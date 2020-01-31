Guidance, allocations and conditions of grant for pre-16 schools funding.

View the funding education for 16 to 19 year olds for guidance relating to post-16 funding.

Pre-16 schools funding

These pages provide guidance for local authorities about school revenue funding.

Dedicated schools grant

These pages provide information and guidance about the dedicated schools grant.

High needs funding

These pages provide information for local authorities about high needs funding arrangements.

Early years funding

These pages provides early years funding rates and operational guidance for local authorities.

Pupil premium

These pages provide information, allocations and the conditions of grant for pupil premium.

Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch up premium

These pages show how much year 7 literacy and numeracy catch up premium funding schools receive, and advice on how to spend it.

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM)

These pages show how much UIFSM funding schools receive, and advice on how to spend it.

Teachers' pay grant

These pages show the allocations and conditions of grant for local authorities for the teachers’ pay grant.

Teachers' pension employer contribution grant (TPECG)

These pages provide information on the TPECG.

Other grants (PE and sport, FSM and school improvement)

These pages provide information about the other grants local authorities may receive.

Data and quality assurance

These pages provide guidance to help local authorities collect information about their income and expenditure.

Other information

These pages provide other information for local authorities about pre-16 funding.

