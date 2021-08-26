 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Education needs to change from preparation for the job market to a lifetime process where we never stop learning

Details
Hits: 1178

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Arturo Bris is professor of finance at IMD

SanghaiRanking has recently issued its Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), which once again classifies high-education institutions in the world according to the amount of academic publications, Nobel-prize winners and other achievements.

Not surprisingly, most of the best universities in the world are in the United States, but Chinese and other Asian country institutions have shown an amazing performance as well.

Because universities play a fundamental role in the development of home-grown talent, it is natural to find that the most innovative countries are well positioned in this ranking.

Switzerland, for instance, a country with barely 9 million inhabitants, has five institutions among the top-100 universities, compared to France (a country eight times bigger) with only four.

Until now, a good college degree would prepare students for a successful career. Not only because the prospects of finding a job with a degree are much higher, but also because salaries among college graduates (the college premium) tend to be higher.

In my generation, the goal of most parents was to have their children graduate from university. This was a signal of social prosperity and achievement.

This is changing now. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of technology in our lives, and particularly how, from now on, remote working will take a much higher prevalence. With remote working comes delocalization, and companies will be able to tap into talent wherever they are located and outside of any border.

In that context, national education systems are going to lose relevance at making some countries more competitive than others. A Swiss company will no longer need to search for recent graduates from its universities to have the best engineers. American companies will not need to rely on the attractiveness of the US for foreign talent in order to fill the increasing demand for STEM graduates. Jobs will move, not employees.

This requires changes in our education systems.

The successful ones—Finland, Singapore, Switzerland - have emphasized “skill to jobs” strategies that link the need of the labour market to the school and university curricula. Because Singaporean companies are demanding more and more specialists in AI, university education has increased its offerings in that particular field.

At the same time, because the Swiss education system focuses on engineering, technical, and business education, the country needs to import dentists and veterinarians from abroad. Now this is neither necessary nor desirable, and very often it will be counterproductive to invest in one’s education system if most of your graduates are going to get (better) jobs in other countries.

The direction for RoATP is becoming much clearer
Exclusive Articles
Last month in FE News I wrote about RoATP and what I thought might hap
Embedding broad educational â€˜stairwaysâ€™ are key to post-16 education reform
Exclusive Articles
Valuing progression and achievement for all In my thirty years of work
Digital assessments could be a vital tool for reducing the digital skills gap
Exclusive Articles
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way businesses and industries

How can governments address these important changes?

As talent becomes more global and mobile, we first need to emphasize resilience to the environment and a global mindset as fundamental skills of the new generation. As English is our lingua franca, it is already well accepted that a successful employee of the future will have to master the English language. But that is not enough.

Students have to learn how to live and work in a different culture; they must be able to navigate the institutional complexity of other political systems; they have to be open to foreign practices and routines. The primary, secondary, and tertiary school years have to be long journeys of virtual travel and experimentation that yields open-minded, ready-to-travel and movable future employees.

The transition from jobs to tasks

The second great transformation that we have observed during the past years and that the pandemic has accelerated is the transition from jobs to tasks. We have seen how the new generation is not attached to a single job, skill or function. Instead, new graduates have several streams of income and perform tasks, not jobs. In my book Flex Or Fail, written with Tony Felton and Robby Mol, we anticipate what we call the “seven sources of income.” In the future, jobs will not be represented by a position in a hierarchy or a title, but by a series of tasks, which, even if not necessarily productive, provide self-fulfillment for the individual. Besides, those sources of income may not necessarily result from what we call today a “job.” For instance, today, technology platforms—some of them using blockchain—allow us to monetize our social capital by doing a web search or posting a message. The collaborative economy also implies that we will share our properties but will be compensated in return, adding a new source of income to our labour income. Perhaps upcoming basic income schemes will compensate individuals for tasks that are today considered social and charitable services, like attention to the elderly, belonging to a book club, and volunteering in the local homeless shelter. The speed at which we will change our jobs, and their short duration, together with a future working life where we will combine several jobs/tasks in a single day, requires very different skills that our education systems are still not ready to provide.

How do we then prepare a workforce for such array of new tasks?

In addition to the skills I mention above, creativity becomes essential for new graduates to search different forms of income and innovate in the type of retributed activities they can live off. And what is even more important, this requires that education becomes a life-long process that does not end upon graduation.

The skills needed and the tasks offered by the market will constantly change, and such adaptation requires that personal development continues at all ages. We can never stop learning - not as a way to satisfy our curiosity, but in order to avoid obsolescence and irrelevance.

The need for lifelong education is not only an individual responsibility. It must be fostered by governments through policies and incentives for anybody to receive education. And it must be provided by companies that have to be brave enough to prepare their employees with abilities they do not need now—that is, to prepare their employees so they can find another job somewhere else.

Arturo Bris, Professor of finance at IMD (The Institute of Management Development), Director of the world-renowned IMD World Competitiveness Center, and author of "The Right Place: How National Competitiveness Makes or Breaks Companies"

You may also be interested in these articles:

The direction for RoATP is becoming much clearer
Exclusive Articles
Last month in FE News I wrote about RoATP and what I thought might hap
Embedding broad educational ‘stairways’ are key to post-16 education reform
Exclusive Articles
Valuing progression and achievement for all In my thirty years of work
Digital assessments could be a vital tool for reducing the digital skills gap
Exclusive Articles
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way businesses and industries
Top Five strategies to foster collaboration for effective learning ecosystems
Exclusive Articles
Learning does not happen exclusively in schools – yet the formal edu
What impact will scrapping further education coverage in the Tes have on the FE sector?
Exclusive Articles
The decision to scrap the dedicated further education coverage in the
Changing the narrative on vocational results
Exclusive Articles
Results days are defined by the achievements of learners. Whether it
How can we close the digital equity gap?
Exclusive Articles
It goes without saying that our reliance on technology has grown expon
The Class of 2021: A Job Search Unlike Any Before
Exclusive Articles
After more than a year of disruption and remote learning, traditional,
Using technology to create a blended learning environment for the future
Exclusive Articles
For schools and further education establishments, the past eighteen m
The big opportunity for FE; making tech work for small businesses
Exclusive Articles
I distinctly remember purchasing my first cloud-based system. I was ru
It's time for an assessment system that more fairly reflects what our students and society need
Exclusive Articles
The debate about equitable reliable assessment in schools and colleges
Neurodiverse leadership in every boardroom
Exclusive Articles
From across the globe, we can see that there remains a lack of diverse

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 5 hours 24 minutes ago

RT @hub_resource: #Apprenticeships2021 #CareersInSustainability https://t.co/XJ2LYyP0q6
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 5 hours 26 minutes ago

RT @FENews: EPAOs-Apply, opt in or withdraw by standard versions using the apprenticeship assessment service: This video is for End-point a…
View Original Tweet

Cath Shuttlewood
Cath Shuttlewood has published a new article: Training provider launches mission to get 1,000 people into a new job, with new employability schemes 7 hours 44 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5996)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page