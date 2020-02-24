Summaries of the FE Commissioner's intervention reports on FE colleges and the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills' responses.

The FE Commissioner assesses FE colleges and other institutions that are subject to formal intervention. Formal intervention is triggered if they:

Colleges may receive a diagnostic assessment if they:

  • have a ‘requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted
  • have an Ofsted ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ rating for apprenticeships
  • are assessed by ESFA to be in early intervention for financial health

Full details are set out in intervention policy in colleges and expansion of the Further Education Commissioner role.

Following a formal intervention assessment, the commissioner reports to the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister setting out their recommendations for how the FE college or provider can improve.

The Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills then writes to the chair of governors of the college or provider setting out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirming the next steps.

Reports and ministerial responses

  1. FE Commissioner intervention: National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure
    • Decision
  2. FE Commissioner intervention: Warrington and Vale Royal College
    • Decision
  3. FE Commissioner intervention: Stoke-on-Trent City Council
    • Decision
  4. FE Commissioner intervention: Cheadle and Marple Sixth Form College
    • Decision
  5. FE Commissioner intervention: Brooklands College
    • Decision
  6. FE Commissioner intervention: Hartlepool College
    • Decision
  7. FE Commissioner intervention: Moulton College (June 2019)
    • Decision
  8. FE Commissioner intervention: St Helens College
    • Decision
  9. FE Commissioner intervention: Hadlow College
    • Decision
  10. FE Commissioner intervention: West Kent and Ashford College
    • Decision
  11. FE Commissioner intervention: North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
    • Decision
  12. FE Commissioner intervention summary report: Macclesfield College
    • Decision
  13. FE Commissioner: review of Cornwall's post-16 provision
    • Independent report
  14. FE Commissioner intervention: North Hertfordshire College
    • Decision
  15. FE Commissioner intervention: John Ruskin College
    • Decision
  16. FE Commissioner intervention: Easton and Otley College
    • Decision
  17. FE Commissioner intervention: Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College
    • Decision
  18. FE Commissioner intervention: West Nottinghamshire College
    • Decision
  19. FE Commissioner intervention: Northumberland College
    • Decision
  20. FE Commissioner intervention: Ruskin College
    • Decision
  21. FE Commissioner intervention: Moulton College
    • Decision
  22. FE Commissioner intervention: Sunderland City Metropolitan borough council
    • Decision
  23. FE Commissioner intervention report: Barnfield College
    • Decision
  24. FE Commissioner intervention report: Cadbury Sixth Form College
    • Decision
  25. FE Commissioner intervention report: Bradford College
    • Decision
  26. FE Commissioner intervention report: Kirklees College
    • Decision
  27. FE Commissioner intervention report: The Guildford College Group
    • Decision
  28. FE Commissioner intervention report: Moulton College
    • Decision
  29. FE Commissioner intervention report: The Cornwall College Group
    • Decision
  30. FE Commissioner intervention report: Oldham College
    • Decision
  31. FE Commissioner intervention report: Redcar and Cleveland College
    • Decision
  32. FE Commissioner intervention report: Wiltshire council
    • Decision
  33. FE Commissioner intervention report: Stratford-upon-Avon College
    • Decision
  34. FE Commissioner intervention report: City of Liverpool College
    • Decision
  35. FE Commissioner intervention: Huntingdonshire Regional College
    • Decision
  36. FE Commissioner intervention report: Epping Forest College
    • Decision
  37. FE Commissioner intervention report: Hull College group
    • Decision
  38. FE Commissioner intervention report: Hereward College
    • Decision
  39. FE Commissioner intervention report: Tresham College
    • Decision
  40. FE Commissioner intervention report: Lambeth College
    • Decision
  41. FE Commissioner intervention report: Mid Cheshire College
    • Decision
  42. FE Commissioner intervention reports: June 2014 to May 2016
    • Decision

Closed interventions

  1. FE Commissioner intervention: Bracknell and Wokingham College
    • Decision
  2. FE Commissioner intervention: Prospects College of Advanced Technology
    • Decision
  3. End of FE Commissioner intervention: Essex county council
    • Decision
  4. End of FE Commissioner intervention: Gateway Sixth Form College
    • Decision
  5. End of FE Commissioner intervention: Richmond upon Thames College
    • Decision
  6. End of FE Commissioner intervention: Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College
    • Decision
  7. End of FE Commissioner intervention: Wakefield district council
    • Decision
  8. End of FE Commissioner intervention: Stafford College
    • Decision
  9. End of FE Commissioner intervention letter: Stanmore College
    • Decision
  10. End of FE Commissioner intervention: Canterbury College
    • Decision
  11. End of FE Commissioner intervention: West Sussex county council
    • Decision
  12. End of FE Commissioner intervention letter: Warrington Collegiate
    • Decision
Published 19 October 2016
Published 19 October 2016
Last updated 24 February 2020

  1. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure'.

  2. Added FE Commissioner intervention reports for Warrington and Vale Royal College and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

  3. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Cheadle and Marple Sixth Form College'.

  4. Added intervention reports for Brooklands College, Hartlepool College and Moulton College.

  5. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: St Helens College'.

  6. Added FE Commissioner intervention reports for Hadlow College and West Kent and Ashford College.

  7. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College' and 'FE Commissioner intervention summary report: Macclesfield College'.

  8. Added the FE Commissioner's review of Cornwall's post-16 provision.

  9. 'FE Commissioner intervention: Bracknell and Wokingham College' and 'FE Commissioner intervention: Prospects College of Advanced Technology' moved to closed interventions.

  10. Added reports and ministerial responses for Easton and Otley College, John Ruskin College and North Hertfordshire College.

  11. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: West Nottinghamshire College' and 'FE Commissioner intervention: Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College'.

  12. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Northumberland College'.

  13. Added FE Commissioner intervention report: Ruskin College

  14. Added FE Commissioner intervention reports for Moulton college, PROCAT, Sunderland council. Moved Essex county council and Gateway Sixth Form College to closed interventions.

  15. Added FE Commissioner intervention report: Barnfield College

  16. Updated page text to reflect the expansion of the FE Commissioner role.

  17. Added FE Commissioner intervention report for Cadbury Sixth Form College.

  18. Added FE Commissioner intervention report for Bradford College.

  19. Added FE Commissioner intervention report for Kirklees College.

  20. Added FE Commissioner intervention report: The Guildford College Group.

  21. Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on The Cornwall College Group, and Bracknell and Wokingham College, and the Skills Minister's responses.

  22. Added Richmond upon Thames College, Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College, and Wakefield metropolitan district council to 'Closed interventions' list.

  23. Added FE Commissioner's intervention report on Moulton College and the Skills Minister’s response.

  24. Added a letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for Canterbury College. Added a report and letter for Wiltshire council, Redcar and Cleveland College and Oldham College.

  25. Added letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for Stanmore College and moved 'FE Commissioner intervention report: Stafford College' to 'closed interventions'.

  26. Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on Essex county council and Stratford-upon-Avon college, and letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for West Sussex county council.

  27. Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on Huntingdon College and the Skills Minister’s response.

  28. Added letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for Warrington Collegiate.

  29. Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on Tresham College and Epping Forest College and Skills Minister’s responses.

  30. Added the FE Commissioner's intervention report on Lambeth College and the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister’s response.

  31. Added Hereward College FE Commissioner assessment summary.

  32. Added Canterbury College FE Commissioner assessment summary.

  33. Added the FE Commissioner's intervention report on the Hull College group and the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister’s response.

  34. First published.

