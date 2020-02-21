The regularly updated known issues document gives information on service problems the ESFA is aware of.
Documents
Submit Learner Data known issues 2019 to 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 138KB
Submit Learner Data known issues 2018 to 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 154KB
Details
The errors and warnings in your validation report will be caused by the data you’ve returned or service problems.
The known issues document is regularly updated to let you know of service problems ESFA is aware of. You can use the document to understand if the problem is with your data or an existing service problem.
If you think it may be a new service problem, please contact the service desk to report your issue.Published 22 August 2019
First published.
