 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Preparing FES teachers and trainers to ‘teach well’ in a digital world

Details
Hits: 1920

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
David Powell, Senior Lecturer in Teacher Education at The University of Huddersfield

An open letter to the Secretary of State for Education  

Dear Secretary of State,

The FES’s emergency stop and sharp turn into ‘online’ teaching, what a colleague calls the ‘online turn’, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, raises important questions about the extent to which teacher education providers have adequately prepared previous and current trainees for this significant change in pedagogy.

I want to set out what constitutes effective FEITE in a digital world, and how your government can realise and exceed FELTAG’s ambitions for FEITE.

Three initial points:

  1. How we educate trainees to teach both reflects social values and contains a political message about FES teaching as a profession.
  2. Research suggests school teachers take between 8-23 years to reach peak effectiveness, though their trajectory depends on the quality of CPD and their engagement with it after completing their ITE. FES’s teachers and trainers probably take longer because of dual professionalism and insufficient subject specialist pedagogy and inconsistent mentoring within FEITE. This is not FES’s fault. It’s a result of the sector’s complexity and the in-built, structural inequality towards it which means it is treated less favourably, in terms of funding, than the schools’ and university sectors.
  3. What we learn from living in COVID-19 time and how we respond to it will determine the quality of education for FES’s future students and their teachers’ and trainers’ ITE.

Teachers’ know-how for a digital world

Teachers and trainers need six types of knowledge to ‘teach well’ in a digital world. Here, I’m using ‘teach well’ to denote a morally-informed teacher who sees teaching as a virtuous profession that moves beyond the performative, technical and standardised model favoured by some. As such, they need to know:

  1. Their students (who they are, what motivates them and how they learn in a digital world).
  2. Their subject (its curriculum, its ‘big ideas’ and threshold concepts).
  3. How to teach their subject.
  4. How technology works
  5. How to ‘go on’. Bob Harrison observes that effective ‘online’ teaching requires teachers to know-how to communicate, collaborate, create, co-construct, join and participate in professional learning networks and contextualise this into their practice.
  6. The virtues underpinning teaching ‘well’.

Learning to teach: an initiation into the practice of teaching: its ‘sayings, doings, and relatings’.

Stephen Kemmis’ team of Australian researchers argue that teaching as a practice consists of teachers’ ideas, audible in their ‘sayings’, their activities, visible in their ‘doings’, and how they work with their students, visible and audible in their ‘relatings’. As a teacher educator, I am interested in how we enable trainees to develop their personal pedagogies of ‘sayings, doings, and relatings’ that enable them to ‘teach well’.

Unlike schools-based ITE, most of FEITE is not subject specific and so its mentors, all of whom, unlike those in schools, are volunteers, have a crucial role in modelling to trainees how to teach their subject whilst simultaneously demonstrating the professional behaviours associated with that subject. It is the explicit modelling of practice by teacher educators and by mentors that show trainees the ‘sayings, doings, and relatings’ of their subject, enabling them to act as role models to their own students.

Three factors stifling FEITE

We are living in ‘impatient times’. This creates and stores up problems for governments, FES’s leaders, its teacher educators and for their trainees. These include:

  1. Excessive scrutiny of new teachers and trainers by managers and by Ofsted. This creates a highly pressurised, toxic climate that contributes to teacher burnout.
  2. Compared with other countries, England’s FEITE curriculum is overly prescribed, congested, and slow to adapt. It tries to cover everything a teacher needs to know for a career in teaching. For example, developing trainees’ capacity as researchers within their FEITE is an idea too far, in my opinion. And it is unclear how many trainees have demonstrated their ability to teach ‘online’ within their FEITE.
  3. The CPD of teacher educators and mentors has been largely neglected since 2010 by government, FES’s professional associations and employers. It has been estimated that there are over 200 ‘subjects’ taught in large, general FE colleges cf. schools 14 NC subjects . FEITE can only be as good as the teacher educators teaching it and the mentors supporting subject specialist pedagogy.

A vision for FEITE in COVID-19 time

Nine things I have learned from COVID-19 and what it means for FEITE: 

  1. There must be real recognition of the value of FES’s teachers and trainers. This requires well-resourced and appropriately paced ITE, CTE and CPD that sustains their enthusiasm for their practice so they stay in the profession and reach peak practice.
  2. The complexity of FE and its widening participation agenda means TLA is likely to be a blend of face to face and online learning. FEITE’s teacher educators and mentors need to effortlessly and confidently model this to trainees.
  3. Sustainability and digital pedagogy need to be woven into the FEITE curriculum.
  4. FES’s trainees, teacher educators and mentors need access to their own high quality learning technologies, which are supported by reliable IT systems and domestic broadband.
  5. Subject specialist pedagogy must be the beating heart of teacher development. We need to re-establish subject-based associations like YHAFE. 
  6. With appropriate resourcing, and collaboration with the gaming industry, virtual/augmented reality could be used to teach trainees how to ‘teach well’. For example, they could learn how to manage classroom behaviour through a series of escalating and changing simulations.
  7. A research-rich FE would inform teacher educators’, mentors’ and their trainees’ TEL-based pedagogy.
  8. Trainees need to be research and digitally literate, i.e. they should be able to critically evaluate the research on TLA and synthesise this with what they know about the affordances of ‘online’ teaching, different platforms and software, and privacy issues to inform their TEL pedagogy.
  9. We need to be patient, taking a long-term view of teacher and trainer development.

The challenge for FEITE’s stakeholders is to change it for the better. Systemic and cultural change takes time and a measure of patience.

Nonetheless, the time to start that process is now.

