assessment with videoed evidence from the workplace, those on the standards have had to wait until they could return to an assessment centre for the practical element. It has been possible to deliver the knowledge tests and interviews online, though, for some standards the interview must take place after the practical.

While we hope this never happens again there will always be a risk and maybe it is worth considering what could be done in such an event to manage delays in completion. Just an idea, could practical skills be evidenced through real work experience, and measured against new, more robust NVQs, instead of a centre based practical? The EPA could then consist of the knowledge test and professional discussion.  A number of employers have said that workplace generated evidence is a far better indicator of ability than that produced in a one-off, controlled practical, though I suspect the IFATE would view it differently.

Another issue identified with the practical training is the use of tools and equipment. Previously learners just collected the tools they needed for each session. With the way that COVID is transmitted this would carry obvious risks and centres have had to implement methods to reduce or remove this. Some centres have had the luxury of being well equipped, and have been able to provide each learner with their own tool kit, while for those centres less well-resourced learners have had to supply their own, often expensive, tools. 

Learners have also had to supply their own personal protective equipment but there is still the need for larger equipment, drills, mixers, joinery machinery etc. Here centres have had to produce risk assessments detailing how risks of transmission are mitigated. This usually requires a learner, or technician, cleaning equipment prior to use and once they have finished. 

This has all added costs to delivery, with the extra tools, cleaning resources, time, facilities etc. Where a learner had been due to complete in the summer, centres will have already pulled down the funding. Those I spoke with were unclear if there would be additional funding available to cover the extra requirements.

Looking forward

Eventually things will return to a less socially distanced norm, but it does seem that these last seven months have provided the sector with the opportunity to look at how delivery could be brought into the 21st century.  A number of those colleagues I spoke with have suggested that the increased use online delivery and materials, especially for knowledge, will continue. This will improve as centres develop more and better resources. These resources may even be used to generate income with those centres quickest off the mark t licensing resources to others.

It was also suggested that the use of online delivery gives centres the opportunity to widen their learner base, no longer limited to their catchment area, especially if skills could be evidenced and assessed in the workplace using video calling. It was also felt that this could be a more attractive way to offer CPD and upskilling for site-based workers. Employers just needing to provide the means for staff to access sessions on site as opposed to losing them for a day to attend a centre.

One centre said that applications to their study programmes had gone through the roof since reopening but, in terms of apprenticeships, things are not looking so good, nearly 50% down on last year. This is on the back of the already reduced uptake for apprenticeships at Levels 2 and 3. During the lockdown a large number of construction apprentices were either furloughed or let go and it appears that employers are still holding back on reinstatement or recruitment. 

Hopefully this will only be in the short-term, COVID has had a major impact on construction but, post-lockdown, and with clear guidance from the Construction Leadership Council, the sector is recovering. Things will improve, and not only will currently planned projects be up and running but word from government indicates that there will be increased job opportunities, including 120,000 in building upgrades and potentially 1,000,000 by 2050 in new green jobs.

Construction is a sector that struggles to attract talent, a YouGov survey in 2015 showed that only 3% of young people actively search for roles in the industry. Construction training, like the sector itself, has often been accused of being resistant to change. Maybe the move to 21st century delivery, forced by the current situation, could offer an engaging selling point to increase interest? 

Steve Sugden

You may also be interested in these articles:

Streamed your way through lockdown? This is what binge-watching can teach us about closing Britain’s skills gap
Featured Article
Do you remember your first campfire experience? The sun’s gone down,
Failing to plug skills gaps will set us back on the road to recovery
Featured Article
As we reach the end of the eighth month of the pandemic, people’s at
Facing the major challenges of rapid demographic change, technological revolution and social inequality
Featured Article
When I joined the #CollegeoftheFuture Commission last year, our societ
The Future of End Point Assessment, plus my own reflections
Featured Article
I started my own End Point Assessment (#EPA) journey when I joined Inn
Gillian Keegan needs to free the National Careers Service to do its job
Featured Article
Unemployment is rising, the need for career guidance is greater than e
Tackling barriers to learning for disadvantaged students
Featured Article
On Tom Bewick’s topical and timely #SkillsWorld LIVE show last week
The face of education needs a rethink: This new focus should be challenge-based Learning
Featured Article
Rethinking the higher education sector - We must develop a ‘vaccine
Commission’s Vision for the College of the Future is Alive & Well in the West Midlands
Featured Article
Already on the road that the Commission on the #CollegeoftheFuture set
Why we must no longer wait until October to Teach Black History in the UK
Featured Article
‘The examination of Black cultures.. is necessary for several reason
By continuing to support each other we can remain resilient and weather this storm together
Featured Article
Five ways to support #MentalHealth during challenging times Our daily
Why the ‘Blue-Eyed, Brown-Eyed’ Experiment is even more relevant 50 years on……
Featured Article
We needed to tackle inequality in a way that is intrinsic to the way w
Over a quarter of apprentices in the UK struggle with an unidentified learning difficulty, yet little is done to identify or support them. Why, asks Chris Quickfall?
Featured Article
Imagine driving a car that you couldn’t adjust for comfort or safety

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 15 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 11/04/2020 - https://t.co/AvsiYimfn6
View Original Tweet

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Brecon Beacons College student Catrin Accepts Norland Nanny Offer 54 minutes ago
Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: LCCM student makes it to The Voice semi-final 1 hour 38 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5075)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page