 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The big opportunity for FE; making tech work for small businesses

Details
Hits: 338
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Anthony Impey

I distinctly remember purchasing my first cloud-based system. I was running a small technology business and was looking for some software to manage day-to-day operations; something that would drive accounting, procurement, and the supply chain. I had big growth ambitions and thought that the right system would accelerate this. When I signed the paperwork and committed a big chunk of cash, I had high hopes.

As you’ve probably guessed, things didn’t go quite as I’d anticipated. The software didn’t do what I expected, and a lot more money needed to be invested to get it working the way I wanted. The thing that I thought would help us grow faster, seemed to slow us down.

Turns out that this is not an uncommon experience. Even though all the evidence shows that technology boosts business productivity, over half (53%) of leaders of small businesses say that their attempts to introduce technology have been unsuccessful.

It’s this challenge that Be the Business wants to fix. We know that technology adoption, alongside leadership and management, is a key driver of small business productivity. We also know that successful tech implementation can have a huge impact on SMEs, which is why we focus on this area: successful tech adoption is linked to business success.

This ambition led us to partner with the Open University to gain further insight into the challenges SMEs face and discover how the learning and business support ecosystem can respond to best equip business leaders with the knowledge and tools required.

In data collected from over 1,500 senior business leaders, we found that more than half (54%) accelerated their implementation of digital tools because of the pandemic. Of that figure, nearly nine out of ten (85%) plan to continue using that tech at the same level now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted. This unprecedented momentum provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to increase the level of digital adoption by small businesses.

However, it’s not all good news. Despite business leaders reporting a high level of awareness of digital tools, they also admitted to a lack of deep knowledge and a limited appreciation of the value of technology within their businesses. We found that only one in five (19%) believe that their employees have the technical skills necessary to successfully adopt technology within their business, and only half (50%) have any plans to address this skills gap in the next 12 months.

It's time for an assessment system that more fairly reflects what our students and society need
Exclusive Articles
The debate about equitable reliable assessment in schools and colleges
How endorsing a â€œchangemakerâ€ mentality can help young people shine as they enter the world of work
Exclusive Articles
When 800,000 graduates and school leavers prepare to enter the job mar
A-level results reveal entrenched and deepening inequality in our education system
Exclusive Articles
A-level results day is a day of high tension for students up and down

This is a big opportunity for the FE sector. Small businesses account for 99.3% of the total business population and three out of five jobs in the UK. And the massive shift to a more tech-driven economy is going to mean that more and more of them are going to be looking to address their digital skills gaps.

At Be the Business, we have developed a set of online resources for business leaders who want to make their businesses more digital, including step-by-step guides on how to introduce specific technologies like CRM systems, cloud accounting and project management software, all based on the successful experience of hundreds of real business leaders – resources that would have helped with my first cloud-based system purchase!

By making it easier for leaders of small businesses to access learning and development provision, the potential of small- and medium-sized businesses can truly be unlocked. Not only will this boost the performance and productivity of these businesses; it will be critical to the pace of the recovery of the overall economy.

Be the Business is an independent, not-for-profit organisation, with a single goal: to help business leaders improve the performance of their business. We work with some of the UK’s most successful companies to provide small- and medium-sized business leaders with the support and guidance they need to increase their productivity. We offer digital resources, tailored programmes, research and campaigns to help business leaders succeed.

By Anthony Impey MBE, Chief Executive, Be the Business

You may also be interested in these articles:

It's time for an assessment system that more fairly reflects what our students and society need
Exclusive Articles
The debate about equitable reliable assessment in schools and colleges
How endorsing a “changemaker” mentality can help young people shine as they enter the world of work
Exclusive Articles
When 800,000 graduates and school leavers prepare to enter the job mar
A-level results reveal entrenched and deepening inequality in our education system
Exclusive Articles
A-level results day is a day of high tension for students up and down
#ResultsDay - Celebrating Real Success
Exclusive Articles
The students getting their results this week deserve a huge amount of
Careers support for young people: second coming – exam results and beyond
Exclusive Articles
In the aftermath of Covid-19, today's young people face an uncertain f
Apprenticeship funding rules are still proving a challenge, but why?
Exclusive Articles
There’s a lot to learn from funding assurance reviews, and the examp
What does the future hold for University Students in 2021?
Exclusive Articles
#ALevelResultsDay: Back to the future... What's next for university st
Making science education fit for the future
Exclusive Articles
The study of science enables a better understanding of the world aroun
From necessity to choice: how higher education can support teachers in hybrid learning
Exclusive Articles
The last academic year was probably one that some students would hope
Supporting the next generation of tech talent
Exclusive Articles
The pandemic has been a catalyst for change for many industries. For t
Coping with Results Day on the back of a pandemic
Exclusive Articles
Coping with Results Day on the back of a pandemic With A Level and GSC
Helping young people amplify their strengths for future success and happiness
Exclusive Articles
The core principle of coaching (as opposed to counselling) is empoweri

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 17 hours 50 minutes ago

Coventry University psychologist talks about coping strategies for A-Level students dealing with disappointment of… https://t.co/dZ8wVKGEWQ
View Original Tweet

Hawk Training
Hawk Training has published a new article: #StepOnBoard Hawk Training’s traineeship programme and begin your career journey 18 hours 38 minutes ago
BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet drives forward its eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Charging Installation Course 20 hours 11 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5971)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page