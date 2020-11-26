Management information showing in-year and most recent inspection outcomes.

Due to COVID-19, we have suspended all routine inspections. The publication of related management information is therefore also on hold until further notice. These figures are not official statistics.

Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 August 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.55MB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 August 2020: inspection data as at 31 August 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 546KB

Management information - other new provider monitoring visits - as at 31 August 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 35.4KB

Management information - new apprenticeship provider monitoring visits - as at 31 August 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 156KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 August 2020: inspection data 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 69.4KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 June 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.59MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 June 2020: inspection data as at 30 June 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 546KB

Management information - other new provider monitoring visits - as at 30 June 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 24.4KB

Management information - new apprenticeship provider monitoring visits - as at 30 June 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 155KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 June 2020: inspection data 1 September 2019 to 30 June 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 133KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 March 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.59MB





Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 March 2020: inspection data as at 31 March 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 578KB

Management information – new adult education provider monitoring visits - as at 31 March 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 22.7KB

Management information – new apprenticeship provider monitoring visits - as at 31 March 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 152KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 March 2020: inspection data 1 September 2019 to 31 March 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 122KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 29 February 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.58MB





Management information - further education and skills - as at 29 February 2020: inspection data as at 29 February 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 560KB

Management information – new adult education provider monitoring visits - as at 29 February 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 18.7KB

Management information – new apprenticeship provider monitoring visits - as at 29 February 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 145KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 29 February 2020: inspection data 1 September 2019 to 29 February 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 115KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 January 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.63MB





Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 January 2020: inspection data as at 31 January 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 615KB

Management information – new adult education provider monitoring visits - as at 31 January 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 18.7KB

Management information – new apprenticeship provider monitoring visits - as at 31 January 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 144KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 January 2020: inspection data 1 September 2019 to 31 January 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 103KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 December 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.61MB





Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 December 2019: inspection data as at 31 December 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 608KB

Management information – new adult education provider monitoring visits - as at 31 December 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 18.2KB

Management information – new apprenticeship provider monitoring visits - as at 31 December 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 136KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 December 2019: inspection data 1 September 2019 to 31 December 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 92.7KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 November 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.62MB





Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 November 2019: inspection data as at 30 November 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 606KB

Management information – new adult education provider monitoring visits - as at 30 November 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 15.3KB

Management information – new apprenticeship provider monitoring visits - as at 30 November 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 134KB

Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 November 2019: inspection data 1 September 2019 to 30 November 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 15.2KB

Published 16 December 2019
Last updated 26 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. The data set has been updated to include only providers which are in scope for Ofsted inspection.

  2. Amended progress judgements to other new provider monitoring visit data as at 31 August 2020.

  3. Uploaded inspection data as at 31 August 2020.

  4. Uploaded inspection data as at 30 June 2020.

  5. Uploaded inspection data as at 31 March 2020.

  6. Removed a duplicate apprenticeship monitoring visit.

  7. Uploaded inspection data as at 29 February 2020.

  8. Uploaded inspection data as at 31 January 2020.

  9. Uploaded inspection data as at 31 December 2019.

  10. Amended new apprenticeship provider monitoring visit data to reflect published visits at 30 November 2019.

  11. First published.

