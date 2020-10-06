 
High needs funding: due diligence process for special post-16 providers

Details
Information setting out the process that may lead to a grant funding arrangement with the Education and Skills Funding Agency for the delivery of education provision for high needs students.

High needs funding: due diligence process for special post-16 institutions for academic year 2021 to 2022

Annex 1: ESFA funding agreement for 2020 to 2021

Annex 2: Institution details

Annex 3: Local authority details

This guidance explains the process that may lead to a grant funding arrangement with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to deliver provision for high needs students.

In order to be eligible to receive ESFA funding, special post-16 institutions (SPI) are required to be referenced within their provider LA high needs place change request workbook (required by 13 November 2020) and must be named on at least 10 Education Health and Care plans.

Once they have met the above requirement, ESFA will undertake due diligence to ensure themselves that the SPI is eligible to receive ESFA funding.

The guidance and accompanying documents explain the due diligence process.

Change to minimum financial information requirements

In order to be eligible for the process, institutions must have actively traded for a minimum of three months and be able to supply management accounts for that period.

For an institution that has actively traded for a minimum of three months but not produced its first set of financial statements, it must supply its management accounts detailing actual trade to date and be supplemented with forecast information to equal a minimum of twelve months of financial information.

Published 23 September 2015 
Last updated 6 October 2020

  1. Annual update to due diligence guidance.

  2. Updated guidance for 2020 to 2021 academic year.

  3. Updated Special Post-16 due diligence guidance for 2019 to 2020 academic year.

  4. High needs funding due diligence report for 2018 to 2019 has been added and annexes 1 to 3 for 2017 to 2018.

  5. New documents added for academic year 2017 to 2018

  6. First published.

