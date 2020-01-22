Guidance on how to apply for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examination in Turkmenistan as part of your application to UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

Documents

Details

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is an examination recognised by universities, employers and governments around the world as an objective and accurate measurement of communicative ability in English.

IELTS is on the UKVI list of approved Secure English Language Tests (SELT). If you need an IELTS test result as part of your application to UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), you will need to take your test at a specific test location authorised by UKVI.

22 January 2020 Announcement of the IELTS for UKVI (Academic) test date in Ashgabat 22 February 2019 IELTS for UKVI date in Ashgabat has been announced. 21 November 2018 IELTS for UKVI exam date has been announced. 10 August 2018 IELTS for UKVI test date announced in Ashgabat 18 April 2018 Next session of IELTS for UKVI session in Ashgabat on 24 May 2018. 22 December 2017 Announcement of the next IELTS for UKVI test date in Ashgabat on 10 February 2018. 25 July 2017 First published.