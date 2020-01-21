 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UKin...Pavia

Details
Hits: 87
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The UKin… Tour, launched by HM Ambassador Jill Morris to strengthen the UK-Italy partnership and leverage the key role played by regions and cities, starts in Lombardy

Pavia, 21 January 2020 - After the presentation of the UKin… campaign hosted last week by ANCI President Antonio Decaro, the new strategy of ‘territorial diplomacy’ of the British Embassy in Italy becomes reality. On 21 and 22 January, Ambassador Jill Morris will be in Pavia for the first of the regional meetings planned for 2020, through which the British Embassy aims to expand the network of contacts and collaboration throughout Italy.

Among the Italian regions, Lombardy enjoys the strongest and oldest trade relationship with the United Kingdom, with a volume of exports of goods amounting to almost €5.2 billion in the first half of 2019 (data as of July 2019). Pavia is also a symbolic milestone, as a historic stopping point along the ancient Via Francigena that connected Canterbury to Rome, as well as the home of one of the oldest universities in Italy.

Institutional and non-institutional meetings are scheduled in Pavia: on January 21, the Ambassador will visit the Borromeo College, where she will meet the Rector Don Alberto Lolli, and Prof. Antonella Forlino, Pro-Rector for International Affairs at the University of Pavia. She will then address a group of students to discuss Italian-British cultural relations and opportunities for study and training in the UK. A visit to the Polo Tecnologico will follow, where the Ambassador will meet President Tommaso Mazzocchi. In the afternoon, she will host a meeting with representatives of local institutions, business and academia at the Council Hall, kindly offered by the Municipality of Pavia.

The two-day event will continue on January 22 with a meeting with Mayor Fabrizio Fracassi. The Ambassador will then meet Prof. Francesco Svelto, Rector of the University of Pavia. At the University, she will also take part in a presentation of findings from a survey commissioned by the Embassy on women’s access to credit in Italy and the United Kingdom. The research is part of the “Women in…” cycle of events organised by the Embassy to promote gender equality in all areas of work where women are still under-represented.

Advertisement

International English Language Testing System in Turkmenistan
Resources
Guidance on how to apply for the International English Language Testin
British Embassy Italy launches campaign with UKin...Pavia
Resources
EnglishItalianoThe â€˜territorial diplomacyâ€™ campaign promoted by th
16 to 19: inspection data summary report (IDSR) guide
Resources
This guide gives an overview of the data in the 16 to 19 study program

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofqual equalities report January 2020
Resources
Details of how Ofqual has met its equality objectives and a look ahead
Ofqual diversity and inclusion strategy
Resources
A strategy setting out our approach to diversity and inclusionDocument
Evidence to the STRB: 2020 pay award for school staff
Resources
The Education Secretary’s evidence to the School Teachers’ Review
Research and analysis: Social mobility barometer poll results 2019
Resources
The public's attitude to social mobility in 2019.DocumentsBarometer: s
The risk protection arrangement (RPA) for schools
Resources
How schools can join the risk protection arrangement (RPA) instead of
Stuck schools by region: August 2019
Resources
This data set gives a regional breakdown of the number and proportion
Ofsted Annual Report 2018/19
Resources
Ofsted's Annual Report examines the quality of schools, early years, c
Press release: Social mobility barometer poll results for 2019
Resources
Poll highlights stark regional differences in people's perceptions of
Regional labour market statistics in the UK: January 2020
Resources
According to new @ONS statistics, the youth unemployment rate is at 11
International English Language Testing System in Turkmenistan
Resources
Guidance on how to apply for the International English Language Testin
British Embassy Italy launches campaign with UKin...Pavia
Resources
EnglishItalianoThe ‘territorial diplomacy’ campaign promoted by th
16 to 19: inspection data summary report (IDSR) guide
Resources
This guide gives an overview of the data in the 16 to 19 study program

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page