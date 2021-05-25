 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nearly 500 people per day across Great Britain have started on the £238M JETS scheme

Details
Hits: 410
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey

AROUND 100,000 people who lost jobs in the pandemic are on the road back to work thanks to a government programme providing targeted support to relaunch their careers.

On average, nearly 500 jobseekers a day across Great Britain have started on the Government’s £238 million JETS – Job Entry Targeted Support – scheme over the last seven months.

And just under 13,000 have already returned to work after securing new roles through JETS.

With opportunities opening up as the country proceeds carefully along the roadmap to Covid-recovery, it means the Department for Work and Pensions is well on the way to hitting its target of helping 250,000 by September.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey said:

“Behind these figures are real people dealt a rough hand by the pandemic who are now receiving vital support to get back into work, at a time when they need it most.

“Our Plan for Jobs is delivering and opening up opportunities in every region and nation across the country, and we remain relentlessly focused on turning our jabs into jobs as we build back better.”

The support helps people out of work for three months by giving them access to the tailored, flexible support needed to move back into work quickly. That includes specialist advice on how they can utilise existing or build new skills to move into growing sectors where jobs are available such as green energy and construction, as well as CV and interview guidance.

Elliot Dock, aged 33, from Eastbourne is one of the successful JETS graduates now in work as a direct result of the scheme. He was struggling to find a job during the pandemic despite having previous experience of working on a farm. This was where his passion lay and his Work Coach set him up on a skills course to boost his employability.

He is now working for an agricultural contracting company based in West Sussex and is thankful for all the support he received in firing up his career again.

Elliot said:

“My experience of JETS has been outstanding. I’m so grateful for all the help in finding work, and not only any old job but something I’m actually interested in, at a place where I can build a career.”

Chief Executive of the Shaw Trust, one of the eleven organisations delivering the support, Chris Luck said:

Black Lives Mattered?
FE Voices
A year on from the brutal murder of George Floyd, how much do Black Li
Filling the educational gap: How FE providers could lay the foundations of a freelance future
FE Voices
Why we should be teaching students the rudiments of #freelancing and #
Supporting apprentices back into work and training after COVID-19
FE Voices
Quality Alliance guidance will support returning apprentices The Quali

"I’m delighted that through JETS we have supported Elliot back into the career field he enjoys.  We know that good work is more than just a job; it gives purpose and brings a sense of well-being.  

“At Shaw Trust, in partnership with the DWP, we are proud to support hundreds to return to work and see them begin to rebuild their lives."

The announcement follows new employment figures released last week that showed the unemployment rate had fallen for a third month to 4.8% – with Government continuing to ramp up support to get people back into work.

Once enrolled the tailored programme also gives job hunters the boost they need to return to employment through an action plan agreed with their personal adviser, peer support and signposting to opportunities to build vital skills.

JETS is a key pillar of the Government’s Plan for Jobs which is helping people of all ages into work. The flagship Kickstart Scheme has seen an average of 400 young people a day start a job over the last month, with over 200,000 new high quality jobs created.

To help deliver the Plan, the DWP has recruited an additional 13,500 Work Coaches to protect, support and create jobs across the country, providing one-to-one support tailored to individual claimants and local jobs markets.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Black Lives Mattered?
FE Voices
A year on from the brutal murder of George Floyd, how much do Black Li
Quality audio is critical for the success of the post-pandemic classroom
FE Voices
At the peak of the pandemic crisis the global education system saw alm
The Skills and post-16 Education Bill and £83 million Post-16 Capacity fund launched - Sector Reaction
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK - New #SkillsBill to transform skills and training, le
The Skills Bill will bring significant changes to the skills landscape - But it is not a revolution in lifelong learning
FE Voices
The Skills Bill is quiet on support for any qualifications below Level
The Importance of Identifying Labour Market Demand at the Local Level
FE Voices
In today's Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we want to focus on th
Filling the educational gap: How FE providers could lay the foundations of a freelance future
FE Voices
Why we should be teaching students the rudiments of #freelancing and #
Supporting apprentices back into work and training after COVID-19
FE Voices
Quality Alliance guidance will support returning apprentices The Quali
The importance of offering opportunities to ex-offenders to make society safer
FE Voices
Ministry of Justice (@MoJGovUK) figures show that, on average, only 17
Student access to textbooks needs to arrive in the 21st century
FE Voices
With students returning to University today, it’s time we do somethi
Upskilling in Pandemic: 7 Ways to Future-Proof Your Career
FE Voices
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way we live and wor
New rules on face masks - another health and safety landmine for schools and colleges to navigate
FE Voices
As we know the government announced that a number of restrictions are
£14 million to champion family hubs, including launching a National Centre for Family Hubs
FE Voices
Education Secretary champions positive contribution of families @Gavin

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 29 minutes ago

Leicester College staff go ‘back to school’ on major local construction project: @LeicesterColl Will work with ENGI… https://t.co/LyYQRE8tAD
View Original Tweet

SERC
SERC has published a new article: First for SERC - Academic Partner and Accredited Training Centre with E-Council 1 hour 15 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 1 hour

Strategies for delivering top quality Apprenticeships:...

Overview This webinar places a close lens on meeting full regulatory and auditing body requirements for good practice in apprenticeship curriculum...

  • Wednesday, 23 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5719)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page