Reports by the Education and Skills Funding Agency into concerns about the use of academies funding.

You can also read the ESFA investigation publishing policy.

Reports

Published 7 March 2014
Last updated 31 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page to add the investigation report for Dunham Trust.

  2. Updated to add The Olive Tree Primary School Bolton.

  3. Collection update to include investigation report on Thrive Partnership Academy Trust.

  4. Updated to add the report on Manchester Creative Studio and Collective Spirit Free School.

  5. Updated to add 'Education for the 21st Century' to the list of reports.

  6. Updated to amend organisation to ESFA Updated to add Investigation report: Westfield Academy

  7. Updated to add a second Perry Beeches The Academy Trust report.

  8. New investigation report on The Education Fellowship Trust added.

  9. Updated to add North East Wolverhampton Academy

  10. Updated to add Dorrington Academy Trust.

  11. Updated to add Perry Beeches The Academy Trust

  12. Updated to add Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust.

  13. Updated to add an investigation report on Park View Educational Trust.

  14. Updated to add a link to the EFA investigation publishing policy

  15. Added investigation report on The Silver Birch Academy Trust

  16. First published.

