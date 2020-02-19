The Government Economic Service Degree Level Apprenticeship

The Government Economic Service Degree Apprenticeship is a unique opportunity to work on important issues our country faces, whilst studying an economics degree Documents GES DAP Candidate Pack PDF , 4.2MB, 12 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use. GES DAP Frequently Asked Questions HTML Details Applications for the 2020 scheme have been extended to 23:55pm on Friday 21 February 2020. The next scheme in 2021 will be advertised in Winter 2020. What is the Government Economic Service Degree Apprenticeship Programme ( GES-DAP )? The GES-DAP is an opportunity to work in a central government department or agency on some of the most important social, environmental and economic issues our country faces – while studying for a degree in economics with the University of Kent.

Shape a career that fits you! This programme allows you to figure out which area of Economics you love! Economics is a broad subject that can be applied across so many sectors. Your degree and practical experience will help you understand all of the opportunities that are open to economists.

It’s also an opportunity to work in an inclusive and social environment. We want everyone in the Government Economic Service ( GES ) to feel comfortable to come to work as themselves. We have a culture that supports all, no matter their background or ambitions. You will have the opportunity to be part of a fun community, with many social events and plenty of chances to make friends with both students and other colleagues. Why Economics? It teaches you the skills to make well informed decisions and solve problems

It is always relevant as it looks at the world around us

Extremely varied and leads to a wide range of careers, such as journalism, analysis and policy advisory

It is one of the highest paid professions

Study with the University of Kent

What do your current Apprentice Economists have to say on the

University of Kent was selected to deliver the programme because of the strength of their economics courses and the support they offer to apprentices throughout the programme. This will be delivered via blended learning, a mixture of distance and face to face learning, so there is no need to travel to the University regularly. On successful completion, you will gain an economics degree and four years’ experience of working in the Civil Service setting you up to build a brilliant career as an economist.

Entry Requirements

Minimum of five GCSE (including Maths at grade B (6) or above and English Language at C (4) or above) or equivalent

(including Maths at grade B (6) or above and English Language at C (4) or above) or equivalent Minimum of 96 UCAS points under the 2017 tariff point system (e.g. CCC at A Level or equivalent qualifications, not including General Studies)

points under the 2017 tariff point system (e.g. CCC at A Level or equivalent qualifications, not including General Studies) We don’t expect you to have studied economics previously but we are keen to know what interests you now

Where will you work?

A range of central government departments and agencies will provide apprenticeship placements through the programme – which will offer students a starting salary of about £22k in London and a minimum of £20k nationally. The GES-DAP has vacancies in London and nationwide.

How to Apply

Applications for the 2020 scheme have been extended to 23:55pm on Friday 21 February 2020.

Please click here to apply via the Civil Service Jobs website.

For further information and to register your interest on when you can apply for the next Government Economics Service Degree Apprenticeship Programme in 2021, please email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The next scheme for 2021 will be advertised in Winter 2020.

