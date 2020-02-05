Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 5 February 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 5 February 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 5 February 2020

HTML

Advertisement

Nicky Morgan's speech on the future of media and broadcasting
Resources
Baroness Morgan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sp
UK productivity analysis: February 2020
Resources
In depth analysis of UK productivity, including new microdata research
Consultation response regarding Early Years reforms
Resources
Ofqual response to Department for Education consultation on reforms to

Details

Items for further education

Action19+ contracts and variations to be signed
Remindermid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
Informationfuture-proofing our early warning integrated financial model for colleges
Informationapprenticeship service for smaller employers – reservations for April starts now open
Informationconsultation on subcontracting the delivery of education and training using ESFA post-16 funds
Informationupcoming provider roadshows
Information16 to 19 school and academy sixth form 2020 to 2021 allocation calculation toolkits
Information19+ funding allocations
Informationgrant to FE institutions for Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) increased employer contributions
Informationend-point assessment organisations
Your feedbackyour views on the new contract framework for the 2019 to 2020 Education & Skills agreements

Items for academies

Informationconsultation on subcontracting the delivery of education and training using ESFA post-16 funds
Information16 to 19 school and academy sixth form 2020 to 2021 allocation calculation toolkits
InformationEarly Years Foundation Stage reforms – early adopters invitation
Informationguidance for schools post-Streatham terror attack, 2 February 2020

Items for local authorities

Action19+ contracts and variations to be signed
Remindermid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
Informationdedicated schools grant (DSG) conditions of grant for 2020 to 2021
Informationupdated dedicated schools grant (DSG) allocations and conditions of grant for 2019 to 2020
Informationlocal authorities pre-16 schools funding collection
Informationthe future funding of maintained nursery schools – written ministerial statement
Informationbenchmarking report cards issued to local authority maintained schools
Informationconsultation on subcontracting the delivery of education and training using ESFA post-16 funds
Information16 to 19 school and academy sixth form 2020 to 2021 allocation calculation toolkits
Information19+ funding allocations
Informationgrant to FE institutions for Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) increased employer contributions
InformationEarly Years Foundation Stage reforms – early adopters invitation
Your feedbackyour views on the new contract framework for the 2019 to 2020 Education & Skills agreements
Informationguidance for schools post-Streatham terror attack, 2 February 2020
Published 5 February 2020