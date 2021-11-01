List of national professional qualifications (NPQs) providers, divided by region.

Applies to England

Documents

List of national professional qualification (NPQ) providers

HTML

Details

The list shows providers of the following qualifications:

Published 20 October 2017
Last updated 1 November 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the contact details for UCL Institute of Education: Centre for Educational Leadership under National providers, and added East Manchester Teaching School Hub to North-West providers.

  2. Amended the contact details for School Improvement Liverpool Limited and Teach Manchester at Trinity C of E High School.

  3. Amended the contact details for Ambition Institute.

  4. Updated contact details for the Alliance of Leading Learning (West Midlands).

  5. Updated contact details for UCL Institute of Education: Leadership CoLab.

  6. Removed all references to EMLC. Removed Alliance of Leading Learning from 'South-west' section. Updated Church of England foundation contact for 4 regions. Updated Teach First contact in 'National' section.

  7. Added Surrey Teaching Schools Network to the list of providers for East of England.

  8. Replaced contact details for Tauheedul College for Teaching and Leadership, now called Star Institute.

  9. Number of providers changed to 41. Due to a change in their circumstances, DfE did not sign a contract with Anglia Ruskin.

  10. First published.

    Chawton Church of England Primary School: 1 November 2021
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Chawto
    Bothongo Hygiene Solutions launches range of surface and air sanitisers ideal for education sector in post-COVID era
    Resources
    A thriving hygiene company which recently celebrated achieving Â£5 mil
    HOW SPACE AND GEOSPATIAL INTELLIGENCE CAN HELP INDUSTRY AND GOVERNMENT TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE
    Resources
    This unmissable event will showcase how location data collected on ear