 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A complete switch to remote learning is not possible, but a mix of quality teaching and technology will be the next stage of British education

Details
Hits: 420

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

 Technology in the classroom and its future - Caution must be taken to avoid disparity in the learning experiences of students from different backgrounds 

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread global school closures, resulting in many schools being either fully or partly reliant on online learning for a third of the recent school year.

Online reinvention has sprung from necessity, leading to a rapid evolution of teaching style in schools, which up to now have been typecast as resistant to change on a larger scale. The rapid, comprehensive response from schools and teachers during this period has shown their capacity, and willingness, to adapt and integrate technology into their teaching, and, quite possibly, their classrooms.

The question of whether education technology will persist post-pandemic to become a constant in the classroom is being increasingly answered ‘yes’. Less clear is to what extent long-term distance home learning will also be a standard part of a child’s journey through education.

School closures have shown that a significant number of students derive benefit from online learning. The ability to move through topics at their own pace, and under their own self-discipline, has resulted in improved independent learning and improved learner outcomes.

Through their service, Atom has witnessed a pronounced increase in both progress and attainment scores for pupils using their learning platforms during the pandemic. Integrating adaptive technology results in a personalised learning experience, where pupils are learning and retaining information more quickly and effectively. Optimising an individual’s progression is not always possible within the classroom.

However, while many Key Stage 2 children are showing themselves to work more efficiently online, younger age groups, lacking self-discipline and independent learning skills, tend to benefit from more structured, classroom-based learning.

Steve Spriggs 100x100William Clarence Education managing director, Stephen Spriggs, commented,

“We have seen a disparity in how different age groups interact and benefit from remote learning with younger children lacking the capacity to fully profit from the new teaching style.

“Younger age groups are also suffering from the lack of face-to-face interaction usually encountered in the classroom. Leading to a disintegration of soft skills picked up from teaching staff and fellow pupils.”

Some schools have combatted these issues with EdTech solutions that provide an interactive classroom experience that replicate the structured environment of a classroom through video capabilities, and allow pupils to attend interactive lessons where they can learn in a fun and participatory way from the safety of their home.

This combination of innovation education technology with traditional pedagogies has resulted in an environment where students can learn effectively without missing out on the social benefits of group learning.

Advertisement

Nearly 40% of A-Level results downgraded - Sector Response
FE Voices
Today is #ResultsDay with both #ALevel and #VocationalResults being re
Opening doors for care leavers: The benefits of apprenticeships
FE Voices
#ResultsDay can be a daunting time for many students, especially for s
We are back- itâ€™s a good feeling! Examination results are by and large excellent and as expected at Weston College
FE Voices
Official publications of A level and other results, my first day back

The greatest issue when it comes to home and blended learning is the extensive accessibility issues.

Flo Simpson 100x100Head of product at Atom Learning, Flo Simpson, said,

“The pandemic has thrown into stark contrast how online learning can exacerbate educational inequalities, with children from low-income backgrounds having limited access to the tech necessary for remote learning.

“It is clear that a complete switch to remote learning is simply not a possibility for every family: in addition to issues with access to the necessary technology, many parents will be returning to full-time work post-pandemic.”

However, the sudden shift to online learning has been a catalyst for creating a new method of educating students, both at home and in school, and school closures have highlighted how EdTech solutions can have a hugely positive impact on pupil progress.

A combination of innovative technology and quality teaching will, most likely, be the next stage of education in the UK, and that this will be to the benefit of schools, teachers, and, most importantly, pupils.

About Atom Learning: A fully adaptive Key Stage 2 online learning platform for students, covering English, maths, verbal reasoning and non-verbal reasoning. Atom Learning combines high-quality, teacher-made content with sophisticated technology to keep students on their individual, optimal learning paths. Atom Learning fully integrates across the classroom and home via distinct school and home platforms, Atom Prime and Atom Nucleus.

Atom Learning was recently named in the Startups 100 List of 2020's most promising new companies. Atom Learning also won Best AI-Based Solution for Education in the AI Breakthrough Awards. Atom Prime, launched a year ago, is used by over 700 schools worldwide; Atom Nucleus is used by thousands of parents. Atom Learning are running free online summer courses throughout July and August for Key Stage 2 pupils. 

About William Clarence EducationThe leading education advisory and consultancy service in the UK. With an unrivalled reach into the UK Schooling and University network, William Clarence offers unbiased advice to students and parents from around the world; at every stage of their academic journey.

From Independent School Application and Placement, full UCAS and University application consultancy, Oxbridge Applications, US College Admission and Home-schooling programmes, William Clarence Education draws on a deep relationship driven network with schools, Universities and senior education figures within the industry.

By putting the student and family at the centre of the process, William Clarence ensures their clients reach their maximum potential and gain access to the very best of UK education.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Time for government to get tough on lack of awareness about apprenticeships among pupils
FE Voices
@AELPUK backs @Halfon4harlowMP Education Committee chair's call for ac
Nearly 40% of A-Level results downgraded - Sector Response
FE Voices
Today is #ResultsDay with both #ALevel and #VocationalResults being re
Opening doors for care leavers: The benefits of apprenticeships
FE Voices
#ResultsDay can be a daunting time for many students, especially for s
We are back- it’s a good feeling! Examination results are by and large excellent and as expected at Weston College
FE Voices
Official publications of A level and other results, my first day back
Don't let Kickstart wage subsidies displace potential new apprenticeship opportunities
FE Voices
@AELPUK backs Centre for Social Justice (@CSJthinktank) seminal report
With 730,000 fewer people on payroll we must ensure they have the opportunity to get the skills they need to access employment
FE Voices
@ONS estimates of employment, unemployment, economic inactivity and ot
The Further Education Revolution: 3 Positives of the German system, and 3 Critical Success Factors
FE Voices
The Further Education sector finds itself on the cusp of disruption, a
Don't risk ‘robbing a generation of their future’ over unfairness in exam system
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer - @BorisJohnson risks ‘robbing a generation of their f
Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for businesses
FE Voices
Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for busine
Triple lock for students ahead of A level and GCSE results - Sector Response
FE Voices
#ResultsDay2020 - Students could receive the higher result out of thei
250,000 vocational learners receive their results helping the UK Build Back Better
FE Voices
#VocationalResultsDay - This year, more than 250,000 post-16 learners
Getting Kickstart Working - My Top 5 Recommendations to Make Kickstart a Success
FE Voices
I’ve been part of the Youth Employment Group since it began a week o

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Dr Paul Phillips CBE
Dr Paul Phillips CBE has published a new article: We are back- it’s a good feeling! Examination results are by and large excellent and as expected at Weston College 10 hours 34 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 13 hours 6 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Cranfield appointed lead for new university in Milton Keynes - Professor Lynette Ryals: Plans to develop a ‘new model’ universi…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 15 hours 41 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 08/13/2020 - https://t.co/8Ba4yAQiVc
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4834)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page