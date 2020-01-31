Inspection reports for British schools overseas that meet DfE accreditation standards and that are registered on Get information about schools (GIAS).

Documents

Details

A list of British schools overseas meeting the school standards under the voluntary inspection scheme, including:

their inspection reports

the date of their most recent inspection

Get information about schools ( GIAS ) is the Department for Education’s ( DfE ) register of educational establishments in England and Wales, and includes details of accredited British schools overseas.

31 January 2020 Added New Cairo British International School, The International School of Moscow, Traill International School, GEMS Wellington International School, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Jumeirah English Speaking School Arabian Ranches, Regent International School to the 'British schools overseas: accredited schools inspection reports'. 24 October 2019 Updated list of British Schools Overseas, including recent inspections and removals. 27 March 2019 Accredited schools inspection reports list updated. 23 November 2018 Updated the list for November 2018. 22 May 2018 Changed title to include 'accredited schools'. Updated summary to replace Edubase with Get information about schools (GIAS). Added link to new page on non-accredited British schools overseas. 10 October 2017 Updated the inspection reports list and added link to 'Get information about schools'. 9 March 2016 Updated inspection reports. 28 May 2015 First published.