Revised statistics on the achievements of pupils at the end of key stage 4 in schools, including pupil characteristics. 

Main text

National tables

National characteristics tables

National data

National characteristics data

Local authority data

Local authority characteristics data

Subject data

Subject time series data

Alternative provision data

Pupil residency and school location data

KS4 methodology

How to use KS4 performance data

Pre-release access list

This statistical release provides information on the achievements in GCSE examinations and other qualifications of young people in academic year 2018 to 2019.

This typically covers those starting the academic year aged 15.

The information is from data collated for the 2018 to 2019 secondary school performance tables (key stage 4).

Attainment statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 6 February 2020
Last updated 19 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'Pupil residency and school location data' to include additional data on Attainment 8 score distribution and to correct a formula error on the FSM sheet.

  2. Added 'National characteristics tables'.

  3. First published.