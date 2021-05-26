 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Job-sharing strategy directors to drive forward change on green apprenticeships

Details
Hits: 273

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
(L-R) Beth Chaudhary and Rachel Cooper

Job-sharing strategy directors join @IFATEched from central government 

In a move that underscores the importance of the skills agenda, the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education has appointed two job-sharing strategy directors, bringing combined experience from the heart of government.

Rachel Cooper and Beth Chaudhary have moved across from the Cabinet Office, where they led the Strategy team and they will combine forces once again for their new role at the Institute, continuing a successful five-year job-sharing partnership that began when they were head of smart energy policy at the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Rachel Cooper said:

“Technical education is going to play a vital role in creating an amazing, vibrant UK economy. Skills will be central to our ability to deliver on the levelling up agenda and ensure businesses are well placed to support the transition to Net Zero. Beth and I are delighted to be joining the Institute at such a pivotal time and look forward to working with colleagues across the sector to make these ambitions a reality.”

Rachel and Beth’s background in environmental policy will be a key factor in helping the Institute to drive forward change on green apprenticeships, following the recent launch of our Green Apprenticeships Advisory Panel.  

Their remit will also include helping the Institute deliver on its new responsibilities set out in the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, making sure that entry level and new Higher Technical Qualifications meet employers’ skills needs and support learners into successful careers.

The fact this major role is being done as a jobshare reflects the Institute’s long-held commitment to a flexible and modern approach to working.

Beth said:

“You have got two different people, two different networks, two different sets of energy and enthusiasm to direct into a role. We are passionate about role modelling a different type of flexible leadership and opening up opportunities for everyone to find working patterns which work for them and their employers. We believe this translates to the skills system too. Embracing new ways of recruiting and developing staff gives employers a competitive edge.”

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive at the Institute, said:

“Rachel and Beth’s experience will be invaluable in putting employers at the heart of the skills system. They will help to ensure that we fully support the green-led national recovery and people from all backgrounds to succeed.”

National Film and Television School Appoints Head of NFTS Wales
Executive Appointments
The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) is delighted to
Head teacher appointed to train schools in SEN
Executive Appointments
@SunSupport_SEN, a support organisation for parents of children with s
Durham University Business School Welcomes Dr. Vicky Saporta as Professor in Practice
Executive Appointments
Durham University Business School (@DUBusSchool) has announced the app

You may also be interested in these articles:

Adam Marshall joins CMI as Senior Adviser
Executive Appointments
Dr Adam Marshall, former Director General of the British Chambers of C
Search begins to find next leader of Imperial College London
Executive Appointments
The recruitment process has started to find @ImperialCollege’s next
The University of Law appoints new Deputy Vice-Chancellor
Executive Appointments
The @UniversityofLaw (ULaw) is delighted to announce the appointment o
Business Secretary appoints Indro Mukerjee as new Innovate UK CEO
Executive Appointments
Indro Mukerjee appointed as new CEO of @InnovateUK to help develop the
Next generation of business leaders helped by entrepreneur’s appointment to Dumfries and Galloway College’s leadership team
Executive Appointments
THE MANAGING director of an innovative solutions business aims to help
Realise welcomes new Board Director to lead people strategy
Executive Appointments
@RealiseLE is delighted to welcome Sue Kamal, who will join the busine
National Film and Television School Appoints Head of NFTS Wales
Executive Appointments
The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) is delighted to
Head teacher appointed to train schools in SEN
Executive Appointments
@SunSupport_SEN, a support organisation for parents of children with s
Durham University Business School Welcomes Dr. Vicky Saporta as Professor in Practice
Executive Appointments
Durham University Business School (@DUBusSchool) has announced the app
WEA LEADERSHIP TEAM BOLSTERED BY NEW APPOINTMENTS
Executive Appointments
The WEA (@WEAadulted), a leading education charity, has announced the
The Progress Group appoint Charlotte Barton as Director of Learning Transformation
Executive Appointments
National education and training specialists, The Progress Group have a
National Extension College appoints new Chief Executive
Executive Appointments
The National Extension College (@NEC_Education) – one of the UK’s

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5724)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page