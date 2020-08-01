This agreement must be signed by the apprentice and the employer at the start of the apprenticeship.

Documents

Apprenticeship agreement template

ODT, 60.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This document is a template provided by ESFA to assist employers.

An apprenticeship agreement must be signed at the start of the apprenticeship. It is used to confirm individual employment arrangements between the apprentice and the employer.

Published 28 August 2012
Last updated 1 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated apprenticeship agreement template

  2. Updated apprenticeship agreement template

  3. First published.

