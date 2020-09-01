Management information published 3 times a year in the interests of transparency.
Due to COVID-19, we have suspended all routine inspections. The publication of related management information is therefore also on hold until further notice.
Overview
Ofsted publishes this data to provide a more up-to-date picture of the results within Parent View. This management information covers submissions received in the previous 365 days for independent schools and maintained schools and academies in England.
Within these releases, you can find:
- an overall question-by-question breakdown of the results for both school types
- a further breakdown of these results by phase and region for maintained schools and academies
- data on the number of submissions received and the response rates for the above categories
- for publications from 2018 onwards, individual school-level data for schools with 10 or more submissions
Publications from February 2020 until October 2020
We changed the questions in the Parent View survey in September 2019. This means that the releases in the academic year following the change will contain submissions from the first academic term (February 2020 release), then the first and second academic terms (May 2020 release), then all 3 academic terms (October 2020 release). The October 2020 release will be the first release containing a full rolling 365-day period of the new question data. You should bear this in mind when comparing to previous releases.
Publications from 2017 onwards
These releases now only include submissions for schools that were open and eligible for inspection by Ofsted at the point the management information was produced. Because of this change, the data from these new releases is not completely comparable with the data found within the 2014 to 2015 and 2015 to 2016 releases.
Publications from 2014 to 2015 and 2015 to 2016
This management information covers submissions received to Parent View, in each academic year since 2014 to 2015, for independent schools and maintained schools and academies in England.
These releases only include submissions for schools that were open and eligible for inspection by Ofsted throughout each academic year.
Parent View management information: as at 6 April 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.85MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: Summary Data as at 6 April 2020
Parent View management information: School Level Data as at 6 April 2020
Parent View management information: as at 6 January 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.14MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: Summary Data as at 6 January 2020
Parent View management information: School Level Data as at 6 January 2020
Parent View management information: as at 2 September 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.53MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: Summary Data as at 2 September 2019
Parent View management information: School Level Data as at 2 September 2019
Parent View management information: as at 1 April 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.69MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: Summary Data as at 1 April 2019
Parent View management information: School Level Data as at 1 April 2019
Parent View management information: as at 7 January 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.86MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: Summary Data as at 7 January 2019
Parent View management information: School Level Data as at 7 January 2019
Parent View management information: as at 3 September 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.05MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: Summary Data as at 3 September 2018
Parent View management information: School Level Data as at 3 September 2018
Parent View management information: as at 2 April 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.13MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: as at 1 January 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.14MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: as at 4 September 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 116KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: as at 3 April 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 115KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: as at 2 January 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 116KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: 2015 to 2016 academic year
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 117KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Parent View management information: 2014 to 2015 academic year
XLSM, 121KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Date of next update: October 2020Published 20 November 2015
Last updated 1 September 2020 + show all updates
We have replaced Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions and added CSV files for school level and summary data.
Published Parent View management information as at 6 April 2020. Updated the January 2020 release to avoid any potential identification of individuals.
Parent View management information as at 6 January 2020 published.
Parent View management information as at 2 September April 2019 published.
Added a note: we will not publish management information until after the election.
Added link to new Ofsted Parent View toolkit.
Parent View management information as at 1 April 2019 published.
Parent View management information as at 7 January 2019 published.
Parent View management information as at 3 September 2018 published.
Parent View management information as at 2 April 2018 published.
Parent View management information as at 1 January 2018 published.
Parent View management information as at 4 September 2017 published.
Release of data as at 3 April 2017.
Release of data as at 2 January 2017.
Parent View management information: 2015 to 2016 academic year uploaded
First published.