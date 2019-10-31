The latest Exclusive Peer to Peer Thought Leadership and Op-Ed Articles written by experts across Further Education, Work Based Learning, Skills, Employability & Apprenticeships
Three ways efficient college management …
Dec 30, 2019 / Featured Article
In every college, the back office provides the administrative backbone to the teaching and learning experiences of students. However, lack of efficient processes can mean that more time and money is...
Cultivating An Inspirational Outdoor Lea…
Dec 28, 2019 / Featured Article
No matter how engaging the lesson is, after a while, a classroom might feel a little oppressive and boredom-inducing. Freshening up the space with a renovation or a new coat...
Top Five #Talent Predictions for #2020
Dec 27, 2019 / Featured Article
This year, HR topics have had a much bigger impact on business, and as we enter 2020, there is no sign of this slowing down. In light of this, Jason...
4 Ways to Promote Inclusivity in Learnin…
Dec 26, 2019 / Featured Article
Undoubtedly, when it comes down to the core purpose of education - to inspire, upskill and develop - inclusivity plays a crucial role in a child’s social and educational advancement...
Is today’s connected device culture le…
Dec 24, 2019 / Featured Article
One of the biggest and most rapid technological developments we’ve seen over the past decade has undoubtedly been the Internet of Things #IoT - Laptops, printers, fridges, light switches -...
Could you spare half an hour to take mor…
Dec 23, 2019 / Featured Article
The Cost Is Half An Hour – Just For People In #FE Over the coming holiday, could you spare half an hour to take more control of your FE career? If...
4 Key Trends for Recruiting #Talent in 2…
Dec 21, 2019 / Featured Article
90% OF THE JOB MARKET IS NOW CANDIDATE-DRIVEN – HOW TO RECRUIT IN 2020 As the year draws to a close, many companies begin to review their policies and their employee...
The UK’s digital skills deficit - A si…
Dec 20, 2019 / Featured Article
As we move into the next decade, talent will underpin the UK’s efforts to maintain its position as a world-leader in innovation The UK’s AI industry is set to grow exponentially...
Digital transformation is happening: Wha…
Dec 19, 2019 / Featured Article
The Future is/going to be digital The majority of people now use technology on a regular basis for completing a variety of tasks and activities in their private lives, to the...
How distance learning can plug the UK’…
Dec 18, 2019 / Featured Article
#FE colleges’ step-change in willingness to embrace distance learning Remote learning is not a new concept for educators. Today, there are nearly 400,000 distance learners in Higher Education (HE), and three-quarters...
Graduates still hitting the world of wor…
Dec 17, 2019 / Featured Article
#Skills2030 - Nearly 1 in 5 graduates are seen by businesses as not workplace ready New research from Pearson Business School into graduate and business attitudes towards the transition from university to...
Top Ten Emerging Global #Talent Trends f…
Dec 16, 2019 / Featured Article
This is the #FutureofEmployment says @Korn_Ferry The workforce is rapidly evolving. In the coming year we will see an even greater focus on transparency, agility, culture and purpose-driven leadership, employers are...
Is #EdTech the solution to reducing teac…
Dec 13, 2019 / Featured Article
Jake O'Keeffe, co-founder of Atom Learning looks at the implications of a report from UCL on teacher workload barely reducing. He argues technology could provide the solutiion to this intractable...
#AI in hospitality education: Revolution…
Dec 12, 2019 / Featured Article
At prestigious hospitality management university, Switzerland’s École Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), Chief Digital Officer, Julia Aymonier is pioneering the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education. Here, she explains how...
Why for the youth of today, this electio…
Dec 12, 2019 / Featured Article
When the political historians of the future look back upon this election, what will they say? Given the political and social upheaval of the past decade, it seems incredibly unlikely...
General election 2019: Appraising the pa…
Dec 11, 2019 / Featured Article
#GE19 - Political parties all agree on the importance of adult education, but the next step is to ensure it works While they may disagree on the best way forward, it...
Why we must transform careers advice to …
Dec 10, 2019 / Featured Article
The argument that students must be helped to enter the correct career from the outset extends beyond personal success; 12 million people could be caught in a skills gap by...
FAST vs DROOP for conducting formative o…
Dec 09, 2019 / Featured Article
ASSESSMENT: FAST OR DROOP? In this article I’d like to review the way we conduct formative or summative assessment in the classroom through two contrasting approaches: FAST vs DROOP. I’m going to...
Rethinking Assessment for the Real World…
Dec 06, 2019 / Featured Article
Ask a teenager today what they want to “be” when they grow up, and you will likely hear a pretty convincing one or two-word response. Dig a bit deeper and...
Business owners have a crucial role to p…
Dec 05, 2019 / Featured Article
Owning and running a business can be hugely rewarding. However, it brings with it demands, responsibilities and risks that can bring personal pressures which can impact a person’s health and...
