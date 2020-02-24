Summaries of the FE Commissioner's intervention reports on FE colleges and the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills' responses.

The FE Commissioner assesses FE colleges and other institutions that are subject to formal intervention. Formal intervention is triggered if they:

Colleges may receive a diagnostic assessment if they:

have a ‘requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted

have an Ofsted ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ rating for apprenticeships

are assessed by ESFA to be in early intervention for financial health

Full details are set out in intervention policy in colleges and expansion of the Further Education Commissioner role.

Following a formal intervention assessment, the commissioner reports to the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister setting out their recommendations for how the FE college or provider can improve.

The Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills then writes to the chair of governors of the college or provider setting out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirming the next steps.

Reports and ministerial responses

Closed interventions

