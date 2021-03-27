 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Preparing young people for work: Innovations from South Africa

Details
Hits: 1043

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the young. Existing shortcomings in the education system have been compounded by abrupt changes in the labour market. As the skills that young people need rapidly evolve, how should we prepare them for twenty-first century jobs?

Solving this problem is one of the Edge Foundation’s primary goals. In seeking answers, we regularly look for innovations around the globe.

Most recently, this involved a virtual study tour to South Africa, where we uncovered some exciting new approaches to preparing young people for the world of work.

Here’s a taste of what we learned:

BluLever: Improving apprentice outcomes via workplace socialisation

In South Africa, youth unemployment is 55%. BluLever Education, a Johannesburg-based education startup, hopes to reduce this by offering targeted training for in-demand vocations. Edge has loved getting to know the company’s founders, Jess Roussos and Adam Collier, who visited the UK on a research mission two years ago. Since then, BluLever has begun offering vocational training to apprentice plumbers, of which there is a major shortage in South Africa. 

IMG 8705

Unfortunately, BluLever faced a problem – South Africa’s VET system suffers from what Jess and Adam call a major trust deficit. This largely results from training providers failing to fill the skills gap. Employers found that apprentices generally lacked the right mindset, technical and employability skills. To rebuild employer confidence, BluLever, therefore, launched an intensive 8-week readiness programme, called Leadership Base Camp.

Throughout this opportunity, candidates attend a 4-week fully residential base camp where they learn core life and work skills. Next, they spend four weeks studying on campus and shadowing a qualified plumber. By exploring plumbing before committing to an apprenticeship, candidates can decide if they are suited to the profession. The scheme also plays a key role in BluLever’s selection process, allowing them to match apprentices with the right employers.

Crucially, BluLever’s model is financed through a combination of candidate self-funding, employers, and social partners (such as the youth employment agency, Harambee). This joint financing model ensures that all stakeholders have a vested interest in success. BluLever’s employer readiness programme also prepares employers for managing apprentices and applying for funding grants. By priming both parties, employers are now more willing to engage with BluLever, while candidates better understand what they’re committing to. Once selected, apprentices access accredited technical training, combined with vital employability and soft skills through project-based learning so that this theme continues as a key part of their apprenticeship. 

Regulating the awarding of VTQs in 2021
Featured Article
The last year has seen unprecedented disruption to teaching and learni
â€œItâ€™s Time To Stop Talking About Recovery!â€
Featured Article
A year on from the first lockdown, is it now time to stop talking abo
Skills for Jobs White Paper - The Level 4 and 5 Challenge
Featured Article
In the FE #SkillsForJobs White Paper, @GavinWilliamson sets the bar hi

BluLever’s model has seen great initial success. They are already planning to extend their approach into additional vocations, such as the electrical profession.

Harambee: A data-driven approach to placing young people in work

Harambee (one of BluLever’s key partners) is a non-profit youth work agency that places young people across South Africa into employment. The organisation has a network of approximately a million young people and has placed over 230,000 into work. Rob Urquhart, Harambee’s Impact and Research Lead, explained to Edge the organisation’s unconventional approach. Rather than simply seeking out candidates and trying to place them, they first secure empty positions. Next, using data, they dig into the detail of what skills are required to fill those roles. They then proactively fill candidates’ skill gaps until they’re appropriately qualified. 

To illustrate, one of Harambee’s clients – a casino – was struggling to hire croupiers. They were experiencing a high dropout rate after candidates undertook their in-house maths test. By unpicking the assessment, Harambee identified multiplicative reasoning as the key skill that the casino required and which candidates were lacking. They subsequently sourced Khan Academy modules relating to multiplicative reasoning, trained the best potential candidates for three weeks and then reassessed them. The pass rate increased by 67%.

Employer-led approaches often assume that employers know what they need. Harambee instead applies an interrogative approach, adopting a tenacious disregard for what employers at first say they want. Their data-driven approach involves some lateral thinking, too. For instance, instead of listing ‘missing skills’, Harambee encourages employers to seek out employees that are thriving to identify which skills lead to success. This approach is bold but unquestionably pragmatic. And the proof is in the pudding; return-on-investment calculations demonstrate that Harambee’s model is more effective than traditional recruitment techniques.

Lessons for the UK

At a glance, these cases studies may seem unique to the quirks of the South African training market. However, they touch on many of the same issues affecting us in the UK: trust, work-readiness, employability skills (and what this means) and employer-led training. As we adapt to a new economic reality, there is much we can learn from casting our net wide. Indeed, ensuring that young people grasp the best possible opportunities as we emerge from the pandemic counts on it. Let’s keep an open mind!

Olly Newton, Executive Director, Edge Foundation.

The Edge Foundation is an independent education charity dedicated to making learning relevant. It works to transform the way young people develop the skills and attitudes they need to succeed in the 21st century. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Regulating the awarding of VTQs in 2021
Featured Article
The last year has seen unprecedented disruption to teaching and learni
“It’s Time To Stop Talking About Recovery!”
Featured Article
A year on from the first lockdown, is it now time to stop talking abo
Skills for Jobs White Paper - The Level 4 and 5 Challenge
Featured Article
In the FE #SkillsForJobs White Paper, @GavinWilliamson sets the bar hi
Edtech accessibility: why software design is as important as hardware provision
Featured Article
Since the pandemic began, discussion around access to education techno
SKILLS WITHIN REACH - HOW BEST TO SUPPORT DISADVANTAGED COMMUNITIES
Featured Article
The WEA (@WEAadulted) recently hosted a virtual roundtable with the Al
The role of universities in leading us out of the pandemic
Featured Article
Although far from unique, the higher education sector has experienced
Uncovering The Workplace Maturity Gold Mine
Featured Article
As the digital economy continues to develop, organisations are changin
Utilising AEB allocation to increase accessibility in adult education
Featured Article
It’s really no secret that the pandemic has been one of the biggest
Ground-breaking Gatsby Careers Pilot Hailed a Success
Featured Article
An independent evaluation of the Gatsby Benchmarks of Good Career Guid
Spaced out – environment matters when it comes to remote learning
Featured Article
A year of restrictions, health concerns and economic turbulence has ta
How dyslexic entrepreneurs are leading the way in business
Featured Article
In this article, Annabel Mulliner from Little Seed Group explores the
Ensuring the correct level in end-point assessment design
Featured Article
One of the most common areas of difficulty I find when working with En

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5529)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page