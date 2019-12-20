A financial notice to improve issued to De La Salle Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: De La Salle Academy Trust

PDF, 274KB, 4 pages

Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: De La Salle Academy Trust

PDF, 135KB, 2 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at De La Salle Academy Trust.

The second letter was sent to the De La Salle Academy Trust in November 2019 to lift the financial notice to improve.

Published 14 July 2017
Last updated 20 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. FNTI now lifted and the page has been updated to include the letter sent to the trust.
  2. First published.