Flexible working has challenges and pitf…
Dec 04, 2019 / Featured Article
How to make #FlexibleWorking work for your organisation Today, more than half of UK workers work flexibly in some way, but there is still a lot of unmet demand: two in...
Inspiring the next generation to build: …
Dec 03, 2019 / Featured Article
There is a skills shortage in the housebuilding industry, and if you accompany that with an ageing workforce, and the housing market being one of the fastest growing UK sectors...
College Insolvency, Public Assets & …
Dec 02, 2019 / Featured Article
Who owns your college? Who controls your college? The next question is, who owns your assets? Are you a public asset or an independent corporate business? These aren't trick question. They are deadly serious...
General Election ambitions to upgrade in…
Dec 02, 2019 / Featured Article
Infrastructure Investment and Skills The construction industry is 7% of GCP and will employ 2.79 million people by 2023. It builds and maintains all our homes (some 25 million in the UK)...
How Competitions Further Skills Growth
Nov 30, 2019 / Featured Article
And that’s a wrap! What an incredible end to our inspirational 2019 Competitions. A huge congratulations to all our wonderful winners. For the full list of medalists, head to: https://t.co/kjt4sCElsg...
Future-proofing their #talent - The busi…
Nov 30, 2019 / Featured Article
Barely a week goes by without reports of an escalating skills shortage in the UK. In the face of socioeconomic uncertainty and rapid technological advances transforming the workforce, it is critical...
The Impact of #AI on Education: Smart te…
Nov 29, 2019 / Featured Article
Technology has fundamentally transformed the education environment, allowing learning experiences to span far beyond the confines of the traditional campus. From smart touch screens and interactive tablets, to lecture capture...
#Apprenticeships at the end of 2019: Com…
Nov 29, 2019 / Featured Article
Competition Like many thousands of people I recently attended (and thoroughly enjoyed) World skills Live 2019 at the NEC Birmingham. Is there any finer sight in skills than the UK’s best trainees...
How to build a successful financial educ…
Nov 28, 2019 / Featured Article
2019 was the year when the conversation around finances shifted for good. Across the media, in social networks and communities, we’ve seen the last taboo of talking openly about money...
Re-thinking #AI education: Lack of #tale…
Nov 27, 2019 / Featured Article
The adoption of #ArtificialIntelligence and #Automation technologies in the UK is still being stunted by a lack of digital skills in businesses, according to new research. The study found that the...
#CPD - Are you getting a return on your …
Nov 26, 2019 / Featured Article
Embracing ongoing opportunities for personal development can benefit both employees and their employers; external training workshops provide the opportunity to build on their existing skillsets, learn something new, evaluate their...
#WeAreInternational Student Forum: Helpi…
Nov 26, 2019 / Featured Article
Celebrating international and EU students and gaining valuable insight UKCISA took two great leaps forward on Monday 18 November, launching its first ever #WeAreInternational Student Forum with a range of FE...
Bridging the tech skills gap with engage…
Nov 25, 2019 / Featured Article
The technology skills gap in the UK is well documented and the impact is clear to see, with a report by the Edge Foundation revealing a failure to close the...
77% of UK workers would like more traini…
Nov 23, 2019 / Featured Article
27% of Brits haven’t taken any courses or earned any further qualifications since starting work A staggering 57% of us admit we’ve lost all hope of ever doing a job that...
Education – Whose Responsibility is it…
Nov 22, 2019 / Featured Article
Together with hundreds of businesses across the UK, I recently attended the CBI National Conference. It was great to see employers coming together to share their commitments on a range of...
Achieving gender parity in tech sector s…
Nov 22, 2019 / Featured Article
Although we can never predict the career path of a student based on their exam subjects, those of us working in the tech sector are always hoping to see more...
Successful #EdTech Integration Requires …
Nov 21, 2019 / Featured Article
Technology has a pivotal role to play in helping teachers and other educators deliver learning that gets results, while managing workload. Many educational institutions are at a turning point, implementing...
What makes #TLevels such a good option?
Nov 20, 2019 / Featured Article
#StudentVoice - #TLevel experience so far, with a few tips to help you guys out with post 16 options I’m a student, currently working as hard as possible to open up...
Equipping young people with skills for l…
Nov 19, 2019 / Featured Article
#LEP2019 - Investigating #ArtificialIntelligence and its impact on the world Giving young people the opportunity for lateral and entrepreneurial thinking early on is vital to ensure they can thrive later in life...
Re-imagining #FE - Envisioning the Colle…
Nov 18, 2019 / Featured Article
Bold and radical thinking needed as a prerequisite for the #CollegeoftheFuture to be successful In England alone there are more than 250 Colleges training more than two million people and employing...
Assessing Behaviours in End-point Assess…
Nov 18, 2019 / Featured Article
Apprenticeship Standards contain knowledge, skills (sometimes referred to as competencies), and behaviours (KSBs), all of which are assessed though a range of end-point assessment tools, as defined by the published...
