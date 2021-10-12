 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

We need to do more to get women into STEM on Ada Lovelace Day

Details
Hits: 426
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Helen Newies, Operations Director at GCSEPod

Today (12 Oct) marks Ada Lovelace Day, celebrated across the world. It aims to shine a light on the accomplishments of women in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM).  The hope is to encourage more girls to take up STEM subjects and careers by making them aware of the women already in these fields.  As Marian Wright Edelman, the civil rights activist noted, ``you can’t be what you can’t see.”

Ada Lovelace is the perfect woman to front this campaign.  Despite being born in 1815, when women received little or no formal education and over a century before any women could vote, she is widely credited as being the first computer programmer.   Though clearly a woman of great interest and intellect in her own right, Ada still often suffers from being spoken about in connection to men.  Her father was the famous romantic poet Lord Byron and after an acrimonious split, her mother apparently steered her towards studying more scientific subjects to avoid her following a path like her father’s.

Charles Babbage is another pioneer of computing who has strong links to Ada as they were contemporaries who worked together.  However, he is widely noted as the inventor of the computer and she remains a footnote in the history of the technology.  Ada’s work is also sometimes mentioned as galvanising the theories of well-known code breaker Alan Turing, but again many more understand his contributions to computing.  Ada deserves to be remembered in her own right.  She was the first person to realise that Babbage's machine had applications beyond pure calculation and published the first algorithm intended to be carried out by such a machine.

 The idea that STEM subjects are for boys remains irritatingly pervasive.  This notion works its way up the educational system and has a real impact on the subjects’ girls choose to study.  Recent data shows that women make up only 35% of STEM students in higher education in the UK.  This imbalance then moves into the STEM workforce where women make up less than a quarter of employees.  As the Operations Director at GCSEPod, a leading EdTech company, I am especially saddened that the field of computer science has one of the largest gender imbalances.  Sadly, it’s possible the tech-bro culture which has permeated out of Silicon Valley may be putting women off entering the sector that many were told as little girls wasn’t for them in the first place.

I’m proud to co-lead a development team that’s 67% female and which benefits from the skills and experience of women in tech across the world with members of our team from both Europe and Asia.  Many within our sector are struck by how unusual we are in this regard.  I hope that in the future we won’t be unusual at all.

Seven Ways to Improve Employee Training for Your Remote Workforce
Featured Voices
By now, most companies have realized that training both new and old em
Delivering a world-class education for all children is the only way we can escape the quicksand of disadvantage
Featured Voices
Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi addresses NAHT Conference Paul White
LONDONâ€™S LEARNING: SHARING SKILLS, CREATING CONFIDENCE
Featured Voices
Itâ€™s hard to take many positives from the recent lockdowns; it was a

It’s clear that over the next few decades jobs in the tech sector will continue to grow, so we need to make sure women start getting the STEM qualifications they need to fill these roles.  I am pleased to be part of the  BESA Women’s Educational Suppliers Working Group whose aim is to identify gender balance opportunities and challenges within member companies and build a network of women within the EdTech space who can raise the profile of women’s’ accomplishments and set an example for others. I’m lucky to have the chance to connect with some inspiring women in my role, many of whom have overcome traditional obstacles and offer inspiring role models for young women who are looking for a career in the tech industry.

I was delighted to meet recently with Chi Onwurah MP, who is the shadow minister with a brief including science, research, and digital matters, on her visit to the GCSEPod headquarters.  Chi is a brilliant STEM role model for girls, having worked as a hardware and software developer and holding Chartered Engineer status. She’s campaigned to make ICT and engineering more accessible to all, particularly girls, and to bring engineering and ICT jobs to the North East where her constituency is based.  This is the sort of action we need from our leaders if we are to tackle the gender imbalance in STEM education and employment once and for all.

Helen Newies, Operations Director at GCSEPod

You may also be interested in these articles:

Seven Ways to Improve Employee Training for Your Remote Workforce
Featured Voices
By now, most companies have realized that training both new and old em
Delivering a world-class education for all children is the only way we can escape the quicksand of disadvantage
Featured Voices
Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi addresses NAHT Conference Paul White
LONDON’S LEARNING: SHARING SKILLS, CREATING CONFIDENCE
Featured Voices
It’s hard to take many positives from the recent lockdowns; it was a
The Education Skills Crisis: urgent action needed
Featured Voices
Over the past few weeks, it has been hard to escape the news about job
Employers and Employment #AntiRacismInAction - Episode 2
Featured Voices
By the BFELG: #AntiRacismInAction: Employers and Employment with Grac
Vocational Technology: How can digital technologies support skills for work in FE? #VocTechFutures Episode 1
Featured Voices
How can VocTech support skills for work in FE? In this first episode,
We are thinking big to improve opportunities for young people
Featured Voices
As Prime Minister, Tony Blair coined one of the most memorable phrases
Innovation in assessment - #FutureOfAssessment Livestream Episode 1
Featured Voices
Hosted by Gavin O’Meara and Janine Oliver (Head of Assessment Innova
Importance of creative industries and apprenticeships
Featured Voices
The creative industries are hugely important to the country with most
UK Lockdown roadmap: Are the educational institutions prepared?
Featured Voices
With the easing of lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom, the Go
People with dyslexia are just as smart as anyone else
Featured Voices
#DyslexiaWeek - According to the British Dyslexia Association (@BDAdys
The role of AI in the Conservative Party plans to build a better future
Featured Voices
During @RishiSunak’s speech (4 Oct) at this week's Conservative Part

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Lise
Lise has published a new article: Pershore College provides a glimpse into the future of food production 13 hours 7 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Supporting FE in Mental Health 13 hours 10 minutes ago
Lise
Lise has a new avatar. 13 hours 41 minutes ago
Lise

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6169)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page