 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Death by PowerPoint, and how to avoid it

Details
Hits: 440

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Lucy Dunleavy, Managing Director, LearnBox

Imagine if there never needed to be another death by PowerPoint ever, ever, again! 

Did you know over 35 million PowerPoint presentations are given every single day containing on average 40 words per slide but 90% of what the presenter says is forgotten in within just 30 seconds. Which in short means there are a lot of PowerPoint casualties.

It is an occupational hazard you’ve been through, right?

A typical event; the killer (err... the presenter) walks into the room grinning because they know they’ve spent a long time working on their slides to make sure they don’t forget anything. The said slides are loaded with ‘bullets’ and they fire them at the unsuspecting audience till they die.

Some presenters with a more sadistic streak attack the moving bodies with complex graphs, charts, data and of course the giant question mark symbol at the very end which instead of question time has actually come to represent survival.

“If companies would have as little respect for business as they have for presentations the majority would go bankrupt” - Dr John Medina

Pass the coffee!

Sorry to be the sharer of bad news but there’s a new strain of this deadly killer; the prolonged death by PowerPoint and COVID19 appears to have encouraged the rise...

With the close of classrooms during the lockdown, some training providers, tutors/coaches have turned to creating their own online learning but during the chaos and change they’ve found consistency by using a tool they know how to use, the trusty PowerPoint.

Now there isn’t even a presenter to look at as a contrast to the terrible slides there’s just a voice over the top!

Relying heavily on voice-over PowerPoint delivery is not good online pedagogy*, fact.

More importantly, it doesn’t support productive or engaged learning online and surely that should be the reason for creating it in the first place!

Some facts to ponder on:

  • According to an article published in Psychology Today (Video Vs Text: The Brain Perspective), the human brain can process videos 60,000 times faster than it processes text.
  • Gradually more and more organisations are opting for video-based learning for their employees. It’s not surprising taking all the benefits into consideration as they create a richer learning experience for employees.
  • A recent study by Fosway Group of learning leaders on how COVID19 is changing learning found that video content has been the most successful in supporting organisations.

You’ve been in the audience and nearly died by PowerPoint, don’t let your learners become the next victims of the more deadly strain!

Imagine your learners being engaged with online learning, imagine your success rates increasing, imagine your learners coming back hungry for more, imagine the businesses you work with being impressed that you’re not just offering the same terrible e-learning/moving PowerPoint like many others, imagine the time you’ll save and how much happier your tutors and coaches will be without the burden of creating online learning (and let’s be honest that wasn’t what you recruited them to do), the better work life balance you’ll give them with the reduced travel.

Advertisement

Labour launch â€™7 Key Tests for Higher Educationâ€™ and calls on the Government to help UK universities and students
FE Voices
The @UKLabour Party has called for the Government to meet seven key te
Friday thought article - Change of Control / Ownership
FE Voices
We applaud the ESFA for reinforcing this week in their â€˜weekly updat
Looming Mass Unemployment
FE Voices
The Impact So Far... The coronavirus pandemic and associated public he

Lucy Dunleavy, Managing Director, LearnBox

The learning eutopia! You deserve better, your tutors and coaches deserve better and your learners certainly deserve the very best. And it’s much easier than you think... Book a Discovery Call with LearnBox, or if you do want to create your own content This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we will send you a free tutorial video that will help you/members of your team create great online content themselves.

*Pedagogy meaning: the method and practice of teaching, especially as an academic subject or theoretical concept

You may also be interested in these articles:

Universities Minister speech at Festival of Higher Education
FE Voices
@MichelleDonelan addresses the fifth #HEFestival hosted by @UniOfBucki
Independent Commission on the College of the Future launch People, productivity and place: a new vision for colleges
FE Voices
@CollegeComm - The UK needs a new vision for colleges to drive a green
How to give your graduates an edge in the jobs market
FE Voices
One of the key decisions for anyone considering university is whether
Post-Nominal Letters: the reputation-enhancing boost apprenticeships need
FE Voices
Earlier this week the Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, wrote to the Ch
Automation, Covid-19 and the Future of Jobs
FE Voices
Mythbusting #Automation The growing economic crisis is bringing a numb
£5.4 million to help colleges work together to upskill the country
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK - Transforming and building a high quality further edu
Labour launch ’7 Key Tests for Higher Education’ and calls on the Government to help UK universities and students
FE Voices
The @UKLabour Party has called for the Government to meet seven key te
Friday thought article - Change of Control / Ownership
FE Voices
We applaud the ESFA for reinforcing this week in their ‘weekly updat
The coming recession: A lesson from the past
FE Voices
The valuable paper from the Institute for @EmploymtStudies ‘Getting
Low Pay, Flexi-Jobs and Skills-Based Immigration
FE Voices
Before Covid-19 and Brexit Two Big SuccessesThe time period that began
Looming Mass Unemployment
FE Voices
The Impact So Far... The coronavirus pandemic and associated public he
Surviving after Furlough: Declining Sectors and Growing Sectors Post Covid-19
FE Voices
Waiting for economic data to emerge over the past few weeks has been r

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4786)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page