We give additional payments to some teachers to encourage them to stay in the profession. Check the rules for who can claim and how payments are made.

These payments aim to increase recruitment and retention of teachers.

Teachers: claim back your student loan repayments

Claim a payment for teaching maths or physics

You do not need to read this guidance to make a claim. We will work out whether you can get the payment based on the answers you give when claiming.

28 January 2020 Added a link to claim a payment for teaching maths or physics. 29 November 2019 Added eligibility and payment details for claim a payment for teaching maths or physics. 5 November 2019 First published.