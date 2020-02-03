Information to help further education (FE) providers collect, return and check the quality of Individualised Learner Record (ILR) and other learner data.

ILR specification, guidance, validation rules, and appendices 2020 to 2021

Information about learner data that publicly funded colleges, training organisations, local authorities and employers (FE providers) must collect and return in the 2019 to 2020 funding year.

ILR specification, validation rules and appendices 2019 to 2020 12 December 2019

2019 to 2020 ILR guidance

ILR guides and templates for 2019 to 2020 2 August 2019

2019 to 2020 non-ILR data

Earnings adjustment statement (EAS) 2019 to 2020 21 August 2019

How to provide and maintain accurate ILR data

The following resources will help you make accurate ILR data returns.

A step by step process for ILR data returns, what you need to do and where to do it.

Funding Information Service (FIS)

FIS is an offline tool you can use to check your data against the validation rules.

ILR Learner Entry Tool

Collect the right ILR data with the Learner Entry Tool. Designed for learning providers that don’t use a data management system, you can manage up to 500 learners with it.

FileMerge (previously the amalgamation tool)

Merge two or more ILR files together with FileMerge.

Submit Learner Data

Use the ILR submission service to check your data before you submit it.

ILR data applications

Software and on-line applications to assist with the ILR data collection process. Includes links to the learning aims reference service (LARS), the funding information system (FIS) and the provider data self assessment toolkit (PDSAT).

Individualised Learner Record (ILR): sources of data 15 July 2019

Guidance ILR data: provider data self-assessment toolkit (PDSAT) 29 July 2019

ILR portals

On-line portals where FE providers can submit ILR data and access our digital services.

ESFA: the hub 22 January 2016

ILR news and updates

E-news for MI managers, software writers and suppliers about ILR data collections, FE data systems and reports, open data and other data news.

ESFA: Inform 31 January 2020

Information about learner data that publicly funded colleges, training organisations, local authorities and employers (FE providers) must collect and return in the 2018 to 2019 funding year.

ILR specification, validation rules and appendices 2018 to 2019 24 May 2019

2018 to 2019 ILR guidance

ILR guides and templates for 2018 to 2019 13 February 2019

2018 to 2019 non-ILR data

