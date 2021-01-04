 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Department for Education – Statistics at DfE

Details
Hits: 1816
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Department for Education use data we collect on schools, further and higher education, children and young people to produce official statistics in line with the Code of Practice for official statistics. Read about the standards for official statistics we work to.

Forthcoming releases

Our latest releases of official statistics are available in the statistics release calendar.

Current releases

You can use the Explore Education Statistics (EES) service to find, download and explore statistics.

We also publish ad hoc statistics and transparency data.

1 December 2020: Further breakdowns to be provided within the publication ‘Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak’ scheduled for 15 December and subsequent releases

From 15 December we will include local authority breakdowns including by pupil attendance and an update will be provided half-termly. Additionally school workforce data will be published in the new year.

Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician

6 November 2020: Statistical publications for key stage 4 performance and A level and other 16 to 18 results

Following the changes to the way qualifications were awarded in 2020 due to coronavirus (COVID-19) the decision has already been announced not to publish school level performance tables. We have now also reviewed the content of our planned statistical publications, specifically:

  • Key stage 4 performance 2020
  • A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2019 to 2020

We have decided to make the following changes.

Breakdowns of attainment by pupil characteristics will be published in November.

In 2020 the final grade awarded to pupils was the higher of the grade submitted by their centre and the grade calculated by Ofqual. Pupils have been awarded their grades and we will report on the final grades awarded, whilst making it clear to users of the statistics that year on year changes might be caused by the different process for awarding qualifications in 2020 rather than reflecting a change in underlying performance.

We have decided it is not appropriate to publish progress 8 and level 3 value added progress measures. These are normally calculated by comparing a pupil’s actual results to a set of expected results produced by a model based on national averages. The difference between the estimated results and the actual results are described as pupils making more or less progress than expected. However in 2020 the vast majority of grades awarded were those submitted by schools and colleges. The difference between a result submitted by the centre to a result estimated by a model would have very little meaning. It would not be appropriate to consider such a difference as a measure of the progress made by a pupil.

We will publish the results as awarded in the summer, and breakdowns of these results by the usual characteristics. We will not publish data which compares results awarded to an estimated or modelled set of results for pupils.

Changes to checks for EU sanctions on EEA teachers
Resources
How schools should carry out pre-employment checks on teachers coming
Initial teacher training (ITT) market review
Resources
Information for initial teacher training providers about the governmen
Childcare providers: telling Ofsted about significant events
Resources
From the end of January 2021, childminders, nurseries and all other ch

Ofqual have already published extensive material on the grading of GCSEs, AS and A levels in summer 2020.

There will not be a ‘revised’ publication in January following the decision not to publish school level performance tables, or have the associated checking exercise, based on 2020 results.

Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician

1 May 2020: Publication of ‘Coronavirus (COVID-19): attendance in education and early years settings’ transparency data

Following the announcement that all educational settings would close from Friday 20 March - except for children of critical workers and vulnerable children - we developed a process by which educational settings in England could report daily on important information that would help us understand the impacts of the decision. This information includes the number of students, teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance. Settings were asked to provide us with this information each day they remained open, and if closed let us know when they planned to reopen, if they knew this.

Additionally, we have since developed a process by which local authorities can regularly report similar information on available early years childcare provision.

A summary of these returns is now published every Tuesday as a transparency data publication, Coronavirus (COVID-19): attendance in education and early years settings.

26 March 2020: COVID-19 and the production of statistics

Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) we anticipate that there might be some changes to our regular statistical production. The current disruption to the UK could affect some of our statistics and could result in some delays or reductions in the level of breakdowns we are able to publish.

In some cases, the production of data series may need to be suspended. In particular, the decision that schools, colleges and early years settings will be closed to everyone except children of critical workers and vulnerable children from 23 March 2020 will compromise established data collections from these institutions. Where this is the case, we may explore options around using alternative data sources.

Decisions will be made on a case by case basis, taking into account relevant information, with the three pillars of the Code of Practice for Statistics (Trustworthiness, Quality and Value) guiding our decisions. These decisions will be underpinned by the Office for Statistics Regulation’s guidance on changes to statistical outputs during the coronavirus outbreak. Throughout, where disruption is unavoidable, our priority will be to minimise the impact of any discontinuity on the longer term evidence base.

