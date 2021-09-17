 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

With your help, we are going to transform the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged - Nadhim Zahawi

Details
Hits: 252
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Nadhim Zahawi, the new Secretary of State for Education

An open letter to education and care professionals from new Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi 

Nadhim Zahawi, the new Secretary of State for Education, has written to all those working in education and care to introduce himself and thank them for all their work:

To all those working in education and care,

I am writing to introduce myself, to thank you for the outstanding job you have done during these challenging times, and to pledge to work with you to spread the opportunity of excellent education.

You have supported children and learners through the disruption of the pandemic – helping them through difficulties, celebrating and supporting the heroism and resilience they have shown, and giving them the tools for future success. Your work has been outstanding, and I thank you for it.

A great education unlocks potential. It helps spread opportunity evenly to everyone in society – whatever their background – and it lies at the heart of the pledges the government has made about levelling up.

That’s why it is such an honour to have been appointed Education Secretary, and such a great privilege to work with you – the carers, early years practitioners, teachers, support staff, lecturers and social workers working in, and with, our nurseries, schools, colleges and universities.

I know, profoundly and at first hand, how important your work is. When I first came to the UK from Iraq as a child, my English was poor, and I hid in the back of classrooms to escape the gaze of teachers.

I might have become a forgotten child, with opportunities closed off.

But my teachers never gave up on me. They challenged me to do better, and supported me along the way, so that I was able to make the best of the opportunities in front of me. I owe them a debt of gratitude; and I owe other children my unfailing effort to provide the same chances that I had to grow, and to flourish.

My commitment is to pursue and support excellence for every child and every learner. That means academic excellence and skills that lead to brilliant jobs; but also the surrounding support and care that allow every child to take advantage of those opportunities and make the most of them.

I will listen to you and work with you to make sure we do right by children and learners. And, with you, I will also listen to children, families, young people and adult learners so that we can spread opportunity far and wide.

Gillian Keegan moves on from Apprenticeships and Skills Minister to Department of Health and Social Care in Gov #reshuffle
Featured Voices
Gillian Keegan moves on from her post as Skills Minister to Department
Nadhim Zahawi: Education is a crucial part of our levelling up agenda so it's an honour to be back at the Department for Education as Secretary of State
Featured Voices
Nadhim Zahawi has been confirmed as the new Education Secretary in tod
Gavin Williamson sacked as Education Secretary - What will happen to Apprenticeships and Skills now?
Featured Voices
The Prime Minister completed a cabinet reshuffle yesterday (15 Sept),

With your help, we are going to invest in and keep strengthening our nurseries and schools, the foundation stone of everyone’s opportunities in life.

With your help, and with employers, we are going to make changes to post-16 education and training, and maintain our world-class higher education system, which will transform individual life-chances, but also power our economy and make us ever more prosperous.

With your help, we are going to transform the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged, including those with special educational needs and disabilities and in care, and ensure that those who have lost the most from the pandemic can recover and flourish, and that prosperity benefits all.

It is a mission I am proud to set out on; and one I know will not succeed unless we can work together. Together, we will beat covid, while building back better and fairer.

I will be meeting as many of you as possible in the coming months, so that I can hear from you about your work, your plans for the future, and how we can unlock the potential of the nation together.

Nadhim Zahawi, the new Secretary of State for Education

You may also be interested in these articles:

Gillian Keegan moves on from Apprenticeships and Skills Minister to Department of Health and Social Care in Gov #reshuffle
Featured Voices
Gillian Keegan moves on from her post as Skills Minister to Department
Nadhim Zahawi: Education is a crucial part of our levelling up agenda so it's an honour to be back at the Department for Education as Secretary of State
Featured Voices
Nadhim Zahawi has been confirmed as the new Education Secretary in tod
Gavin Williamson sacked as Education Secretary - What will happen to Apprenticeships and Skills now?
Featured Voices
The Prime Minister completed a cabinet reshuffle yesterday (15 Sept),
Skills Demand in the UK: What's Hot and What's Not?
Featured Voices
Emsi have recently added an interesting new metric to our Job Posting
Apprenticeship Levy Paying Employers can now more easily pledge funds to smaller businesses through new Gov service
Featured Voices
Large businesses will be able to easily pledge funds to smaller busine
Diversity in A level subjects taken by students has fallen significantly over last decade, impeding career opportunities
Featured Voices
Students’ subject choices at A level have become “exceedingly narr
Exploring the different approaches to levelling up and place-based strategies to generate and sustain educational excellence
Featured Voices
Leading locally: partnering regionally: impacting nationally, excellin
ENDING THE £20 UNIVERSAL CREDIT UPLIFT WILL DEEPEN CHILD POVERTY AND WIDEN EDUCATIONAL INEQUALITIES IN THE NORTH
Featured Voices
THERE'S a pressing case for the UK government to retain the £20 incre
Who should be Involved in managing an apprentice?
Featured Voices
For a successful apprenticeship, a number of people may need to be inv
I believe education in England is having a Net Zero by 2030 moment
Featured Voices
#NetZero by 2030: Can we ever agree on purpose and vision? In this thi
Equality, equity, accessibility, and inclusion: Placing everyone at the heart of education re-imagining
Featured Voices
Professor Anne Bamford OBE, a FED Council Member and Strategic Directo
We need to build flexibility, agility and resilience into shaping a long-term vision and plan for education
Featured Voices
Patrick Wall, a FED Trustee and the founder of edpol.net, argues that

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Cathy Pearson🦓💙
Cathy Pearson🦓💙 had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 23 minutes ago

@drjanaway I'm just so glad you can be there for that patient: they are lucky to have you. Sending cyber coffee and good biscuits!
View Original Tweet

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Recognising and supporting learners who are at risk of, or affected by sexual violence, harassment and peer on peer abuse 16 hours 58 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 17 hours

Recognising and supporting learners who are at risk of, or...

Overview This webinar is intended to explain the nature of harm and abuse caused to learners who may be at risk of, or have experienced sexual...

  • Wednesday, 06 October 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6077)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page