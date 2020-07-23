 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£5.4 million to help colleges work together to upskill the country

Details
Hits: 429
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister

@EducationGovUK - Transforming and building a high quality further education system that provides the skills that individuals, employers and the economy need to grow 

20 applications have been successful and will receive a total of £5.4 million from the College Collaboration Fund (CCF) between them to help drive up standards and level up opportunity across the country, the fund will support colleges to work together to overcome challenges and improve education and training for their students.

Colleges across the country will soon benefit from a cash injection to boost standards so more people can access high quality education and training and get the skills they need to progress, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan announced today (23 July).

The fund, which builds on the strengths of the Strategic College Improvement Fund,  will see groups of colleges collaborating to share good practice, knowledge and experience to drive up the standard of education and training on offer to their local communities. This will include specific support to develop high quality digital content to provide improved remote and blended learning, make sure students affected by coronavirus can catch-up on lost learning hours and also to prevent young people from becoming NEET (not in education employment or training). 

Gillian Keegan100x100Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister said:

“I’m delighted to announce the 20 applications that have been successful in securing funding from the College Collaboration Fund.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital that colleges can support their students to gain the skills they need to progress and employers and our economy need to grow. This fund will help colleges work together, to develop cutting edge digital approaches to online learning , to overcome new challenges and continue to deliver high-quality education and training for the communities they serve.

“The past few months have been a challenging time for the sector, but they have gone above and beyond to support their students. This additional funding will help to support further collaborative work as we move forward. I look forward to hearing more about their progress and wish them all the best.”

David Corke 100x100David Corke, Association of Colleges’ Director of Education & Skills Policy said:

“The fund is very welcome in the context of the pandemic and the need for the college sector to navigate unprecedented rates of change to every aspect of their work has never been more important. The grants will help support collaboration and the sharing of innovative good practice in the college sector. Importantly, developing digital content, providing catch up support, engaging vulnerable learners and addressing mental health and wellbeing will all be vital ways colleges will use this money to support students to transition into college or their next academic year.”

Advertisement

Post-Nominal Letters: the reputation-enhancing boost apprenticeships need
FE Voices
Earlier this week the Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, wrote to the Ch
Automation, Covid-19 and the Future of Jobs
FE Voices
Mythbusting #Automation The growing economic crisis is bringing a numb
Labour launch â€™7 Key Tests for Higher Educationâ€™ and calls on the Government to help UK universities and students
FE Voices
The @UKLabour Party has called for the Government to meet seven key te

The fund will play an important role alongside the Government’s National Leaders of Further Education programme, which is also designed to help boost standards throughout the further education sector. The programme sees a team of high-performing college leaders working together to share knowledge and expertise to provide specialist help to colleges across the country that need support to improve.

In response to an independent review carried out by Dame Mary Ney, which looked at how the Government monitors colleges’ finances and financial management, the Department for Education recently set out proposals to strengthen relationships with colleges and promote better planning to make sure communities get the skills they need. The CCF will support this work by enabling the sector to take ownership and help develop a culture of learning and sector led improvement.

The announcement follows the Education Secretary’s FE speech where he pledged to publish a White Paper this autumn that will set out plans to build a high quality further education system that will provide the skills that individuals, employers and the economy need to grow.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Universities Minister speech at Festival of Higher Education
FE Voices
@MichelleDonelan addresses the fifth #HEFestival hosted by @UniOfBucki
Independent Commission on the College of the Future launch People, productivity and place: a new vision for colleges
FE Voices
@CollegeComm - The UK needs a new vision for colleges to drive a green
Post-Nominal Letters: the reputation-enhancing boost apprenticeships need
FE Voices
Earlier this week the Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, wrote to the Ch
Automation, Covid-19 and the Future of Jobs
FE Voices
Mythbusting #Automation The growing economic crisis is bringing a numb
Labour launch ’7 Key Tests for Higher Education’ and calls on the Government to help UK universities and students
FE Voices
The @UKLabour Party has called for the Government to meet seven key te
Start-Up, Start-Up, Start-Up: Give budding entrepreneurs the skills and knowledge they need for the StartUp revolution!
FE Voices
We all know Blair’s Education, Education, Education mantra and our c
Colleges, Sixth Forms and all 16-19 providers receive £96M funding boost for small group tutoring
FE Voices
As part of @GavinWilliamson's announcement today, disadvantaged pupils
Covid-19 and Brexit: The Impact on Industry, Jobs and Skills
FE Voices
Structural ImpactAt a structural level, Covid-19 will simply exacerbat
The coming recession: A lesson from the past
FE Voices
The valuable paper from the Institute for @EmploymtStudies ‘Getting
Low Pay, Flexi-Jobs and Skills-Based Immigration
FE Voices
Before Covid-19 and Brexit Two Big SuccessesThe time period that began
Surviving after Furlough: Declining Sectors and Growing Sectors Post Covid-19
FE Voices
Waiting for economic data to emerge over the past few weeks has been r
The Covid-19 Inheritance: Building a Fairer and Greener Britain
FE Voices
A Better RecoveryThe TUC’s vision of a better recovery takes as its

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, Transforming the Apprenticeship delivery model to succeed in the 'New Normal' 10 hours 2 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 27 minutes ago

RT @ClearcareUK: Be Inspired 2020 – event set to give a voice to #careexperienced young people https://t.co/2Ds3D8KKjB via @FENews
View Original Tweet

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 11 hours

Transforming the Apprenticeship delivery model to succeed...

Overview James Swaffield (QA Apprenticeships) will provide valuable insight into planning and delivering a digital change programme within an ITP,...

  • Thursday, 30 July 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4783)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page