Yours, David

David Powell, Senior Lecturer in Teacher Education at The University of Huddersfield

Editor's note: Previously written for Gavin Williamson, now that Nadhim Zahawi has taken over as Education Secretary, preparing FES teachers and trainers to ‘teach well’ in a digital world is just as important.

Introducing Alex Burghart, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills - Sector Reaction
Featured Voices
Alex Burghart appointed Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Alex Burgh
The â€˜One Thingâ€™ The Simpsons has taught me about teaching
Featured Voices
As part of its new Teaching, Learning, Assessment and Development poli
With your help, we are going to transform the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged - Nadhim Zahawi
Featured Voices
An open letter to education and care professionals from new Education

Abbreviations / explanation of key terms
CPD  Continuous Professional Development NC  National Curriculum
CTE  Continuing teacher education, e.g. master’s and doctoral level study TEL  Technology Enabled / Enhanced Learning
FE  Further education (similar to MBOs in the Netherlands) TLA  Teaching, Learning and Assessment
FEITE  Further education-based teacher education Trainees  The English equivalent of student teachers
FELTAG 

Further Education Learning and Technology Action Group. This sector group was set up in January 2013 by Matthew Hancock, who was then Minister of State for Skills and Enterprise in BIS, to make practical recommendations aimed at ensuring the effective use of digital technology in learning, teaching and assessment in Further Education and Skills.

 Trainers  These are instructors and tutors, generally teaching vocational subjects, and they are normally paid less than teachers/lecturers
FES Further Education and Skills sector. (This includes FE colleges, adult and community learning; work-based learning; sixth-form colleges; public services training; and offender learning providers). YHAFE  Yorkshire and Humberside Association for Further Education (an organisation that supported subject specialism prior to Incorporation in 1993).

Future FE Pedagogies - Vol 1

The Future FE Pedagogies journal was categorically not intended to be a 'how to improve your e-learning skills' guide - there are professional associations, websites and online materials fulfilling this function already. 

Rather, we aimed to provide for time poor colleagues a series of think pieces: nuanced analyses of the potentialities and challenges of TEL for our practice.

Future FE Pedagogies - Vol 1 Preface

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @AoCDavidH

Future Pedagogies - The Context

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @BobHarrisonEdu

Rethinking the improvement of teaching and learning in a virtual environment through unseen observation

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @DrMattOLeary

Free, easy and fit for purpose TEL: lessons learned the hard way by a non IT whizz

Martin Compton

 @Mart_Compton

Research from the front: A Developing Digital Project

Matt Gordon &

Jan Calvert

@mattgordonwfc 

@jancalvert 

Pedagogy at the centre - getting the blend right

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @eddieplayfair

Ways of Engaging: some approaches to developing learning skills

Ian Duckett

 @duckett_ian

The Proverbs of TEL

Howard Scott

 @HowardScott75

Digital Practitioners creating "artfully-crafted, student-centred, learning experiences"

Nigel Ecclesfield & Fred Garnett

 @Neecullompton

Moving a class online

Dave Cheseldine

  

The Reality of FE TEL Post-Covid-19: Thoughts from the bike by an FE Teacher Educator

Jamie Heywood

 @JamiewHeywood

An open letter to the Secretary of State for Education: preparing FES teachers and trainers to ‘teach well’ in a digital world

David Powell

 @DavidPowellHud

Conclusion

Vikki Liogier

 @VikkiLiogier

You may also be interested in these articles:

Introducing Alex Burghart, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills - Sector Reaction
Featured Voices
Alex Burghart appointed Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Alex Burgh
The ‘One Thing’ The Simpsons has taught me about teaching
Featured Voices
As part of its new Teaching, Learning, Assessment and Development poli
Making Education Relevant: Challenging the status quo around education
Featured Voices
ANNOUNCING EDGE’S NEW INNOVATION FUND The Edge Foundation strives to
Gillian Keegan moves on from Apprenticeships and Skills Minister to Department of Health and Social Care in Gov #reshuffle
Featured Voices
Gillian Keegan moves on from her post as Skills Minister to Department
With your help, we are going to transform the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged - Nadhim Zahawi
Featured Voices
An open letter to education and care professionals from new Education
Nadhim Zahawi: Education is a crucial part of our levelling up agenda so it's an honour to be back at the Department for Education as Secretary of State
Featured Voices
Nadhim Zahawi has been confirmed as the new Education Secretary in tod
Gavin Williamson sacked as Education Secretary - What will happen to Apprenticeships and Skills now?
Featured Voices
The Prime Minister completed a cabinet reshuffle yesterday (15 Sept),
‘Poor worm, thou art infected!’: Seduction and colonisation in Further Education
Featured Voices
An island enveloped by artful storms, a product of detritus, pilgrims
Skills Demand in the UK: What's Hot and What's Not?
Featured Voices
Emsi have recently added an interesting new metric to our Job Posting
Apprenticeship Levy Paying Employers can now more easily pledge funds to smaller businesses through new Gov service
Featured Voices
Large businesses will be able to easily pledge funds to smaller busine
ENDING THE £20 UNIVERSAL CREDIT UPLIFT WILL DEEPEN CHILD POVERTY AND WIDEN EDUCATIONAL INEQUALITIES IN THE NORTH
Featured Voices
THERE'S a pressing case for the UK government to retain the £20 incre
Who should be Involved in managing an apprentice?
Featured Voices
For a successful apprenticeship, a number of people may need to be inv

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College saddles up for a night at the CDN Awards 28 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 19 minutes ago

Global citizens and scientists shine hope on how to achieve a thriving net zero future: New international COP26 pro… https://t.co/jxWtUCDzqI
View Original Tweet

Lewisham College
Lewisham College has published a new article: New partnership to support young people break into Media, Sports Journalism and Marketing launches in Lewisham  1 hour 46 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6089)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page