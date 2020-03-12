Service personnel with children in state schools must notify schools of their eligibility for the Service Pupil Premium (SPP).
Service Pupil Premium: what you need to know
Service Pupil Premium: examples of best practice
Service Pupil Premium (SPP) further information
Service personnel with children in state schools must notify schools of their eligibility for the Service Pupil Premium (SPP).
For more information visit the Department for Education website.
For more information visit the Department for Education website.

Or contact DCYP by email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
