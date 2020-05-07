What should the priorities be for the Skills Sector? Episode 11: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include: Kirsty Williams - Welsh Education Secretary | Angela Middleton MBE - Founder & Owner at MiddletonMurray Group | Paige Harrison - Counsellor and Wellbeing Coordinator at Stoke on Trent College | Guglielmo Ventura - Research Assistant CVER in Education and Skills at London School of Economics | Dr Rebecca Conway - Head of Policy and Strategy at Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB)

Episode 11: What should the priorities be for the Skills Sector? Thurs 7 May

A message regarding coronavirus and the most up-to-date information on education in Wales.



I would appreciate it if you could share to help inform others and, please, think twice before sharing information from other sources this weekend.https://t.co/dX8Cn1suGZ pic.twitter.com/QfxbGTwcMH — Kirsty Williams (@wgmin_education) May 7, 2020

News Bulletin:

Don't miss Episode 12: "Why bother teaching face-to-face, if online teaching is just as successful?" Mon 11 May

