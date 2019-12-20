A financial notice to improve issued to Teddington School by the Education & Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Teddington School

PDF, 171KB, 5 pages

Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Teddington School

PDF, 84.6KB, 2 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Teddington School.

On 1 December 2019, Teddington School joined the Bourne Education Trust. As the funding agreement with Teddington School has been terminated, the conditions of the FNtI no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.

Advertisement

Intensive Personalised Employment Support
Resources
Intensive Personalised Employment Support is one-to-one support and tr
Read your child a book this Christmas, says Childrenâ€™s Minister
Resources
Children's Minister Michelle Donelan has called on families to give ch
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Graeme Bell
Resources
Outcome of December 2019 meeting. Panel decision and reasons on behalf

Published 14 September 2018
Last updated 20 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. Updated with a letter to close the financial notice to improve for Teddington School.
  2. First published.