Changing Careers Later in Life By Furthering Your Education and Wellness

With more than half of British residents wanting to change their careers, the thought of doing so certainly isn’t unheard of, especially when it comes to wanting to pursue a passion. However, many may need further education in order to do so, and while options such as online schooling make the idea of going back to university more appealing, how you study has a major effect on obtaining your goals. With that said, having a balanced lifestyle can make for a more natural and alternative learning technique — thus helping you switch careers successfully.

The importance of a good night’s rest

Believe it or not, but how you sleep has a major impact on your studies and in many ways. For example, research shows that lack of sleep can affect your memory in such a way that prevents you from recalling information later. This means that pulling all-nighters in order to study may not be so beneficial after all, even though a demanding course load may make it seem necessary.

While going back to school might be necessary for your desired career, you don’t have to jump in all at once. Taking one class to begin with can be a great way to start small without jeopardising your sleep schedule and can help you decide whether or not you wish to continue. Poor sleep habits can also make it harder to focus as well, while both studying at home and in class. For those reasons, getting the appropriate amount of sleep each night can enhance your attention, allow you to retain your study materials, and pass the class — bringing you one step closer to that career change.

Does diet matter?

What you eat on a daily basis also makes a difference in how you study — after all, food is fuel. This means that eating healthy and balanced meals can give you the energy you need to get through a study session, though it can help you focus as well. Protein can be especially beneficial, as it can provide you with the stamina you need, not to mention a better mood and long-lasting energy.

However, what you drink also matters. Drinking water can also affect your schooling, as staying hydrated can help you focus. In fact, dehydration can lead to headaches, fatigue, and an overall lack of concentration, making it difficult to study. Staying hydrated while studying and even while in class or during an exam can help to combat these symptoms - in fact, one study showed that students who brought drinks with them to an exam performed an average of 5% better than those who didn’t bring any.

The power of exercise

In addition to a healthy diet and proper sleep, regular exercise also plays a role in maintaining good study habits. In fact, exercise is just as good for the brain just as it is for the body, as it can have a positive effect on learning. One study done by the University of British Columbia found that regular aerobic exercise changed the size of the hippocampus (a part of the brain responsible for memory). Exercise is also known for reducing stress and improving sleep habits as well, which can help to improve focus in the classroom and while studying, And, you don’t have to head to the gym to do so, either. In fact, simply taking a walk or doing some light exercises indoors can be beneficial.

Changing careers is a dream for many British people, though furthering your education may be necessary in order to do so. For that reason, leading a healthy lifestyle can have a major impact on how you study and ultimately reach your goals. Getting enough sleep, having a healthy and balanced diet, and exercising regularly can all make a difference.