Qualifications reform in Northern Irelan…
Nov 18, 2019 / SkillsWorld
In the latest episode of #SkillsWorld, Tom Bewick, visits Northern Ireland. He interviews Martin Flynn, chef executive officer, OCN Northern Ireland; and Chair of FAB's Forum in Northern Ireland. “What we’re finding...
Universities have a moral responsibility…
Nov 16, 2019 / Featured Article
With the increasingly sophisticated technology at all businesses’ disposure today, it’s relatively uncontroversial that universities today have more opportunities than ever before to make their processes more efficient, achieve more...
Beyond #Brexit - Five things the general…
Nov 15, 2019 / Featured Article
Fixing the foundations: Cutting services that will help boost growth is a false economy Brexit will be central to the UK’s first December General Election in almost a century. But there’s plenty...
How Australia’s vocational education a…
Nov 14, 2019 / Featured Article
What an AELP delegation learnt Down Under Last month, AELP led a UK skills delegation to Australia sponsored by NCFE and with valuable assistance on the itinerary provided by Kerri Buttery...
AutoNation - A Major New Report Analysin…
Nov 13, 2019 / Featured Article
Recent years have seen a lot of dystopian hype about the #RiseOfTheRobots and the impact of #Automation in the labour market, with proclamations of mass unemployment and the death of...
Why the general election is an opportuni…
Nov 13, 2019 / Featured Article
Whatever your view on Leave or Remain – and don’t worry; I will be keeping this Brexit-neutral – there is no doubt that our future relationship with the EU has...
Knowledge is Power: 4 Secret Weapons of …
Nov 12, 2019 / Featured Article
In the education sector, brand messaging has a crucial part to play in attracting learners and building a reputation worth having - particularly for business and institutions in especially crowded...
Education is clearly about far more than…
Nov 11, 2019 / Featured Article
As a trained teacher, former college principal and now education director for a property development group – I have spent all my life either in or working in the education...
Moser 20 Years On: Why Improving Literac…
Nov 08, 2019 / Featured Article
It is twenty years since the publication of A Fresh Start, Sir Claus Moser’s report on adult basic skills. In case you weren’t there at the time, this landmark report highlighted...
Changing perceptions of engineering #TEW…
Nov 08, 2019 / Featured Article
Engineering suffers from an image problem among young people. ‘Boring’, ‘greasy’ and ‘too difficult’ are just some of the descriptions applied to a profession that is, in fact, breath-taking in...
Cross-party, long-term commitment to adu…
Nov 07, 2019 / Featured Article
#Brexit will play a central role, but closing the adult skills gap in left behind places should be key to this general election While Brexit will play a central role in...
Answering Demand for Educating the Next …
Nov 06, 2019 / Featured Article
Business managers and executives have chosen an MBA to learn new management skills and advance their careers for over a century now. However, balancing an inspiring but tough academic programme with...
Spelling out why mistakes matter: Should…
Nov 05, 2019 / Featured Article
When I was ten years old my teacher Mrs Castle made me write the word ‘beautiful’ two hundred times because I had spelt it - once only - as ‘beautifull’. Why...
The vital objective driving a significan…
Nov 04, 2019 / Featured Article
5 Measures of Success for Radical #Vocational Reform NOCN, one of the UK’s largest awarding and assessment organisations, has partnered with global skills development leader, City and Guilds (C&G), to press...
Working-class youth and the old Youth Tr…
Nov 03, 2019 / Featured Article
YOUTH unemployment has been a big socio-economic problem in the UK for 40 years. Whilst it’s now lower than after the financial crash of 2008, the number of young people not...
Access to a broader curriculum at a youn…
Nov 02, 2019 / Featured Article
If you’ve seen the television advertisements exhorting us to Fire It Up, you would imagine UK plc is thriving with young apprentices, leaping out of bed at 6am, crackling with...
The Importance of Safeguarding Students…
Nov 01, 2019 / Featured Article
How to support students in #FE and #HE The transition from living at home to living at university can be a testing time for many young people. For education professionals it...
Why we need to look outside traditional …
Nov 01, 2019 / Featured Article
Finding the right people with the right skills for the digital age can be a challenge. Some organisations are investing in developing the skills of the people they already employ, while...
Why mistakes matter - How errors show th…
Oct 31, 2019 / Featured Article
We all know that when we are learning a new skill, we may make mistakes. It is part of the learning process and contrary to what a lot of students may...
FE News are always keen to engage with experts who would like to contribute solution led, peer-to-peer thought leadership content, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging technology within education, training and employment. Click on the 2020 FE News Editorial Calendar for topic suggestions.
Feature articles need to be 600 - 2000 words and be exclusive to FE News. We also need the Name, Job title and Organisation of the author and have an accompanying image, usually a head shot of the author 750px by 570px. Click here to see our style guide in full, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details on how you can get involved.
Advertisement