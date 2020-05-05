 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Is it time to start trusting remote workers?

Details
Hits: 320
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Remote working isn't a new concept; in fact, 1 in 10 employees worked from home at least once per week in 2019. However, with COVID-19 on the rise, many employers have deemed remote work practices necessary to prevent the virus from spreading across teammates.

Giving employees the ability to work remotely opens them to an entirely new world of freedom. Here's how you can focus on trust while your team engages in a virtual office dynamic.

Employees who work for organizations that value trust feel:

  • 106% more energy at work,
  • 76% more engaged in tasks,
  • 74% lower stress levels,
  • 40% less likelihood of burnout, and
  • 29% higher overall life satisfaction.

However, with only 38% of remote workers having received no training on how to work from home, over half of CEOS feel their company's growth is threatened by a lack of internal trust.

Employees need a clear direction, and leaders can provide the resources needed to meet their task goals. 

Here are three ways employers can show trust in their employees while office-use is under suspension:

  1. Encourage Self-Direction - A 2014 study discovered that nearly half of employees would give up a 20% raise for greater control over how they work.
  2. Allow for Achievement - 76% reported their best work days are when they make progress toward their goals - as is allowed under self-paced remote work conditions. In fact, Harvard Business Review studies have shown that employers who allow their teams greater autonomy enhances their productivity.
  3. Be Transparent - A 2015 study found that workplace engagement improved with daily communication from team leaders. 

The Value of Remote Work: Employers See Benefits Too

The additional work necessary to make your team more comfortable in their remote efforts can pay off. How so? Remote work makes the workplace more desirable. 77% would be more likely to accept a position if it offered the ability to at least occasionally work from home. In the eyes of the employee:

  • 91% experience a better work-life balance when outside of the traditional office setting,
  • 79% increase their productivity and focus when at home, and
  • 78% feel reduced stress when working at home.

Virtual teams also provide access to a larger pool of potential employees. Giving employees the ability to work from home means employers can hire outside of normal commuting distance. This gives employers the opportunity to bring jobs and money to areas with skill shortages - widening their nets. A win-win for both employers and employees, employers can also find the best team members, regardless of where they're based.

Employees Are Ready For the Future of Work

Many feel they will be healthier working from home and believe the new way to work will have a positive impact on their lives. In fact, 62% are ready - and trained - for the future of work.

Proving to lower overhead, increase productivity, and boost morale, it's time to begin trusting your employees in their remote work efforts.

What steps are you taking to do so?

Advertisement

How to use Social Media to recruit learners and staff
FE Voices
A lot of factors go into a successful social media strategy for market
The Government has announced Â£2.6bn support to protect students and the higher education sector from the impact of coronavirus
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK support package for universities and students - Sector
What constitutes effective leadership in a time of crisis: a lesson from history
FE Voices
A global crisis, namely the Covid-19 pandemic, has led to reflections

You may also be interested in these articles:

An
FE Voices
@AELPUK publishes legal advice in relation to @EducationGovUK's exclus
Update on senior leader review (30 April)
FE Voices
The Trailblazerâ€™s consultation on the draft wording of the revised o
â€œ40 days into lockdown
FE Voices
Coronavirus first came on to my radar at the end of January. At Chiche
How to use Social Media to recruit learners and staff
FE Voices
A lot of factors go into a successful social media strategy for market
The Government has announced Â£2.6bn support to protect students and the higher education sector from the impact of coronavirus
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK support package for universities and students - Sector
Why Didnâ€™t We Do This Earlier? Prioritising what's important
FE Voices
5 weeks after the official Covid lockdown started and we at MiddletonM
Why Labour Market Information Is More Important Than Ever
FE Voices
#LMI - An increasingly valuable tool that helps enhance young peopleâ€
The Most Valuable Lesson Nursing Educators Should Teach Amidst COVID-19
FE Voices
Now that nursing home deaths have been included in the COVID-19 tally,
What constitutes effective leadership in a time of crisis: a lesson from history
FE Voices
A global crisis, namely the Covid-19 pandemic, has led to reflections
Gavin Williamson confirms that schools and colleges will not be returning during the summer holidays
FE Voices
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion and @LaylaMoran respond to @GavinWilliamson c
Rethink changes to the law which may cause harm to vulnerable children
FE Voices
Temporary changes to education, health and care legislation during the
WorldSkills UK launches emergency package of skills advice and provision to kick-start post pandemic economic recovery
FE Voices
Skills and Young People: Front Line Fight for Economic Recovery @World

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4506)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page