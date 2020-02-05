#EdTech Demonstrator schools and colleges programme

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The DfE is running a selection exercise to identify Demonstrator schools and colleges who are using technology effectively, and who are keen to share their experience and support other providers. This may include offering support and guidance on the effective use of technology to help reduce teacher workload, help create efficiencies, improve accessibility and ultimately support excellent teaching and learning.

The successful Demonstrators will receive between £75,000 and £150,000 in grant funding to support the delivery of this programme.

Applicants should note that for the purposes of this page, all publicly funded primary and secondary schools will be referred to hereafter as ‘schools’ and all providers of 16 to 19 education delivering publicly funded 16 to 19 study programmes as ‘colleges’.

How to apply

The application round closed on 22 November 2019.

Who can apply?

To apply, your institution must be a state funded provider of primary, secondary or 16 to 19 programmes of education.

Your institution must also meet the following criteria.

Ofsted

Ofsted overall rating: ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’

Ofsted leadership and management: ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’

Performance data

The following performance data criteria must be at least average for 2017 to 2018. Schools and colleges applying must meet all applicable criteria.

KS1 :

Phonics results for 2017 to 2018 are at or above 92% by the end of year two

KS2 schools at or above national average for:

reading, writing and mathematics (combined measure as defined in the DfE performance tables)

KS4 schools and colleges, at or above national average for:

Progress 8 scores

Attainment 8 scores

9 to 5 pass rate in English and Mathematics

percentage of pupils entering the EBacc

KS5 schools and collegesInstitutions offering KS5 must meet the following criteria, depending on where the pupil majority lies (for example, for institutions where over half of pupils are sitting A levels, the A level APS scores would apply):

at or above average A level APS score (32.12)or

at or above average Tech Level APS score (28.11)

For KS2 and KS4 data see DfE published data for guidance.

Bids from consortiums of schools or colleges are welcome, but the lead bidder must satisfy the minimum criteria.

Applicants should be aware that if successful at EOI sift, further information will be required at the interview stage. Applicants should be prepared to provide more in-depth project planning information at this point. This includes:

project planning, including a detailed plan of activity across year one and year two of the programme

costing schedule, including a detailed plan of how the funding will be spent

accessibility and inclusion, including demonstration of a solid understanding of technology to supportaccessibility and inclusion

Key dates

end of 2019 - schools and colleges shortlisted for interview

February 2020 - shortlisted Demonstrator schools and colleges notified and interviews begin for final selection

March 2020 - successful Demonstrator schools and colleges announced

Programme parameters

The Demonstrator schools and colleges programme is scheduled to run until the end of the academic year in 2021.

Demonstrators will be expected to support a broad network of other schools and colleges through a mix of activities, which should include the provision of advice, guidance and training. As a minimum, Demonstrator schools and colleges should:

show evidence of impact of their own technology use and capacity to help others

support other schools and colleges to use the technology already available to them more effectively to help address the challenges they face

support schools and colleges on the strategic implementation of technology, including how technology can support back-office systems to support increased efficiency, teacher flexibility, workload reduction and improved accessibility and inclusion

support meeting the needs of teachers and pupils and support improved outcomes

We expect successful Demonstrators to determine the number of schools and colleges they will support, and the type and intensity of support they will provide (according to the capacity of the Demonstrator and the needs of the schools and colleges they work with). We will agree minimum expectations for the numbers of organisations that each Demonstrator will support within their conditions of funding.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources In depth analysis of UK productivity, including new microdata research Resources Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A Resources Ofqual response to Department for Education consultation on reforms to

A third-party delivery partner will work with the Department to ensure that the Demonstrators are supported at a national level. The delivery partner will work collaboratively with Demonstrators from project inception through to evaluation and project closure. The delivery partner will be responsible for:

management and day-to-day support of the Demonstrators

allocating associated funding to Demonstrator schools and colleges quarterly

governance - ensuring value for money is achieved and conditions of grant are met by the Demonstrators

conducting formative and final evaluation, including monthly meetings with the DfE contract manager

Programme reach

The final number of successful Demonstrator schools and colleges will depend on the number and quality of bids received. However, our aim is to fund at least 2 Demonstrators within each region across the country.

Funding

Funding will be made available to support Demonstrator schools and colleges through funding for the delivery of the EdTech strategy.

The successful Demonstrators will receive between £75,000 and £150,000 in grant funding to support the delivery of this programme. The level of funding made available to each Demonstrator will vary depending on the intensity of proposed activity and number of schools/college each provider will support.

All expressions of interest should provide an overview of proposed expenditure against planned activity. Applicants should consider costs relating to resourcing backfill, travel and subsistence.

Background

The EdTech strategy made a series of commitments to help teachers and education leaders capitalise on technology to help reduce teacher workload, foster greater efficiencies, remove barriers to education and ultimately drive improvements in educational outcomes.

The strategy set out a range of barriers to the effective use of technology and put forward commitments to help address the issues. This included actions to help support teachers and education leaders develop the skills and confidence to use technology, and a commitment to launch a network of Demonstrator schools and colleges to showcase good practice and leverage expertise across the sector through peer-to-peer support and training.

Find more guidance and support for education providers who want to improve their use of EdTech in our Using technology in education collection.

Published 11 October 2019

Last updated 5 February 2020 + show all updates

5 February 2020 Key dates section: dates for interviews and announcement of successful applicants updated. 13 November 2019 Added Skype session questions and answers. 11 October 2019 First published.