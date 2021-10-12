 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Seven Ways to Improve Employee Training for Your Remote Workforce

Details
Hits: 286
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dean Chester

By now, most companies have realized that training both new and old employees are of the utmost importance. It allows them to stay competitive and keep developing top talent. 

The problem is that most of that skill-boosting is focused solely on the in-house workforce. However, with the rising need for strong and talented remote teams, it’s high time for employee training to become all-encompassing. 

It’s expected that by 2028, over 73% of all departments will be composed of remote workers. If you want these workers to be capable, efficient, and motivated, you need effective training strategies. 

Boosting Your Remote Workforce with Employee Training Courses 

High employee turnover rates are detrimental to your organization. When you’re always on the lookout for replacements, you’re wasting valuable time and money. 

If you want to keep your current employees with you, you need to give them a chance to grow and develop. 

76% of employees are looking for career development opportunities. Many of them would leave a company if it didn’t offer this path up the ladder. 

Remote workers would be even quicker to leave because they could find many more development opportunities elsewhere. 

So, if you want to keep your remote workers, develop their skills, boost their morale, and keep them engaged, you need to provide them with superior employee training courses and take an active role in their learning processes. 

Naturally, this is easier said than done. So, take a look at the following tips that will help you improve the effectiveness of your remote workforce employee training. 

1. Use a Reliable Employee Training Software 

There’s no need for you to waste precious time and money on sending your remote workforce to in-person training seminars and classes. You can offer top-notch training opportunities easily online. 

All you need is a reliable cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS). 

The global corporate e-learning market is experiencing a compound annual growth rate of 13%, meaning that there are plenty of players in this game. 

Unfortunately, not all of those players can offer you the type of software that you need for training your remote employees. 

When you are choosing the LMS that’s right for you, you need to pay very close attention to its features and see whether they match your preferences. 

As a general rule of thumb, an LMS should allow you to: 

  • Have live audio/video lessons 
  • Record audio/video lessons 
  • Use an interactive whiteboard 
  • Assign tasks 
  • Track employee progress 
  • Track attendance 
  • Have insight into automated reports 
  • Personalize the learning paths 

These are just some of the features of the best employee training software, so you should prioritize the features that you need access to the most. 

We need to do more to get women into STEM on Ada Lovelace Day
Featured Voices
Today (12 Oct) marks Ada Lovelace Day, celebrated across the world. It
Delivering a world-class education for all children is the only way we can escape the quicksand of disadvantage
Featured Voices
Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi addresses NAHT Conference Paul White
LONDONâ€™S LEARNING: SHARING SKILLS, CREATING CONFIDENCE
Featured Voices
Itâ€™s hard to take many positives from the recent lockdowns; it was a

LMS software can be expensive, but luckily many training makers do offer free trials. Make sure that you test out a few different solutions before you commit, especially if you’ve never dabbled in online employee training. 

2. Focus on Microlearning 

Microlearning is the latest trend in the L&D industry and is gaining popularity in academic and corporate environments alike. 

Your remote workforce will learn more effectively and apply their newly gained knowledge faster if you focus on presenting crucial pieces of information in smaller chunks that are easier to digest. 

According to the latest research, microlearning has proven to be much better than traditional learning. Transfer of learning is 17% more efficient, and employees are 50% more engaged through microlearning. 

So, instead of sending your remote workers a 200-page manual and forcing them to take all of that in, separate your learning content into smaller bits of information and take it one step at a time. 

3. Allow for On-The-Go Learning 

The remote workforce normally enjoys a more flexible schedule, and this is the best perk that drives many people to give remote work a try. 

You’ll need to consider this flexible schedule when providing employee training opportunities. 

Although most LMS solutions allow you to schedule live online classes, you should also allow your remote employees to listen to those classes in their own time, and study the materials when it suits them. 

Enable flexible learning opportunities that will allow remote workers to study during their breaks, on weekends, and on any device, PC, tablet, or smartphone. 

4. Offer Interactive Content 

Passive learning is a thing of the past. It’s inefficient, often boring, and will only decrease employee morale and engagement. 

