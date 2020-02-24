 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fareham College appoints new Deputy Principal, Finance and Resources

Details
Hits: 351
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Leading further education provider, @FarehamCollege has welcomed Richard Bryant as Deputy Principal, Finance and Resources 

Joining a Senior Management Team comprising of the Principal & CEO and four Assistant Principals, Richard will play a key role in delivering the college’s vision for outstanding performance.  

The appointment comes at an exciting time for Fareham College, with the opening of state-of-the-art facilities CETC and recently the £4.1m Civil Engineering Training Centre and CEMAST, the £12m Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training located at the Solent Airport in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Fareham College has achieved status as one of the top further education colleges in the country with accolades including an outstanding grade from Ofsted awarded in 2017 and winner of the Times Educational Supplement College of the Year in 2018, reaffirming its reputation for high performance.

Richard is familiar with the local area having grown up in nearby Waterlooville, attending Havant Sixth Form College.  Richard has a degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from the University of Sheffield and a Masters in Power Electronics from the University of Birmingham.

Professionally, Richard trained to be a certified accountant at Smith & Williamson before entering the IT industry as a Financial Accountant qualified at Compuware with a 14-year career at IBM in Winchester. Richard’s further education experience comes from four years as Vice Principal Finance and Resources at City College Southampton. 

Commenting on the appointment, Principal and Chief Executive of Fareham College, Andrew Kaye said:

“We are delighted to welcome Richard to Fareham College, Richard’s experience and knowledge in both further education and finance will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop for our students and the local community. We invest in our employees to reflect our ambition and Richard will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to our Senior Leadership Team.”

Richard Bryant, Deputy Principal, Finance and Resources of Fareham College added:

“Fareham College is distinctive because of its progressive approach to the delivery of further education; from its investment in bespoke facilities to its relationships with the local business community.  Fareham College’s reputation is highly regarded and I am excited to contribute to its ambitious vision for students, our local area and for the FE sector as a whole.”

Advertisement

Professor Adam Habib to be next Director of SOAS University of London
Executive Appointments
The SOAS Board of Trustees has appointed Professor Adam Habib as the n
WorldSkills UK announces new appointment to Board of Trustees
Executive Appointments
WorldSkills UK, the education and skills charity, has announced that B
NEW CUSTOMER SERVICE BOOST FOR MESMA
Executive Appointments
Online education software specialist Mesma is investing in improving i

You may also be interested in these articles:

Professor Adam Habib to be next Director of SOAS University of London
Executive Appointments
The SOAS Board of Trustees has appointed Professor Adam Habib as the n
WorldSkills UK announces new appointment to Board of Trustees
Executive Appointments
WorldSkills UK, the education and skills charity, has announced that B
NEW CUSTOMER SERVICE BOOST FOR MESMA
Executive Appointments
Online education software specialist Mesma is investing in improving i
Principal Appointed for new Institute of Technology at Bletchley Park
Executive Appointments
The consortium led by Milton Keynes College behind plans for a new Ins
International training firm launches Quality Apprenticeships
Executive Appointments
A Birmingham-based global coaching business that works with senior exe
Professor Andrew Wathey CBE appointed interim Chair of the Student Loans Company
Executive Appointments
The Department for Education has today confirmed that Professor Andrew
Further Expansion for CNet Training HQ in 2020
Executive Appointments
@CNettraining is continuing to expand its team with the appointment of
The new Director of the University of Essex’s Human Rights Centre stresses importance of human rights for all
Executive Appointments
The new Director of the University of Essex’s Human Rights Centre ha
Durham University Business School appoint RBS Group plc Non-Executive Director, Robert Gillespie, as a Professor in Practice
Executive Appointments
Durham University Business School has further strengthened its Profess
Haywards Heath College announces new Vice Principal
Executive Appointments
Haywards Heath College is delighted to announce the appointment of Ben
Former Worldpay exec Ron Kalifa OBE joins FutureLearn Board as Chair
Executive Appointments
Ron Kalifa OBE joins The FutureLearn Board as Chair FutureLearn.com, t
Newly appointed principal at Tyne Metropolitan College
Executive Appointments
Highly experienced North East education expert Mo Dixon is to lead Tyn

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page