 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lack of opportunities and a sparse job market have led to a mental health crisis for young people – but all hope is not lost

Details
Hits: 385
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Employed or not, the Coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on every single person’s life. We’ve lost count of how many times we’ve heard the word ‘unprecedented’ in the last 18 months, but we're going to add one more to the pile because, well, it really was unprecedented.

While some things changed for the better – like the millions of people who have become driven to find meaning and purpose in their life and work – other things, sadly, changed for the worse, with research from the Office of National Statistics showing that 813,000 pay-rolled jobs were lost between March 2020 and March 2021. Times have been particularly hard for young people in the UK, with 54% of those jobs lost having been held by people under the age of 25.

These job losses have led to the number of young people in employment falling to a post-pandemic low, which in turn has led to a rallying cry for apprenticeships and employment programmes such as Kickstart to offer incentives to young people who may be struggling to find work in an effort to boost job opportunities.

One subset of young people that have had to bear the brunt of unemployment and job insecurity are university graduates, with figures from the Office for National Statistics showing that one in eight graduates are unemployed as a direct result of the pandemic – double the average, pre-pandemic rate.

Further research carried out by Prospects and Jisc revealed that nearly half of university students don’t feel prepared for work, citing difficulties in accessing work experience and a lack of jobs in their area as the main reasons for their unemployment. In fact, 64% of students commented that their largest barrier to finding employment was their inability to gain work experience due to a lack of opportunities.

This has led to one in four graduates accepting employment in non-graduate roles – an outcome that further impacts the job market by reducing the number of roles available to those with low-level or no qualifications.

And it’s not just university graduates who are feeling the sting of a shrinking job market – young people across the board are feelings the effects. Between college and university students, 96% reported that they faced barriers when searching for a job or an apprenticeship.

This uncertainty has caused a mental health crisis in young people, with a study from The Resolution Foundation finding that less than half of young people report that their mental health is good, and over a quarter are facing fears that their poor mental health will mean they are unable to find a job at all.

A separate study by BAE Systems found that 21% of young people feel more confused about their careers than before, with more than two-fifths putting their education or career plans on hold indefinitely due to the uncertainty.

With more and more people finding themselves unemployed and on the job hunt, the Princes Trust Youth Index report has found that 60% of young people feel that the competition is so high that it will be impossible for them to find a job, while 21% admit that it has been so long since they completed education that they worry their skills are no longer useful.

With young people in the UK being four times more likely to be unemployed than the rest of the population, and sectors that primarily hire younger staff, such as entertainment, hospitality and retail, shrinking as a result of the pandemic, it’s no surprise that 23% say they lack confidence about their future.

But despite the turmoil and uncertainty, young people are preparing themselves for a brighter future, with 78% stating that they are hopeful for a better year ahead, and 74% agreeing that they believe their generation can change their own futures for the better – a belief that Futures can get on board with!

We’ve always been passionate about the belief that you are the master of your own future, and that’s true whether you’re 16 or 65. While the Princes Trust Youth Index report may have found that 54% of young people say it is hard for them to ask for employment help at a time where “everybody needs it”, we want to reassure you that there is support for you at Futures.

“Unemployment can be a really difficult time. However, it is important to make the most of your time not working as it provides you an opportunity to work on your CV and make it stand out, to network with friends and family to find job openings and to work on side projects that can develop your skillset. At Futures, we’re here to support you with that, with our expert careers advice and guidance.”

James Hughes, Contract Manager, Futures

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 12 hours 17 minutes ago

The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits: Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury… https://t.co/NEJrovahxg
View Original Tweet

Shawn Mack
Shawn Mack has published a new article: The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits 12 hours 32 minutes ago
Rund Partnership Limited
Rund Partnership Limited has published a new article: Prioritising people within the construction industry must be a priority, if we’re to start mending the skills shortage 12 hours 32 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6207)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page