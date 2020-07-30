Annual statistics on young people's participation in higher education, including their background characteristics.

From 30 July 2020, the Department for Education will be publishing the Widening participation in higher education release on a new statistics site, Explore Education Statistics (EES).

  1. Widening participation in higher education: 2020
    • Official Statistics
  2. Widening participation in higher education: 2019
    • Official Statistics
  3. Widening participation in higher education: 2018
    • Official Statistics
  4. Widening participation in higher education: 2017
    • Official Statistics
  5. Widening participation in higher education: 2016
    • Official Statistics
  6. Widening participation in higher education 2015
    • Official Statistics
  7. Widening participation in higher education 2014
    • Official Statistics
  8. Widening participation in higher education 2013
    • Official Statistics
  9. Widening participation in higher education 2012
    • Official Statistics
  10. Widening participation in higher education 2011
    • Official Statistics
  11. Widening participation in higher education 2010
    • Official Statistics
Published 7 August 2013
Last updated 30 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Widening participation in higher education: 2020'. Updated collection to note that from 30 July 2020, the DfE will be publishing the Widening participation in higher education releases on a new statistics site, Explore Education Statistics (EES).

  2. Removed content from the details section and rewrote the summary.

  3. Added Widening participation in higher education: 2019.

  4. Added text explaining that publication of Widening participation in higher education: 2019 is being delayed until December while we explore whether a new measure can be incorporated into the release.

  5. Added 'Widening participation in higher education: 2018'.

  6. Added 'Widening participation in higher education: 2017'.

  7. Added 'Widening participation in higher education: 2016' to the collection.

  8. Widening participation in higher education 2015 added.

  9. Added 'Widening participation in higher education 2014'

  10. First published.

