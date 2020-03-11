How has the 2020 Budget impacted the FE Sector?

#Budget2020 - Is this the Budget to 'get it done'?

New Chancellor, @RishiSunak has delivered his first Budget today (11 Mar), in what was quite a difficult set of circumstances.

He has only been in the Chancellor's role for under a month, on Monday (9th March 2020) the stock market had the largest crash in share price since the 2008 Financial crisis.

Rishi Sunak earlier today, and prior to the budget, announced an emergency interest rate cut from 0.75% to 0.25% in a bid to support the economy during the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

The impact of Covid-19 was high on the Chancellor's agenda, as Health Minister, MP Nadine Dorries was diagnosed with Coronavirus earlier in the day and it was unknown if she had been in close contact with any of the Senior Government Minister's.

This was also the first budget in more than 40 years that the UK was not a part of the European Union. So, no pressure then, on Rishi on what was a very unique budget, let alone delivering his first budget to the nation!

Rishi Sunak called this budget the 'Budget to get it done' and announced massive capital expediture around building roads, more houses and railway projects and he confirmed £1.5 Billion in capital funding to the FE College estate, to clarify this will be to improve the college buildings and not an increase in expenditure on learners or to be used by staff.

How has the FE Sector responded to the 2020 Budget?

David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC) responded:

“It was to be expected and absolutely right that the budget would focus on the coronavirus. We should all be glad that the government’s immediate priority is about containing the outbreak and keeping the country running.

"Despite that, I am confident that the Chancellor also has his sights set on the comprehensive spending review later this year, to be able to focus on the longstanding and profound challenges we face. These include climate change, productivity, prosperity and supporting the 50% of the adult population that Augar identified as being neglected and under-funded. Colleges will be at the heart of those plans because they are where businesses are supported, communities developed, and individuals given the opportunity to get on.

"We’re working with the Government to secure large scale, long term, transformative investments and policies which will put colleges centre-place in communities across the country. In the meantime, today showed a clear shift in attitude towards technical and vocational education, after a decade of neglect. Colleges will be keen to access the £1.5bn capital funding and will want to shape the new National Skills Fund to make sure it works for their communities and for the people and employers they support.

"To create a truly transformative post-16 education system the comprehensive spending review later this year must commit to long-term investment ensuring no one is left behind.”

£30m a year to improve PE teaching.

£25,000 per year for secondary schools to invest in arts activities.

Abolishing the reading tax from 1st December. Books, newspapers, magazines or academic journals, however they are read, will have no VAT charge.

£130m of new funding to extend Start-up Loans.

A new one year National Insurance break from contributions for businesses that employ veterans was announced.

