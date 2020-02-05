 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The FE Commissioner’s Annual Report- More Than We Hear About

Details
Hits: 209
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Sarah Marples

Today saw the launch of the annual report of the FE Commissioner, Richard Atkins together with the superb podcast interview with him from our media partner FE News

It was heartening to hear the extensive supportive work Mr Atkins and his team do for Colleges across England and that 82% of our 240 Colleges are rated either Good or Outstanding. It is shame that like the PTP sector, we too frequently hear of the bad and not the outstanding that goes on across the sector. The Promote-ed.co.uk team are here to support the celebration of achievements across all of our sector, and this includes Colleges. We recognise the significant work they do, often in very challenging circumstances to support their communities. 

I was pleasantly surprised by the significant work the Commissioner and his team are doing on supporting Colleges prevent formal intervention and support the achievement of excellence. I would like to hear much more and the benefits this provides to those FE Providers that receive such support. The FE sector has always been good at peer reviews, ever since incorporation in 1992 and the PTP sector have much to learn from that work. 

Back in 2005, my husband was interviewed and quoted on his views of Colleges which was, and still remains that they undertake superb work, with often hard to reach groups and communities. There are some areas where they do not excel, and a greater focus on the ‘narrow and deep’ is probably an inevitability as the unit of resource continues to be squeezed. But boards and their executive teams have a difficult balancing act, unlike PTP’s where it is much easier to make decisions about the future of provision based on demand and viability. We can both learn from each other on this!

We have both always believed that collaboration is key to success, indeed our former business was built on partnerships with local Colleges, not just through sub-contracting but through deeper relationships, delivering provision and combining the strengths of each organisation. 

This does lead me to the question of whether we should have a Commissioner for the PTP sector and indeed employers. Colleges are funded through grant in aid and not contract. The governance requirements on them are more significant so it is not surprising they should be given a greater level of support and indeed scrutiny.

Advertisement

Seeing an advert for National Gridâ€™s apprenticeship programme changed everything for me
FE Voices
Young people are being asked to #LookBeyond the traditional routes int
Archieâ€™s a bright spark in the electrical sector
FE Voices
From scanning barcodes, to working on detailed layouts â€“ Archie Lamb
Apprenticeships: How Do Employers Get Started?
FE Voices
Apprenticeships are for anyone â€“ young or old â€“ who wants to make

Let’s think about how the principles of peer review so embedded and successful in the FE system could be applied to the PTP and employer providers and work with our FE colleagues to systemise quality improvement across our sector. 

After all, it is in all our interests to achieve incremental improvement for everyone. We will then get less of the sensationalism and more opportunity to spread the positive messages that FE News do so successfully.

We have been contacted by many Colleges over the past week, some on line and indeed some College Principals directly. Our forums are for everyone, so let’s spread the word and all work together more closely to achieve beneficial change.

Sarah Marples, Promote-Ed

You may also be interested in these articles:

Seeing an advert for National Grid’s apprenticeship programme changed everything for me
FE Voices
Young people are being asked to #LookBeyond the traditional routes int
Archie’s a bright spark in the electrical sector
FE Voices
From scanning barcodes, to working on detailed layouts – Archie Lamb
Are we doing enough with Mental Health?
FE Voices
A healthy mind creates a healthy person is often said. It also must me
Apprenticeships: How Do Employers Get Started?
FE Voices
Apprenticeships are for anyone – young or old – who wants to make
Main levers for improving social mobility lie within the education system
FE Voices
A cross departmental strategy needs big picture thinking with genuine
#LookBeyond the stigma around #apprenticeships
FE Voices
#NAW2020 - New @CityandGuilds research finds adults living in England
£24 million support package to boost the FE workforce - Sector Reponse
FE Voices
Further education providers across the country are to benefit from a p
Together we can make this better
FE Voices
ESFA Contract ManagementA flurry of articles over recent weeks on cont
Do Academic Qualifications Matter in the Digital Jobs Market?
FE Voices
There are more than 1.7 million students on Undergraduate University c
Dispelling 5 Apprenticeship Myths: From the Classroom to the Boardroom
FE Voices
#LookBeyond - From Apprentice to Managing Director… Construction Bos
Do Colleges Understand The #FutureofEducation?
FE Voices
#Education and #skills are about behavioural changeFor example, when w
Three key benefits to choosing to go down the apprenticeship route
FE Voices
#NationalApprenticeshipWeek #LookBeyond Are Apprenticeships The Way Fo

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page