Giving everyone access to statistics at the same time remains a fundamental principle of the Code, but where this cannot be maintained we will be open and transparent about this and any other potential effects on our statistics. We appreciate that clear communication is vital during this period of uncertainty and will advise of any updates to this position at this page.

We expect to cancel the follow publications for 2020 as a result of the assessments not taking place:

  • National curriculum assessments: key stage 2, 2020 (interim). Release date: July 2020
  • National curriculum assessments at key stage 2: 2020 (provisional). Release date: August to September 2020
  • National curriculum assessments at key stage 2: 2020 (revised). Release date: December 2020
  • Multi-academy trust performance at key stage 2, 2020 revised. Release date: December 2020
  • Early years foundation stage profile results in England:2019 to 2020. Release date: October 2020
  • Phonics screening check and key stage 1 assessments: England 2020. Release date: September to October 2020
  • Multiplications tables check: 2020. Release date: September to October 2020

This list is not exhaustive and we are currently working through impacts on other statistics. We will not publish School Performance Tables in 2020. See updates on our upcoming statistics.

In more positive news we have today launched our new official statistics dissemination platform, Explore Education Statistics (EES). Over the next year, EES will operate in parallel with existing statistics pages on GOV.UK as publications are moved to the new platform. A huge amount of development and user research has gone into this service to date, and we’re excited to hear your feedback to help inform any improvements and refinements to improve functionality further.

This is genuinely world-leading work which will change the look and feel of our statistics, making it significantly easier for all users to find, access, navigate, and understand our evidence base. Alongside streamlined high level summaries of key messages, there is new functionality to explore the underlying data and create your own bespoke tables.

Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician

Ad hoc statistics and data releases

Our ad hoc statistics and other data releases which are not part of our regular official statistics publications can be found in the DfE transparency data section of GOV.UK.

Forthcoming releases

Publication dateRelease title
21 January 2021 Period products scheme: management information
17 February 2021 Devices and internet connectivity data: progress update
11 March 2021 DfE external data shares
8 April 2021 Devices and internet connectivity data: progress update
10 June 2021 DfE external data shares
16 September 2021 DfE external data shares
9 December 2021 DfE external data shares

Archived statistics

You can find statistics published since May 2010 on GOV.UK. Our archived statistics are available from the UK Government Web Archive.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Phonics screening data collection 2021: technical specification
Resources
This document defines the scope of, and business rationale for, the ph
New Turing scheme to support thousands of students to study and work abroad
Resources
A new £100 million scheme for students to study and work abroad will
School contingency plans to be implemented as cases rise
Resources
Restrictions on schools and colleges will be introduced in areas with
Guidance: Schools and childcare settings: return in January 2021
Resources
What schools and childcare providers need to do at the start of the sp
Guidance: Further education (FE) providers: return in January 2021
Resources
Guidance to help further education (FE) providers put in place testing
Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19) contingency framework for education and childcare settings
Resources
How settings can prepare for restrictions to help contain community tr
Academy Fellows among those recognised in New Year’s Honours List
Resources
Congratulations to the following Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engin
New Year’s Honours acknowledge outstanding contributions
Resources
2021 New Year’s Honours List continues to acknowledge outstanding co
UK students in the EU: continuing your studies
Resources
Contact your higher education provider to check if there are any chang
Changes to checks for EU sanctions on EEA teachers
Resources
How schools should carry out pre-employment checks on teachers coming
Initial teacher training (ITT) market review
Resources
Information for initial teacher training providers about the governmen
Childcare providers: telling Ofsted about significant events
Resources
From the end of January 2021, childminders, nurseries and all other ch

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 7 hours 16 minutes ago

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on coronavirus and announces that all primary and secondary schools and colleges are to move to...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 7 hours 17 minutes ago

National Lockdown: School and college buildings to close and exams cancelled for 2021. Sector Response, comments fr… https://t.co/rUAcVmujRf
View Original Tweet

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: T Level route specific support available now 12 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5204)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page