 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Budget’s promise for FE funding is welcomed, but more understanding of our sector is needed

Details
Hits: 370
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Bill Jones

Bill Jones, Deputy CEO at @LuminateEdGroupp and Principal at @leedscitycoll reflects on the #Budget2021 

The Chancellor’s Budget announcement has revealed many positive opportunities for FE colleges in terms of funding, particularly with the investment in traineeships and apprenticeships as well as the Help to Grow scheme for SMEs, with subsidies for business and digital training. These are very welcome and signal that skills could play an important role in our economic recovery post-pandemic. The question now is whether these new initiatives can pave the way for skills to move from an important role to the central role in the country's long-term recovery and growth.  

The immediate focus has been on averting a mass unemployment crisis but once jobs have been safeguarded, the focus needs to shift to long-term sustainable growth with skills at the heart of this. Measures to support retraining with investment will help to make the proposals in The Skills for Jobs White Paper a reality. Creative initiatives like Kickstart and bootcamps need to be consolidated and incorporated into core funding for colleges. This would allow them to develop collaborative skills plans with employers and other stakeholders, joining up separate initiatives to provide a sustained and long-term movement of people into secure jobs that allow the British economy to better compete in the global economy.  

It’s not a secret that our sector has struggled over the last decade to get appropriate funding, with further education often being overlooked. For all the heartache and challenges that the pandemic has posed, the severe impact on education has meant that the government can no longer ignore the importance of FE colleges. It’s a shame that it has taken Covid-19 to really push us to the fore, but the funding is certainly a step in the right direction and clear recognition of the role colleges are set to play in the recovery of our economy, on both a regional and national level.  

Once the excitement of reading those initial funding headlines subside, for many there will be a feeling of disappointment and uncertainty. While extra money is welcomed, it doesn’t really account for the damage that has already been caused to not only young people, but also teaching staff. That level of understanding in relation to the impact the pandemic has had on both students and staff, especially from a wellbeing perspective, hasn’t been reflected in the Budget announcement.

It’s easy to make money available, but ultimately the responsibility is still firmly on the shoulders of those working within the sector to access the funds and drive forward recovery plans. A key step in the process is missing and this is how we are going to bring students back safely and support them through the next phase in their learning. We must not fall into the trap of putting more pressure on young people to carry the burden of our economic recovery.

Budget 2021 sets path for recovery - Sector Reaction
FE Voices
In a #Budget which â€˜meets the momentâ€™, the Chancellor @RishiSunak
How apprenticeship employers struggle with social mobility, and what we can do about it.
FE Voices
During National Apprenticeship Week 2021 #NAW2021, Amazing Apprentices
Build Back Better: Our plan for growth
FE Voices
As @RishiSunak announces the #Budget2021, @BorisJohnson today (3 Mar)

Similarly for our teaching colleagues, who are currently working tirelessly to coordinate the return of students from next week and for mass asymptomatic testing, the news of more funding doesn’t really answer some of the barriers they are facing today. In most instances, accessing funding isn’t always straightforward and is a time-consuming process. Time is something that our sector doesn’t currently have to spare. The focus for many is going to be ensuring the safe return of students and also organising what ‘catch-up’ programmes are going to be put in place.

While the announcement doesn’t currently give our sector a lot to go off, it is pleasing to see that there will be additional financial backing available. It has also presented some extra opportunities for us to continue to support SMEs, with subsidised courses now being offered across digital and business areas. From a regional perspective, the news regarding the first ever UK infrastructure bank to be located in Leeds signifies a positive step in terms of levelling up the North. 

The hope is that in the coming days we see more specific details on the aid being offered to FE colleges. It would also be encouraging to see the government acknowledge how education institutions can’t all be lumped together and that it shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Bill Jones, Deputy CEO at Luminate Education Group and Principal at Leeds City College 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Budget 2021 sets path for recovery - Sector Reaction
FE Voices
In a #Budget which ‘meets the moment’, the Chancellor @RishiSunak
Addressing the Mental Health Needs of Post-16 College Students
FE Voices
A Rise in FE College Students with Mental Health Conditions A recent A
Supporting the Mental Health of Mature Higher Education Students
FE Voices
Assumed Resilience Mature students in higher education are defined as
Education Secretary speech to FED National Education Summit
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson addresses the Foundation for Education Development (@
How can apprenticeships help the next generation of environmentalists?
FE Voices
For National Careers Week, @IFATEched spoke to James Ennis, who is a m
How apprenticeship employers struggle with social mobility, and what we can do about it.
FE Voices
During National Apprenticeship Week 2021 #NAW2021, Amazing Apprentices
Meeting the Mental Health Challenge of Mass Youth and Adult Unemployment
FE Voices
Employment and Good Work Employment adds meaning to our lives and is c
Creating a Whole University Approach to Mental Health
FE Voices
Good Mental Health for Everyone The Covid-19 pandemic is normalising
Protecting the Mental Health of Young and Adult Apprentices
FE Voices
Climbing the Agenda Mental health has always been a topic high on the
Improving Student Mental Health at NCG
FE Voices
My Experience Between 16 and 24 my anxieties were (not necessarily in
Spring Budget boost for apprenticeships would be welcome, but SMEs MUST seize this opportunity now
FE Voices
Increasing incentives for SME businesses and sole traders to invest in
Build Back Better: Our plan for growth
FE Voices
As @RishiSunak announces the #Budget2021, @BorisJohnson today (3 Mar)

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Emma Scott
Emma Scott has published a new article: Autotech Academy - helping newly qualified technicians get onto the automotive career ladder 10 hours 34 minutes ago
Elisabeth Adams
Elisabeth Adams has published a new article: The Budget’s promise for FE funding is welcomed, but more understanding of our sector is needed 10 hours 48 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 49 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Education Secretary speech to FED National Education Summit: @GavinWilliamson addresses the Foundation for Education Developmen…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5449)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page