To improve the effectiveness of training for remote workers, it’s in your best interest to provide interactive content that will keep their interest. And this is easier than it seems. 

The best LMS will allow you to create interactive quizzes in just a few steps. You’ll be able to upload videos, create polls and surveys, introduce gamification elements, and more. 

5. Pay Close Attention to Employee Performance 

Many people believe that self-paced online training cannot be as efficient as in-person training because the instructor cannot supervise the learners. This is a great misconception. 

Employee training software provides automated reports on employee performance and engagement, and the reports are often more insightful than instructor feedback. 

Performance metrics will offer detailed information on how each and every employee is doing, what they’re struggling with the most, and what they’re easily mastering. 

Pay attention to these metrics, and keep fine-tuning your learning materials to improve the performance of every single remote worker. 

6. Ask for Feedback 

Employee feedback is crucial for improving your training courses. There’s often a great disparity between what employees need to be able to learn better, and what their managers are providing them with. 

Always stay in touch with your remote employees and check in with them to see how satisfied they are with their training. 

Even if the performance reports are showing excellent results, there’s always room for improvement. Besides, your remote employees will feel more valued when you’re actively involved in their learning. 

7. Keep Your Employees’ Activity Secure 

Last but not least, ensure that your remote workers can train in a secure environment. Cybersecurity should never be overlooked when you’re providing online employee training. 

Since you cannot regulate which devices your remote workers will be using to access the learning platforms, and you cannot ensure the security of their network, you should provide them all with a Virtual Private Network (VPN). 

You’ll have access to its help desk 24/7, so you and your employees will always get the support you need while working and training. 

The Bottom Line 

It doesn’t take much to improve training for your remote workforce. The task is much easier when you: 

  • Use a reliable LMS 
  • Focus on microlearning 
  • Allow on-the-go training 
  • Offer interactive content 
  • Keep an eye on employee performance 
  • Ask for feedback, and 
  • Use VPN. 

Employee training will boost the effectiveness, productivity, and engagement levels of your remote workforce and keep you competitive.

Dean Chester

You may also be interested in these articles:

We need to do more to get women into STEM on Ada Lovelace Day
Featured Voices
Today (12 Oct) marks Ada Lovelace Day, celebrated across the world. It
Delivering a world-class education for all children is the only way we can escape the quicksand of disadvantage
Featured Voices
Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi addresses NAHT Conference Paul White
LONDON’S LEARNING: SHARING SKILLS, CREATING CONFIDENCE
Featured Voices
It’s hard to take many positives from the recent lockdowns; it was a
The Education Skills Crisis: urgent action needed
Featured Voices
Over the past few weeks, it has been hard to escape the news about job
Employers and Employment #AntiRacismInAction - Episode 2
Featured Voices
By the BFELG: #AntiRacismInAction: Employers and Employment with Grac
Vocational Technology: How can digital technologies support skills for work in FE? #VocTechFutures Episode 1
Featured Voices
How can VocTech support skills for work in FE? In this first episode,
We are thinking big to improve opportunities for young people
Featured Voices
As Prime Minister, Tony Blair coined one of the most memorable phrases
Innovation in assessment - #FutureOfAssessment Livestream Episode 1
Featured Voices
Hosted by Gavin O’Meara and Janine Oliver (Head of Assessment Innova
Importance of creative industries and apprenticeships
Featured Voices
The creative industries are hugely important to the country with most
UK Lockdown roadmap: Are the educational institutions prepared?
Featured Voices
With the easing of lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom, the Go
People with dyslexia are just as smart as anyone else
Featured Voices
#DyslexiaWeek - According to the British Dyslexia Association (@BDAdys
The role of AI in the Conservative Party plans to build a better future
Featured Voices
During @RishiSunak’s speech (4 Oct) at this week's Conservative Part

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Lise
Lise has published a new article: Pershore College provides a glimpse into the future of food production 13 hours 7 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Supporting FE in Mental Health 13 hours 10 minutes ago
Lise
Lise has a new avatar. 13 hours 41 minutes ago
Lise

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6169)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page