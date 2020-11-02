Ofsted’s protocol on arrangements for gathering further evidence if an inspection is incomplete.

Documents

Gathering additional evidence to secure an incomplete inspection

HTML

Details

This protocol sets out how we deal with ‘incomplete’ inspections where we need to gather additional evidence in order to secure the inspection evidence base. The protocol applies to inspections, visits and monitoring visits.

Information for parents and carers about going back to schools, nurser
New report from the National Engineering Policy Centre calls for grea
EQ Awards is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

Published 2 November 2020