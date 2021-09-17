 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Jeremy Hadall appointed Visiting Professor at Cranfield University

Details
Hits: 184
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jeremy Hadall appointed Visiting Professor at Cranfield University

@CranfieldUni has been successful in receiving a Royal Academy of Engineering (@RAEngNews) award to bring Jeremy Hadall to the University as a Visiting Professor in ‘Horizontal Innovation for smarter and greener manufacturing’.

Hortizontal Innovation (HI) is the transfer of knowledge and technology from one business sector to another. Instead of inventing something new, you use an existing raw material, product, or process from an industry different from the original one to create new value for your products or processes.

As a Visiting Professor, Jeremy will work to enhance cross-sectoral collaboration in innovation and technology adoption.

John Patsavellas, Senior Lecturer in Manufacturing Management at Cranfield University said: “With Jeremy’s help and guidance, we plan to engage our staff and students in HI methods and projects to achieve wider collaboration, internally and externally, helping to enhance graduate careers and the scope for industrial engagement.

“Jeremy will be involved in lectures, a think-tank student project and competition, in MSc group projects and research theses as well as in staff workshops and our public engagement events promoting and facilitating HI. Along with key input from the RAEng, Jeremy will also include his vast specialisation on robotics and advanced automation - as well as his leadership of The Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) Design and Production sector group - to augment the University’s manufacturing activities.”

Jeremy Hadall said: “We still need to answer society’s most pressing challenges such as climate change, ageing populations, inclusivity or simply building back better post-pandemic. I believe engineers must come together across disciplines and sectors and collaborate with other professions. My experience in the application and adoption of complex robotic manufacturing and logistics systems means I am keen to see robotics and automation being employed to provide competitive advantage and improved working conditions across all industries.”

With more than 20 years’ experience, Jeremy has a broad understanding in the implementation of robotic systems in manufacturing and a passion for technology used to benefit society. He served for 10 years as a chief engineer for intelligent automation in the Manufacturing Technology Centre, where he developed expertise on the adoption of advanced technologies by SMEs (small to medium enterprises). Working as a Fellow of the IET, he pioneered the promotion of Horizontal Innovation.

The Award is made by the RAEng under its Visiting Professors scheme, whose purpose is to support appointment of experienced industrial engineers and entrepreneurs as Visiting Professors in Engineering (and related) academic units (for example faculties, schools or departments) at UK universities. This industry-into-academia initiative aims to utilise the knowledge and experience of the Visiting Professor to enhance student learning as well as improve the employability and skills of UK engineering graduates while strengthening external partnerships with industry.

West Midlands Combined Authority further strengthens productivity and skills with appointment of Dr Fiona Aldridge
Executive Appointments
Research expert Dr @FionaAldridge joins @WestMids_CA to drive Skills I
Leeds Trinity University appoints Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience
Executive Appointments
Professor Catherine Oâ€™Connor has been appointed as Pro Vice-Chancell
PebblePad hires new Chief Product Officer to support international growth
Executive Appointments
@PebblePad has today announced the appointment of Shane Rae as its Chi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Four new governors join the Education Training Collective board
Executive Appointments
The Education Training Collective (Etc.) has appointed four new indust
West Midlands Combined Authority further strengthens productivity and skills with appointment of Dr Fiona Aldridge
Executive Appointments
Research expert Dr @FionaAldridge joins @WestMids_CA to drive Skills I
Leeds Trinity University appoints Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience
Executive Appointments
Professor Catherine O’Connor has been appointed as Pro Vice-Chancell
Owen Jenkins has been appointed as ESFA’s Interim Director of Funding
Executive Appointments
@ESFAGovUK appoints interim Funding Director Owen Jenkins has been app
College CEO and Principal to Chair Global Membership Organisation
Executive Appointments
The World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (@WFCPsecretariat) h
UAL appoints Heather Francis as Chief Operating Officer and Professor Roni Brown as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education)
Executive Appointments
University of the Arts London (@UAL) has announced the appointment of
QA adds industry heavyweight Simon Nelson as CEO of higher education offering
Executive Appointments
@QA_Ltd momentum builds with 2 key executive hires Simon Nelson and Ka
PebblePad hires new Chief Product Officer to support international growth
Executive Appointments
@PebblePad has today announced the appointment of Shane Rae as its Chi
The Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation has made two new appointments to boost apprenticeship numbers and increase diversity
Executive Appointments
The Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (@S
LRN Names Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product and Technology Officer due to growing demands in services
Executive Appointments
The strategic hires position LRN (@lrnglobal) for further growth and
Oxford International Education Group has appointed Dr David Pilsbury as Chief Development Officer
Executive Appointments
Oxford International Education Group has appointed Dr David Pilsbury a
Criteo Appoints Manuela Montagnana as Chief People Officer
Executive Appointments
Seasoned leader joins executive team with key role in defining the #Fu

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Cathy Pearson🦓💙
Cathy Pearson🦓💙 had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 23 minutes ago

@drjanaway I'm just so glad you can be there for that patient: they are lucky to have you. Sending cyber coffee and good biscuits!
View Original Tweet

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Recognising and supporting learners who are at risk of, or affected by sexual violence, harassment and peer on peer abuse 16 hours 58 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 17 hours

Recognising and supporting learners who are at risk of, or...

Overview This webinar is intended to explain the nature of harm and abuse caused to learners who may be at risk of, or have experienced sexual...

  • Wednesday, 06 October 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6077)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page