 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

More than 3 million rapid coronavirus tests have been conducted in schools and colleges in England since 4 January 2021

Details
Hits: 591
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Covid Test

Significant milestone sees primary, secondary schools and colleges conduct over 3 million tests with staff and students since January 2021- @educationgovuk

  • 97% of all schools and colleges now ready to deliver tests to help identify asymptomatic cases and break chains of transmission
  • Figures will provide vital reassurance that schools have the necessary testing infrastructure in place ahead of reopening, with Prime Minister due to set out plans on 22 February

More than 3 million rapid coronavirus tests have been conducted in schools and colleges in England since 4 January 2021, figures published today show.

Schools and colleges have remained open to children of critical workers and vulnerable children during national lockdown. Testing has helped to reduce the spread of the virus in these settings, keeping them open for those attending.

With the Prime Minister due to set out plans on 22 February for schools to re-open in full, regular testing will provide further reassurance to parents, students and staff that schools are safe, and where Covid cases do occur they can be identified quickly.

97% of schools and colleges are now ready to deliver tests, and staff and secondary and college pupils will be offered testing on their return.

Lateral flow tests have been proven to help identify the 1 in 3 people who have coronavirus without displaying symptoms, helping to break chains of transmission.

Testing sits alongside the existing protective measures such as wearing face coverings in communal areas outside classrooms, maintaining distance between staff and students where possible, and maintaining good ventilation.All of these measures help keep schools and colleges safe for those who attend them.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“At any other time, it would have been unimaginable to suggest that a testing programme of this scale and impact could be delivered at the speed we have seen.

“I am grateful and humbled by the actions that everyone working in education has taken to pull together and deliver this programme. Alongside the wider protective measures in place that we must all continue following, this asymptomatic testing helps break chains of transmission by taking people who are infectious but don’t know it out of circulation.

“I hope it gives parents and students the same confidence it gives me – that every possible action is being taken to get all students back into education as soon as possible.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

“We have rolled out rapid testing in schools and universities at great pace to help drive down transmission rates among school age children, and college and university students.

“Having the vast majority of schools and colleges ready and able to offer tests is a huge achievement, and I am so grateful to the incredible staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to make this happen.

The Institute talks...to Joel Roach
FE Voices
https://apprenticeships.blog.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/203/2021/
The Institute talks...to Amelia Russell
FE Voices
https://apprenticeships.blog.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/203/2021/
Insight: Apprenticeships are Crucial for Property and Construction Post-Covid Recovery
FE Voices
@Ramsey_Assal CEO of @thelandsite - New UK apprenticeships have halved

“Around one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and will be spreading it without realising it, so rapid regular testing offers a reliable and effective way to help keep schools safe and children learning.”

Testing follows different models in different settings:

  • 1.7 million tests have been taken on site in secondary schools and colleges, where students are offered two tests on their return, and staff are offered tests twice-weekly (up from weekly in January).
  • 1.7 million tests have been taken at home by primary and maintained nursery staff, who have been offered tests twice-weekly since late January if they are working on site.
  • 0.6 million tests have been taken on site at universities since last year, where universities are encouraged to offer tests twice-weekly to everyone attending. This reflects that most students are receiving remote education at university.

Any secondary schools, colleges and universities where testing takes place on site that haven’t yet setup their testing process are encouraged to do so, in preparation for the wider return to education when the public health picture allows.

Critical workers in England, including early years staff, are being prioritised for asymptomatic testing through the Community Testing Programme, which is being rolled out to all local authorities. We are working urgently to secure the most effective approach to asymptomatic testing for the whole of the early years sector and discussions continue on how to expand this.

The government remains committed to setting out plans for the return to education on 22nd February, with students returning from 8th March if possible.

Plans will include testing being available to all eligible staff and students attending education from 8th March.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New Chair to Lead the Drive for Diversity in Apprenticeships
FE Voices
Lia Nici, MP for Great Grimsby has been appointed as chair of the App
The Royal Horticultural Society: Looking back on 2020 and ahead to 2021
FE Voices
In January 2020, we invited Institute for Apprenticeships and Technica
The Institute talks...to Joel Roach
FE Voices
https://apprenticeships.blog.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/203/2021/
The Institute talks...to Amelia Russell
FE Voices
https://apprenticeships.blog.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/203/2021/
No vaccine, no job? Can FE Colleges insist their staff take the Covid-19 vaccine?
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus @IrwinMitchell provides a deep dive on the Covid vacci
Gavin Williamson's speech from the AoC Annual conference 2021
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson's speech from the Association of Colleges Annual conf
The Institute's health and science route panel - From player to coach
FE Voices
For #NationalApprenticeshipWeek, @IFATEched spoke to Jo Ward, who rece
Why apprenticeships are crucial in rebuilding hospitality
FE Voices
This year’s 14th #NationalApprenticeshipWeek will be unlike any that
Are we there yet? The growing pains of national apprenticeship reform in the UK
FE Voices
#nationalapprenticeshipweek Insights with Margo Kubik from @FitchLearn
Insight: Apprenticeships are Crucial for Property and Construction Post-Covid Recovery
FE Voices
@Ramsey_Assal CEO of @thelandsite - New UK apprenticeships have halved
A celebration of women in Science
FE Voices
As we mark the United Nations' International #WomeninScienceDay today
NFER PISA 2018 reports on wellbeing and disadvantage
FE Voices
@TheNFER analysis of wellbeing of 15-year-olds reveals strength of per

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5363)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page